The 7 finest restaurants in Plettenberg Bay: Experience the best of Plett

Plettenberg Bay is known for its clean beaches, rich marine life that offers the opportunity for whale and dolphin watching, and outdoor activities such as diving, hiking, and surfing. However, the area also boasts quality eateries. The best restaurants in Plettenberg Bay offer delectable cuisine paired with an enticing atmosphere, and in some instances, stunning beachside views.

Plettenberg Bay, known simply as Plett to locals, is known for its outdoor activities thanks to its breathtaking natural beauty, with picturesque lagoons and beaches, and dramatic mountain sides.

thanks to its breathtaking natural beauty, with picturesque lagoons and beaches, and dramatic mountain sides. However, it also offers world-class restaurants, and knowing where to eat in Plettenberg helps you experience these memorable venues.

and knowing where to eat in Plettenberg helps you experience these memorable venues. The best restaurants in Plettenberg Bay offer high-quality, delectable meals made from the freshest ingredients, with friendly service, distinctive décor and a relaxing atmosphere to finish off the experience.

to finish off the experience. Some Plettenberg Bay restaurants offer a dining experience with a view, which is what patrons want to experience when in the quaint seaside town.

The top 7 restaurants in Plettenberg Bay

The list details standout dining spots across Plettenberg Bay, including restaurants with a seaside view and family-friendly spots.

Number Restaurant Year established Rating 7. Barrington's Undisclosed 4.6/5 6. Enrico Ristorante 1984 4.4/5 5. Bramon Boutique Wine Estate 2000 4.6/5 4. Asado Fire Grill Undisclosed 4.9/5 3. The Fat Fish 2012 4.5/5 2. Nguni Restaurant 2007 4.7/5 1. Nineteen 89 Undisclosed 4.5/5

7. Barrington's

Address : Erf 2104 Piesang Valley Road, Piesang Valley, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

: Erf 2104 Piesang Valley Road, Piesang Valley, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape Contact number : 044 050 3767

: 044 050 3767 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Barrington's Plett

: Barrington's Plett Rating: 4.6/5 on Dineplan

Owned by Simon Ash and Hilton Nagel, Barringtons in Plettenberg Bay is a highly-rated eatery thanks to the combination of services it offers, with a craft brewery, farm-to-table meals from their garden kitchen, and a hotel on the premises. The Western Cape eatery is also praised for its approachable and attentive staff.

6. Enrico Ristorante

Date of establishment : 1984

: 1984 Address : 296 Main Street, Keurboomstrand, Western Cape

: 296 Main Street, Keurboomstrand, Western Cape Contact number : 044 535 9818

: 044 535 9818 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Rating: 4.4/5 on Tripadvisor

Enrico Ristorante is one of the beachfront restaurants in Plettenberg Bay that remains one of the highest-rated online due to its breathtaking views and memorable food. Patrons have praised the eatery for its delicious cuisine, with pizza, pasta and fresh fish being top choices for visitors.

5. Bramon Boutique Wine Estate

Date of establishment : 2000

: 2000 Address : The Crags, Plot 9 of Farm 302, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

: The Crags, Plot 9 of Farm 302, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape Contact number : 044 011 5031

: 044 011 5031 Social media : Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter)

: Facebook, Instagram and X (Twitter) Website : Bramon Boutique Wine Estate

: Bramon Boutique Wine Estate Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor

The Bramon Boutique Wine Estate is considered a pioneer in South Africa's wine industry, with award-winning Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) sparkling wines that are only part of the draw for customers. Patrons have highlighted the venue's scenic location, quality seasonal food and friendly staff.

4. Asado Fire Grill

Address : Main road, Keurboomstrand, Western Cape

: Main road, Keurboomstrand, Western Cape Contact number : 076 851 7676

: 076 851 7676 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Rating: 4.9/5 on Tripadvisor

Those looking for a quality steakhouse can visit Asado Fire Grill, known for its fire-grilled steaks. Patrons have praised their delicious cuisine, with special focus on their beef burgers in reviews. The restaurant is one of the highest-rated kid-friendly restaurants in Plettenberg Bay, making it an experience the whole family can enjoy.

3. The Fat Fish

Date of establishment: 2012

2012 Address : Milkwood Centre, 22 Hopwood Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

: Milkwood Centre, 22 Hopwood Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape Contact number : 044 533 4740

: 044 533 4740 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : The Fat Fish

: The Fat Fish Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

An eatery that needs no introduction for locals, The Fat Fish is usually referred to as one of the best seafood restaurants in Plettenberg Bay by customers and attraction sites such as Tripadvisor. Former patrons highlight the venue's seafood meals, with a special focus on their sashimi, tagliatelle with mussels and parmesan kingklip online.

2. Nguni Restaurant

Date of establishment : 2007

: 2007 Address : 6 Crescent Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

: 6 Crescent Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape Contact number : 044 533 6710

: 044 533 6710 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Website : Nguni Restaurant

: Nguni Restaurant Rating: 4.7/5 on Dineplan

According to TripAdvisor reviews, Nguni Restaurant is often found on top lists for must-visit Plettenberg eateries thanks to its authentic South African menu. Dishes are made with fresh local produce, and their traditional dishes, such as Bobotie, are frequently praised online. Patrons also specifically mention the eatery's steaks and homemade sauces.

1. Nineteen 89

Address : Upperdeck Centre, Main Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape

: Upperdeck Centre, Main Street, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape Contact number : 079 165 3576

: 079 165 3576 Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Patrons have praised Nineteen89 for its atmosphere, service and flavourful food, with dishes such as their Peanut Thai Chicken Curry being a frequent favourite. Apart from the venue's service, they also often display major live sporting events, helping customers stay on top of the latest sporting news while enjoying their meal.

Frequently asked questions

What is Plettenberg Bay best known for?

Plett's marine life is the most significant draw, with dolphin and whale watching being a prominent activity. This is done during the June to November season, but the area is also known for its unique flora and fauna. This can be observed at popular attractions such as Bloukrans Bungy, popular heritage site Robberg Nature Reserve, or wildlife sanctuaries such as Monkeyland.

What type of cuisine is Plettenberg known for?

Due to Plettenberg Bay being a seaside town, the area is best known for its fresh seafood. It is also known for high-quality wine and is considered a prominent wine-producing region.

What are the most popular buffet restaurants in Plettenberg Bay?

Although the area is not known for its buffet restaurants, patrons can enjoy buffet options from the following eateries that have high ratings on Diningout:

Hunter's Country House

The Lookout Deck

The Fat Fish

Nineteen 89

The Table Restaurant and Bar

Amelia's at The Plettenberg

Bread and Brew

Wrapping up

Venues that are considered must-visit restaurants in Plettenberg Bay offer the same thing: Delicious meals made from local produce, friendly service, and an enticing atmosphere. Patrons are also always looking out for a scenic view, with oceanside venues being particularly highly-rated too.

