Can you pack a laptop in checked luggage? Safety and tips

Electronic devices, especially laptops, are essential companions for frequent travellers. But can you pack a laptop in checked luggage? Whether attending a business meeting or heading on vacation, understanding how to transport your laptop safely is crucial. Here is what you need to know to keep your device secure while travelling.

A woman packing a suitcase for a trip. Photo: D3sign (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since 2001's post-9/11 security changes, TSA rules have tightened on electronics, especially lithium-battery devices like laptops. Travellers now follow strict guidelines on packing laptops safely in checked and carry-on bags to prevent battery hazards and protect devices during travel.

Can you put a laptop in checked luggage?

You can put a laptop in checked luggage, but it is generally not recommended due to risks like rough handling, theft, and battery-related hazards. Many airlines advise keeping lithium-ion devices in carry-ons to reduce fire risks, though you may need to remove them during security screening.

Aviation expert Doug Drury explains why, as reported by Daily Mail:

Battery and other mechanical components are too dense for X-rays to penetrate effectively—especially if the scanning system is old. They'll have to flag the bag for a physical search, which slows everything down. It's easier if all devices are removed in the first place. A laptop inside a bag can also shield other items from view that may be dangerous.

What are the TSA laptop rules?

According to the TSA website, carry-on and checked luggage are permitted for laptops. However, you must remove your laptop when security officers are screening at airport checkpoints for carry-on bags. The following guidelines outline the process:

Carry-on requirement: Laptops must be placed in a separate bin, outside of any bag, for screening.

Laptops must be placed in a separate bin, outside of any bag, for screening. Security screening: An X-ray machine will scan the laptop separately to check for prohibited items.

An X-ray machine will scan the laptop separately to check for prohibited items. TSA PreCheck: If enrolled, you typically do not need to remove your laptop as long as your bag meets size requirements.

If enrolled, you typically do not need to remove your laptop as long as your bag meets size requirements. Size and placement: Ensure your laptop is easily accessible for screening, as TSA agents may need to inspect it.

Always check specific airport or airline guidelines, as policies can vary slightly.

Facts about packing a laptop in checked luggage. Photo: Carlos Barquero

Source: Original

Can you put a laptop in checked luggage on an international flight?

You are allowed to do so, but it is not recommended. Airlines like American Airlines, Delta, and British Airways prefer laptops to be in carry-ons for safety reasons. Additionally, airport security may ask you to turn on devices like laptops, phones, or tablets to ensure they are functional.

What electronics are not allowed in checked luggage?

Certain electronics are typically restricted from checked luggage due to safety concerns, especially around potential battery hazards. Items commonly not allowed include:

Lithium-ion batteries over 100 watt-hours (e.g., large power banks, professional cameras).

Spare batteries (loose or installed; must be carried in carry-ons).

Vaping devices and e-cigarettes (fire risks).

Hoverboards and electric scooters (overheating risks).

Airlines recommend packing valuable electronics, like laptops and cameras, in carry-ons to prevent damage or theft. Always check with your airline for specific restrictions.

How to pack your laptop in your checked baggage

While packing a laptop in checked baggage is not recommended, if you must, follow these tips to protect it:

Use a padded case: Place your laptop in a well-padded sleeve or case to cushion against bumps.

Place your laptop in a well-padded sleeve or case to cushion against bumps. Wrap it securely: To minimise movement and shock, pack the laptop in soft materials like clothes or bubble wrap.

To minimise movement and shock, pack the laptop in soft materials like clothes or bubble wrap. Avoid placing heavy items on top: Nothing heavy should be on the laptop to prevent pressure or damage.

Nothing heavy should be on the laptop to prevent pressure or damage. Turn it off: Completely power off your laptop to prevent accidental activation or battery issues.

An open luggage filled with summer items, including a laptop. Photo: Vera_Petrunina

Source: Getty Images

How to pack a laptop in a carry-on

To pack a laptop in your carry-on, follow these steps:

Use aTSA-approved bag: Ensure it allows easy removal for security screening.

Ensure it allows easy removal for security screening. Back up data and keep it charged: Ensure your laptop is accessible and fully charged for security checks.

Pack chargers separately: Store chargers in a different compartment.

Store chargers in a different compartment. Check battery regulations: TSA allows laptops with batteries up to 100Wh in carry-ons.

TSA allows laptops with batteries up to 100Wh in carry-ons. Avoid heavy items on top and turn on airplane mode: Protect the laptop from damage and comply with flight attendants.

What if a laptop is stolen from checked baggage?

If your laptop is stolen from checked baggage, follow these steps:

File a claim with the airline: Reach out to your airline's customer service to process a report.

Reach out to your airline's customer service to process a report. Check lost and found: Visit the airport's lost and found for the missing item.

Visit the airport's lost and found for the missing item. File a TSA claim: If the item is not found, as TSA published, file a claim with the Authority, providing receipts and flight details.

If the item is not found, as TSA published, file a claim with the Authority, providing receipts and flight details. Report to the police: For stolen items like electronics, file a police report at departure and arrival airports.

For stolen items like electronics, file a police report at departure and arrival airports. Consult insurance: Check with your insurance or credit card provider for possible coverage.

Claims may take up to six months to investigate, and if a private company handles screening, contact the airport directly.

A luggage undergoing security check at the airport. Photo: Sebastian Gollnow

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

Laptops are essential electronics that travellers need while flying. Here are some top questions about safely packing the device for a flight and the best answers.

Is it safe to put a laptop in checked luggage? It is not recommended due to risks of damage, theft, and potential battery hazards.

It is not recommended due to risks of damage, theft, and potential battery hazards. Can you bring a laptop on a plane? According to TSA guidelines, you can carry it in a carry-on or checked luggage.

According to TSA guidelines, you can carry it in a carry-on or checked luggage. What laptops are not allowed on planes? All laptops are permitted, but some older models with recalled batteries may be restricted.

All laptops are permitted, but some older models with recalled batteries may be restricted. Is a laptop included in the 7 kg hand luggage limit? It is typically included, but some airlines provide exceptions.

It is typically included, but some airlines provide exceptions. Can you carry a laptop in your hand on a flight? You can carry a laptop in your hand during the flight, but it must be stored safely when not in use.

You can carry a laptop in your hand during the flight, but it must be stored safely when not in use. Are laptop chargers allowed in checked luggage? They are, but keeping them in carry-on luggage is safer for easy access.

Packing a laptop in checked luggage is possible, but essential precautions are needed to prevent damage, theft, or battery-related risks. For safe travels, secure your laptop properly, back up important data, and adhere to airline policies to ensure compliance and protect your device.

