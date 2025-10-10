11 highly-recommended restaurants in Franschhoek: Hidden gems and classics

Franschhoek is considered South Africa's food and wine capital and is known for its French-influenced wine estates, top-class restaurants and French Huguenot heritage. The highest-recommended restaurants in Franschhoek highlight the area's most well-known features while offering their own unique flair.

Franschhoek is known for its vast, scenic vineyards, world-class wine and renowned restaurants. Photo: fokkebok and Lumina Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Franschhoek is often referred to as the country's food and wine capital thanks to its multiple offerings of world-class restaurants, celebrity-chef-owned eateries, delectable cafés and iconic wine estates.

The best restaurants in Franschhoek are selected based on their ability to source fresh local ingredients and offer world-class cuisine, an electric atmosphere, and the perfect local wine pairing.

in Franschhoek are selected based on their ability to source fresh local ingredients and Some award-winning restaurants in Franschhoek on the list include Epice, La Petite Colombe, and Reuben's Restaurant & Bar.

11 best restaurants in Franschhoek

We aim to give readers valuable insights through carefully curated rankings and lists. Our selection of the top 11 best restaurants in Franschhoek draws on reputable sources, including Inside Guide, Tripadvisor, and Dineplan. The list details the most popular and highest-rated Franschhoek restaurants in no particular order.

Number Restaurant Year of establishment Rating 11. JAN Franschhoek 2022 4.9/5 10. The Lamu Collection Restaurant 2023 4.9/5 9. Lust Bistro & Bakery 2013 4.6/5 8. La Petite Colombe 2017 4.7/5 7. The Hussar Grill Franschhoek 1964 4.6/5 6. Smitten in Franschhoek 2012 4.6/5 5. Mon Amour 2020 4.5/5 4. Epice Restaurant 2021 4.8/5 3. Reuben's Restaurant & Bar 2004 4.5/5 2. Chefs Warehouse at Maison 2017 4.7/5 1. Ōku Asian Eatery 2020 4.7/5

11. JAN Franschhoek

JAN Franschhoek is considered one of top restaurants in Franschhoek. Photo: Jan Hendrik’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : December 1, 2022

: December 1, 2022 Address : La Motte Wine Estate, R45, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: La Motte Wine Estate, R45, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 876 8000

: 021 876 8000 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : JAN Franschhoek

: JAN Franschhoek Rating: 4.9/5 on Dineplan

Patrons looking for a globally-renowned experience can visit JAN Franschhoek, run by the Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. Expect a delectable, seasonal dining experience in a quaint historic cottage, with locally sourced ingredients. The eatery is located at the equally highly-acclaimed La Motte Wine Estate.

10. The Lamu Collection Restaurant

The Lamu Collection is a clothing, lifestyle and food brand. Photo: The Lamu Collection’s Facebook page and d3sign (modified by author)

Date established : December 2023

: December 2023 Address : 50 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: 50 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 066 421 7479

: 066 421 7479 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : The Lamu Collection Restaurant

: The Lamu Collection Restaurant Rating: 4.9/5 on Tripadvisor

The Lamu Collection is a clothing, lifestyle and food brand that all fall under one establishment. Patrons can expect an explosive international menu, artisanal cocktails, breathtaking mountain views and a unique multi-faceted experience. The eatery is considered one of the more affordable restaurants in the area and blends retail shopping and casual dining.

9. Lust Bistro & Bakery

Lust Bistro & Bakery does not have their own social media but is represented by Vrede en Lust Estate as it is on the same premises. Photo: Vrede en Lust Estate’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 2013

: 2013 Address : R45 & Klapmuts, Simondium Road, Simondium, Western Cape

: R45 & Klapmuts, Simondium Road, Simondium, Western Cape Contact number : 021 874 1456

: 021 874 1456 Social media : Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

: Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter) Website : Lust Bistro & Bakery

: Lust Bistro & Bakery Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor

Often referred to as one of the best casual restaurants in Franschhoek, Lust Bistro & Bakery offers mouthwatering seasonal food, wood-fired artisan breads, and a scenic location nestled within the highly acclaimed Vrede en Lust wine estate. The rustic feel is perfect for those wanting a slow breakfast or lunch, or a relaxing meal with loved ones.

8. La Petite Colombe

La Petite Colombe is nestled within the scenic Leeu Estates. Photo: La Petite Colombe’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : August 2017

: August 2017 Address : Leeu Estates, Dassenberg Road, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: Leeu Estates, Dassenberg Road, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 202 3395

: 021 202 3395 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : La Petite Colombe

: La Petite Colombe Rating: 4.7/5 on Tripadvisor

Situated within Leeu Estates, La Petite Colombe is known for its fine-dining experience, which has delightful, multi-course menus and distinctive presentation. The memorable cuisine is offered amongst a backdrop of the venue's stunning vineyards, and the Western Cape eatery is considered an international must-see for locals and tourists.

7. The Hussar Grill Franschhoek

The Hussar Grill is known for its perfectly-aged steaks. Photo: The Hussar Grill’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 1964 (original franchise)

: 1964 (original franchise) Address : The Protea Hotel, Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: The Protea Hotel, Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 876 2308

: 021 876 2308 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : The Hussar Grill Franschhoek

: The Hussar Grill Franschhoek Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor

The Hussar Grill is a national steakhouse franchise that is considered one of the top restaurants in Franschhoek for dinner, priding itself on its quality steak options. Expect award-winning, aged steaks paired with a Diners Club Platinum-rated wine list for a memorable dining experience. The eatery also has a classic grill room atmosphere to finish off the experience.

6. Smitten in Franschhoek

Smitten in Franschhoek began as a pop-up restaurant. Photo: Smitten in Franschhoek’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 2012

: 2012 Address : The Yard Centre, 38 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: The Yard Centre, 38 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 300 1508

: 021 300 1508 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Smitten Café

: Smitten Café Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor

Smitten is considered a must-see restaurant, with humble beginnings as a pop-up restaurant and MCC bar within the Franschhoek Village Market. Run by Imraan Vagar and Chef Chris Smit, Smitten has fast become a go-to spot for delicious baked goods, fiery curries, and world-class MCC.

5. Mon Amour

Mon Amour offers patrons delectable cuisine. Photo: Mon Amour’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 2020

: 2020 Address : The Yard Centre, 38 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: The Yard Centre, 38 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 300 3038

: 021 300 3038 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Mon Amour

: Mon Amour Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Established in early 2020, Mon Amour provides patrons with a high-end dining experience through combining traditional Parisian bistro charm with a natural, enchanted forest feel. The French-inspired cuisine is made with locally sourced, fresh ingredients, and the establishment's curated music and welcoming atmosphere make for a dining experience visitors will not easily forget.

4. Epice Restaurant

Epice Restaurant is part of the La Colombe Group. Photo: Epice’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : December 19, 2021

: December 19, 2021 Address : Le Quartier Français Hotel, Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: Le Quartier Français Hotel, Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 492 4044

: 021 492 4044 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Epice

: Epice Rating: 4.8/5 on Dineplan

Like La Petite Colombe, Epice Restaurant is part of the La Colombe Group and is an award-winning eatery that has previously been given the title of 'South Africa's Best Restaurant'. Spearheaded by Chef Charné Sampson, the Franschhoek eatery is known for providing patrons with a memorable fine dining experience through flavourful dishes and warm hospitality.

3. Reuben's Restaurant & Bar

Reuben Riffel is a world-renowned South African chef who owns the restaurant. Photo: Reuben's Restaurant & Bar’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 2004

: 2004 Address : 2 Daniel Hugo Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: 2 Daniel Hugo Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 876 3772

: 021 876 3772 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Reuben's Restaurant & Bar

: Reuben's Restaurant & Bar Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Reuben's is considered one of the memorable romantic restaurants in Franschhoek thanks to the moody ambience and relaxed setting, which is perfect for everything from celebrating anniversaries to nerve-wracking first dates. Patrons can expect simple yet delicious meals, with farm-to-table steaks and fresh, homegrown produce that help create delectable, uncomplicated dishes.

2. Chefs Warehouse at Maison

Chefs Warehouse at Maison focuses on a farm-to-table concept. Photo: Chefs Warehouse at Maison’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 2017

: 2017 Address : R45, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: R45, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 876 2116

: 021 876 2116 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Chefs Warehouse

: Chefs Warehouse Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan

Nestled amongst breathtaking mountain views on the Maison estate is Chefs Warehouse, a memorable Franschhoek restaurant with a view. The highly-rated eatery focuses on a farm-to-table idea for its cuisine, focusing on quality produce. Visitors can look forward to an internationally inspired tapas menu featuring the freshest local ingredients, paired with high-quality wine from the estate.

1. Ōku Asian Eatery

The Ōku Asian Eatery aims to create an authentic Japanese experience for its patrons. Photo: Ōku Franschhoek’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : October 14, 2020

: October 14, 2020 Address : 9 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape

: 9 Huguenot Street, Franschhoek, Western Cape Contact number : 021 023 4695

: 021 023 4695 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Ōku Restaurant

: Ōku Restaurant Rating: 4.7/5 on Tripadvisor

Experience Japan without leaving the country at Ōku Asian Eatery, which has a constantly evolving menu filled with Southeast Asian-themed cuisine and a minimalistic, Japanese-inspired interior. Cuisine is made from seasonal and local produce, with a Kaiseki-style dining experience and relaxing ambience, with relaxing instrumental music to top off the memorable dining experience.

Frequently asked questions

What kind of food is Franschhoek known for?

The area was founded by French Huguenots, and the French influence is still alive today. Foodies can look forward to delicious artisanal food such as cheeses and pastries made from fresh and locally sourced produce. You can also expect dishes with local and international influences made from the freshest local ingredients.

What is the dress code for Franschhoek restaurants?

The dress code differs depending on which Franschhoek restaurant you visit. However, most restaurants maintain a smart casual dress code, and it is advised that you contact your chosen eatery to confirm the dress code beforehand to avoid being denied entry.

Patrons are advised to dress smart casual when visiting these restaurants, as most adhere to a smart casual dress code. Photo: Christopher Hope-Fitch (modified by author)

Who is the Michelin-starred chef in Franschhoek?

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen of JAN Franschhoek is a Michelin-starred chef, having received his accolade in 2016 when his Nice, France restaurant, Restaurant JAN, received its first Michelin star. Located at La Motte Wine Estate in Franschhoek, his local eatery offers a seasonal experience by an internationally critically acclaimed chef.

Conclusion

Although personal preferences determine what the best restaurants in a chosen area are, a foolproof way to identify some of the top restaurants in Franschhoek is to look at their online ratings. Restaurants that offer cuisine made with fresh ingredients and an electric atmosphere frequent top Franschhoek restaurant lists, with affordability also being an important factor.

