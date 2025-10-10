11 highly-recommended restaurants in Franschhoek: Hidden gems and classics
Franschhoek is considered South Africa's food and wine capital and is known for its French-influenced wine estates, top-class restaurants and French Huguenot heritage. The highest-recommended restaurants in Franschhoek highlight the area's most well-known features while offering their own unique flair.
11 best restaurants in Franschhoek
We aim to give readers valuable insights through carefully curated rankings and lists. Our selection of the top 11 best restaurants in Franschhoek draws on reputable sources, including Inside Guide, Tripadvisor, and Dineplan. The list details the most popular and highest-rated Franschhoek restaurants in no particular order.
|Number
|Restaurant
|Year of establishment
|Rating
|11.
|JAN Franschhoek
|2022
|4.9/5
|10.
|The Lamu Collection Restaurant
|2023
|4.9/5
|9.
|Lust Bistro & Bakery
|2013
|4.6/5
|8.
|La Petite Colombe
|2017
|4.7/5
|7.
|The Hussar Grill Franschhoek
|1964
|4.6/5
|6.
|Smitten in Franschhoek
|2012
|4.6/5
|5.
|Mon Amour
|2020
|4.5/5
|4.
|Epice Restaurant
|2021
|4.8/5
|3.
|Reuben's Restaurant & Bar
|2004
|4.5/5
|2.
|Chefs Warehouse at Maison
|2017
|4.7/5
|1.
|Ōku Asian Eatery
|2020
|4.7/5
11. JAN Franschhoek
- Date established: December 1, 2022
- Address: La Motte Wine Estate, R45, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 876 8000
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: JAN Franschhoek
- Rating: 4.9/5 on Dineplan
Patrons looking for a globally-renowned experience can visit JAN Franschhoek, run by the Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Expect a delectable, seasonal dining experience in a quaint historic cottage, with locally sourced ingredients. The eatery is located at the equally highly-acclaimed La Motte Wine Estate.
10. The Lamu Collection Restaurant
- Date established: December 2023
- Address: 50 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 066 421 7479
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: The Lamu Collection Restaurant
- Rating: 4.9/5 on Tripadvisor
The Lamu Collection is a clothing, lifestyle and food brand that all fall under one establishment. Patrons can expect an explosive international menu, artisanal cocktails, breathtaking mountain views and a unique multi-faceted experience. The eatery is considered one of the more affordable restaurants in the area and blends retail shopping and casual dining.
9. Lust Bistro & Bakery
- Date established: 2013
- Address: R45 & Klapmuts, Simondium Road, Simondium, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 874 1456
- Social media: Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)
- Website: Lust Bistro & Bakery
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor
Often referred to as one of the best casual restaurants in Franschhoek, Lust Bistro & Bakery offers mouthwatering seasonal food, wood-fired artisan breads, and a scenic location nestled within the highly acclaimed Vrede en Lust wine estate. The rustic feel is perfect for those wanting a slow breakfast or lunch, or a relaxing meal with loved ones.
8. La Petite Colombe
- Date established: August 2017
- Address: Leeu Estates, Dassenberg Road, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 202 3395
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: La Petite Colombe
- Rating: 4.7/5 on Tripadvisor
Situated within Leeu Estates, La Petite Colombe is known for its fine-dining experience, which has delightful, multi-course menus and distinctive presentation. The memorable cuisine is offered amongst a backdrop of the venue's stunning vineyards, and the Western Cape eatery is considered an international must-see for locals and tourists.
7. The Hussar Grill Franschhoek
- Date established: 1964 (original franchise)
- Address: The Protea Hotel, Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 876 2308
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: The Hussar Grill Franschhoek
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor
The Hussar Grill is a national steakhouse franchise that is considered one of the top restaurants in Franschhoek for dinner, priding itself on its quality steak options. Expect award-winning, aged steaks paired with a Diners Club Platinum-rated wine list for a memorable dining experience. The eatery also has a classic grill room atmosphere to finish off the experience.
6. Smitten in Franschhoek
- Date established: 2012
- Address: The Yard Centre, 38 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 300 1508
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Smitten Café
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor
Smitten is considered a must-see restaurant, with humble beginnings as a pop-up restaurant and MCC bar within the Franschhoek Village Market. Run by Imraan Vagar and Chef Chris Smit, Smitten has fast become a go-to spot for delicious baked goods, fiery curries, and world-class MCC.
5. Mon Amour
- Date established: 2020
- Address: The Yard Centre, 38 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 300 3038
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Mon Amour
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Established in early 2020, Mon Amour provides patrons with a high-end dining experience through combining traditional Parisian bistro charm with a natural, enchanted forest feel. The French-inspired cuisine is made with locally sourced, fresh ingredients, and the establishment's curated music and welcoming atmosphere make for a dining experience visitors will not easily forget.
4. Epice Restaurant
- Date established: December 19, 2021
- Address: Le Quartier Français Hotel, Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 492 4044
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Epice
- Rating: 4.8/5 on Dineplan
Like La Petite Colombe, Epice Restaurant is part of the La Colombe Group and is an award-winning eatery that has previously been given the title of 'South Africa's Best Restaurant'. Spearheaded by Chef Charné Sampson, the Franschhoek eatery is known for providing patrons with a memorable fine dining experience through flavourful dishes and warm hospitality.
3. Reuben's Restaurant & Bar
- Date established: 2004
- Address: 2 Daniel Hugo Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 876 3772
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Reuben's Restaurant & Bar
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Reuben's is considered one of the memorable romantic restaurants in Franschhoek thanks to the moody ambience and relaxed setting, which is perfect for everything from celebrating anniversaries to nerve-wracking first dates. Patrons can expect simple yet delicious meals, with farm-to-table steaks and fresh, homegrown produce that help create delectable, uncomplicated dishes.
2. Chefs Warehouse at Maison
- Date established: 2017
- Address: R45, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 876 2116
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Chefs Warehouse
- Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan
Nestled amongst breathtaking mountain views on the Maison estate is Chefs Warehouse, a memorable Franschhoek restaurant with a view. The highly-rated eatery focuses on a farm-to-table idea for its cuisine, focusing on quality produce. Visitors can look forward to an internationally inspired tapas menu featuring the freshest local ingredients, paired with high-quality wine from the estate.
1. Ōku Asian Eatery
- Date established: October 14, 2020
- Address: 9 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape
- Contact number: 021 023 4695
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Ōku Restaurant
- Rating: 4.7/5 on Tripadvisor
Experience Japan without leaving the country at Ōku Asian Eatery, which has a constantly evolving menu filled with Southeast Asian-themed cuisine and a minimalistic, Japanese-inspired interior. Cuisine is made from seasonal and local produce, with a Kaiseki-style dining experience and relaxing ambience, with relaxing instrumental music to top off the memorable dining experience.
Frequently asked questions
What kind of food is Franschhoek known for?
The area was founded by French Huguenots, and the French influence is still alive today. Foodies can look forward to delicious artisanal food such as cheeses and pastries made from fresh and locally sourced produce. You can also expect dishes with local and international influences made from the freshest local ingredients.
What is the dress code for Franschhoek restaurants?
The dress code differs depending on which Franschhoek restaurant you visit. However, most restaurants maintain a smart casual dress code, and it is advised that you contact your chosen eatery to confirm the dress code beforehand to avoid being denied entry.
Who is the Michelin-starred chef in Franschhoek?
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen of JAN Franschhoek is a Michelin-starred chef, having received his accolade in 2016 when his Nice, France restaurant, Restaurant JAN, received its first Michelin star. Located at La Motte Wine Estate in Franschhoek, his local eatery offers a seasonal experience by an internationally critically acclaimed chef.
Conclusion
Although personal preferences determine what the best restaurants in a chosen area are, a foolproof way to identify some of the top restaurants in Franschhoek is to look at their online ratings. Restaurants that offer cuisine made with fresh ingredients and an electric atmosphere frequent top Franschhoek restaurant lists, with affordability also being an important factor.
