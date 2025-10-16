The 7 finest restaurants in Plettenberg Bay: Experience the best of Plett
Plettenberg Bay is known for its clean beaches, rich marine life that offers the opportunity for whale and dolphin watching, and outdoor activities such as diving, hiking, and surfing. However, the area also boasts quality eateries. The best restaurants in Plettenberg Bay offer delectable cuisine paired with an enticing atmosphere, and in some instances, stunning beachside views.
The top 7 restaurants in Plettenberg Bay
We aim to give readers valuable insights through carefully curated rankings and lists. Our selection of the top 7 restaurants in Plettenberg Bay draws on reputable sources, including Dineplan, Tripadvisor and Wanderlog.
The list details standout dining spots across Plettenberg Bay, including restaurants with a seaside view and family-friendly spots.
7.
Barrington's
Undisclosed
4.6/5
6.
Enrico Ristorante
1984
4.4/5
5.
Bramon Boutique Wine Estate
2000
4.6/5
4.
Asado Fire Grill
Undisclosed
4.9/5
3.
The Fat Fish
2012
4.5/5
2.
Nguni Restaurant
2007
4.7/5
1.
Nineteen 89
Undisclosed
4.5/5
7. Barrington's
- Address: Erf 2104 Piesang Valley Road, Piesang Valley, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape
- Contact number: 044 050 3767
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Barrington's Plett
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan
Owned by Simon Ash and Hilton Nagel, Barringtons in Plettenberg Bay is a highly-rated eatery thanks to the combination of services it offers, with a craft brewery, farm-to-table meals from their garden kitchen, and a hotel on the premises. The Western Cape eatery is also praised for its approachable and attentive staff.
6. Enrico Ristorante
- Date of establishment: 1984
- Address: 296 Main Street, Keurboomstrand, Western Cape
- Contact number: 044 535 9818
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Rating: 4.4/5 on Tripadvisor
Enrico Ristorante is one of the beachfront restaurants in Plettenberg Bay that remains one of the highest-rated online due to its breathtaking views and memorable food. Patrons have praised the eatery for its delicious cuisine, with pizza, pasta and fresh fish being top choices for visitors.
5. Bramon Boutique Wine Estate
- Date of establishment: 2000
- Address: The Crags, Plot 9 of Farm 302, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape
- Contact number: 044 011 5031
- Social media: Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)
- Website: Bramon Boutique Wine Estate
- Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor
The Bramon Boutique Wine Estate is considered a pioneer in South Africa's wine industry, with award-winning Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) sparkling wines that are only part of the draw for customers. Patrons have highlighted the venue's scenic location, quality seasonal food and friendly staff.
4. Asado Fire Grill
- Address: Main road, Keurboomstrand, Western Cape
- Contact number: 076 851 7676
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Rating: 4.9/5 on Tripadvisor
Those looking for a quality steakhouse can visit Asado Fire Grill, known for its fire-grilled steaks. Patrons have praised their delicious cuisine, with special focus on their beef burgers in reviews. The restaurant is one of the highest-rated kid-friendly restaurants in Plettenberg Bay, making it an experience the whole family can enjoy.
3. The Fat Fish
- Date of establishment: 2012
- Address: Milkwood Centre, 22 Hopwood Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape
- Contact number: 044 533 4740
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: The Fat Fish
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
An eatery that needs no introduction for locals, The Fat Fish is usually referred to as one of the best seafood restaurants in Plettenberg Bay by customers and attraction sites such as Tripadvisor. Former patrons highlight the venue's seafood meals, with a special focus on their sashimi, tagliatelle with mussels and parmesan kingklip online.
2. Nguni Restaurant
- Date of establishment: 2007
- Address: 6 Crescent Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape
- Contact number: 044 533 6710
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Website: Nguni Restaurant
- Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan
According to TripAdvisor reviews, Nguni Restaurant is often found on top lists for must-visit Plettenberg eateries thanks to its authentic South African menu. Dishes are made with fresh local produce, and their traditional dishes, such as Bobotie, are frequently praised online. Patrons also specifically mention the eatery's steaks and homemade sauces.
1. Nineteen 89
- Address: Upperdeck Centre, Main Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape
- Contact number: 079 165 3576
- Social media: Facebook and Instagram
- Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor
Patrons have praised Nineteen89 for its atmosphere, service and flavourful food, with dishes such as their Peanut Thai Chicken Curry being a frequent favourite. Apart from the venue's service, they also often display major live sporting events, helping customers stay on top of the latest sporting news while enjoying their meal.
Frequently asked questions
What is Plettenberg Bay best known for?
Plett's marine life is the most significant draw, with dolphin and whale watching being a prominent activity. This is done during the June to November season, but the area is also known for its unique flora and fauna. This can be observed at popular attractions such as Bloukrans Bungy, popular heritage site Robberg Nature Reserve, or wildlife sanctuaries such as Monkeyland.
What type of cuisine is Plettenberg known for?
Due to Plettenberg Bay being a seaside town, the area is best known for its fresh seafood. It is also known for high-quality wine and is considered a prominent wine-producing region.
What are the most popular buffet restaurants in Plettenberg Bay?
Although the area is not known for its buffet restaurants, patrons can enjoy buffet options from the following eateries that have high ratings on Diningout:
- Hunter's Country House
- The Lookout Deck
- The Fat Fish
- Nineteen 89
- The Table Restaurant and Bar
- Amelia's at The Plettenberg
- Bread and Brew
Wrapping up
Venues that are considered must-visit restaurants in Plettenberg Bay offer the same thing: Delicious meals made from local produce, friendly service, and an enticing atmosphere. Patrons are also always looking out for a scenic view, with oceanside venues being particularly highly-rated too.
