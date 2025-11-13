Discover the 11 best Asian restaurants in Cape Town

Cape Town is synonymous with pristine beaches, unique tourist attractions and world-class cuisine. The Asian food scene is booming in the mother city, with options from Chinese and Japanese cuisine to Vietnamese and Indian options.

Cape Town is known for its world-class Asian cuisine. Photo: Eugene Mymrin and seksan Mongkhonkhamsao (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Cape Town's Asian food scene is constantly evolving, with multiple restaurant options from all corners of Asia available .

. The best Asian food in Cape Town depends on a variety of factors, but all the top choices offer high-quality meals made with fresh ingredients, paired with a welcoming atmosphere .

. Patrons also look out for authentic cuisine, affordability, family-friendly options, and how unique a venue is compared to other available options.

The 11 best Asian restaurants in Cape Town

The 11 best Asian restaurants in Cape Town

These insights from reputable sources assisted us in gathering some of the highest-rated options by patrons, highlighted by reviews left on TripAdvisor specifically.

Restaurant Rating out of 5 Silk Asian Fusion 4.6 Willoughby & Co 4.4 The Red Room 4.5 Linko 4.4 Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant 4.1 Obi Restaurant 4.5 Bao Down 4.7 Bombay Brasserie 4.4 Nikkei Japanese Peruvian 4.5 YU Restaurant 4.7 Dawn Asian Restaurant 4.4

11. Silk Asian Fusion

Silk Asian Fusion is known for its modern take on traditional Asian cuisine. Photo: Silk Asian Fusion’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 2023

: 2023 Physical address : 108 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

: 108 Shortmarket Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact number : 071 910 8122

: 071 910 8122 Website : Silk restaurant

: Silk restaurant Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Rating: 4.6/5 on Tripadvisor

Cape Town's Silk Asian Fusion restaurant is highly praised by patrons for its creative Asian cuisine that has a modern take on traditional flavours and uses fresh, seasonal ingredients. Apart from the striking decor and pleasant service, patrons highlight the crabmeat fried rice, dumplings, lemongrass chicken and their '3 fishes' tapas.

10. Willoughby & Co

Willoughby & Co offers dinner with a seaside view. Photo: Willoughby and Co’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 1996

: 1996 Physical address : 19 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town

: 19 Dock Road, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, Cape Town Contact number : 021 418 6115

: 021 418 6115 Website : Willoughby & Co

: Willoughby & Co Social media : Instagram and Facebook (JHB branch)

: Instagram and Facebook (JHB branch) Rating: 4.4/5 on Tripadvisor

If you are looking for an Asian restaurant in Cape Town with a view, Willoughby & Co offers patrons exceptional food amongst a relaxing beach backdrop. This high-end, family-friendly restaurant is praised by patrons for its exhaustive sushi menu and otherworldly seafood cuisine.

9. The Red Room

The Red Room offers Pan-Asian cuisine. Photo: The Red Room’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : April 2023

: April 2023 Physical address : 76 Orange Street, Gardens, Cape Town

: 76 Orange Street, Gardens, Cape Town Contact number : 021 483 1516

: 021 483 1516 Website : The Red Room's page on DinePlan

: The Red Room's page on DinePlan Social media : Instagram and Facebook

: Instagram and Facebook Rating: 4.5/5 on Dineplan

The Red Room is known for its creative approach to its Pan-Asian cuisine, offering distinctive, high-quality cuisine with critically acclaimed Chef Liam Tomlin assisting in offering memorable meals. There are two menus to choose from, with visitors often choosing the five-course option, and patrons highlight their dumplings, duck consommé, and marinated tofu.

8. Linko

Linko offers authentic yet diverse Chinese cuisine. Photo: Linko’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : 2021

: 2021 Physical address : 88 Lower Main Road, Observatory, Cape Town

: 88 Lower Main Road, Observatory, Cape Town Contact number : 021 447 6509

: 021 447 6509 Website : Linko restaurant

: Linko restaurant Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Rating: 4.4/5 on Google reviews

If you are looking for authentic yet diverse Chinese cuisine, Linko offers traditional meals and sushi dishes, with their crispy chicken, sushi, and dumplings being frequently praised by patrons. Visitors also commend the venue's welcoming atmosphere and attentive staff.

7. Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant

Expect authentic Vietnamese food at Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant. Photo: Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Physical address : Corner Kloof and Kamp Street, Gardens, Cape Town

: Corner Kloof and Kamp Street, Gardens, Cape Town Contact number : 021 424 7670

: 021 424 7670 Website : Saigon's Linktree page

: Saigon's Linktree page Social media : Instagram and Facebook

: Instagram and Facebook Rating: 4.1/5 on Tripadvisor

Try something different from the popular Japanese and Chinese options at Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant, which offers authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Known for their traditional dishes and large portions, some of the top choices for patrons include Banh Mi (sandwiches), Bun Cha (grilled pork with noodles), Pho (noodle soup), papaya salad and spring rolls.

6. Obi Restaurant

Experience authentic Japanese cuisine at Obi Restaurant. Photo: @obirestaurant on Instagram and Giuseppe Lombardo (modified by author)

Date established : July 2016

: July 2016 Physical address : 14 Long Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

: 14 Long Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact number : 021 418 4040

: 021 418 4040 Website : Obi Restaurant

: Obi Restaurant Social media : Instagram

: Instagram Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Obi Restaurant offers patrons high-quality, authentic Japanese cuisine, with a special focus on their fresh sashimi and sushi. Dishes that patrons frequently rave about online include the salt and pepper squid, deep-fried prawn rolls, beef sukiyaki, Szechuan beef and the Shogun roll.

5. Bao Down

Bao Down offers pan-Asian small plates made from fresh ingredients. Photo: @baodownrestaurant and Xiu Huo (modified by author)

Date established : June 20, 2018

: June 20, 2018 Physical address : Exhibition Building, 79 Main Road, Green Point, Cape Town

: Exhibition Building, 79 Main Road, Green Point, Cape Town Contact number : 066 022 1165

: 066 022 1165 Website : Bao Down

: Bao Down Social media : Instagram

: Instagram Rating: 4.7/5 on Tripadvisor

Bao Down frequents top Asian food lists in Cape Town thanks to its pan-Asian small plates made from fresh ingredients and a unique environment described online as '1930s Shanghai meets Wes Anderson'. Patrons frequently mention the eatery's yellowtail sashimi, pickled shiitake mushrooms and Korean fried chicken bao.

4. Bombay Brasserie

Delight in a fine-dining experience at Indian restaurant Bombay Brasserie. Photo: Bombay Brasserie at Taj Cape Town (modified by author)

Physical address : 1 Wale Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

: 1 Wale Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact number : 021 819 2000

: 021 819 2000 Website : Bombay Brasserie

: Bombay Brasserie Social media : Instagram and Facebook

: Instagram and Facebook Rating: 4.4/5 on Tripadvisor

Take a trip to India by visiting the fine-dining Indian restaurant Bombay Brasserie, which prides itself on quality, authentic Indian cuisine. Individuals have frequently praised their malai chicken, adraki lamb chops, butter chicken, chicken tikka masala and dal makhani.

3. Nikkei Japanese Peruvian

The restaurant combines classic Japanese techniques with flavourful Peruvian ingredients. Photo: Nikkei Japanese Peruvian’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Date established : December 2023

: December 2023 Physical address : 87 Bree Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

: 87 Bree Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact number : 021 109 0081

: 021 109 0081 Website : Nikkei Japanese Peruvian

: Nikkei Japanese Peruvian Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Rating: 4.5/5 on Tripadvisor

Nikkei Japanese Peruvian blends Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to offer a unique dining experience. Classic Japanese techniques are combined with flavourful Peruvian ingredients to create distinctive dishes, with options including rice with sea urchin, tiradito (raw fish with spicy sauces) and Arroz con erizos being top choices for patrons.

2. YU Restaurant

Some of YU Asian Restaurant’s top dishes include Wagyu sliders, tempura zucchini and soft shell crab. Photo: YU Asian Restaurant’s Facebook (modified by author)

Date established : April 2024

: April 2024 Physical address : 59 Heerengracht Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

: 59 Heerengracht Street, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town Contact number : 021 111 0453

: 021 111 0453 Website : YU restaurant

: YU restaurant Social media : Facebook and Instagram

: Facebook and Instagram Rating: 4.7/5 on Tripadvisor

The third Asian restaurant in Cape Town central on the list is YU Restaurant, a clear hotspot for iconic Asian eateries. YU Restaurant offers a fine-dining experience, with patrons mentioning the friendly staff, alongside popular dishes such as Wagyu sliders, tempura zucchini, soft shell crab and sticky ribs being frequently praised.

1. Dawn Asian Restaurant

The restaurant offers contemporary Asian-inspired dishes along with traditional Chinese dishes. Photo: @dawnrestaurantcpt and Klaus Vedfelt (modified by author)

Physical address : 10 Jarvis Street, Green Point, Cape Town

: 10 Jarvis Street, Green Point, Cape Town Contact number : 069 615 9537

: 069 615 9537 Website : The Dawn Restaurant

: The Dawn Restaurant Social media : Instagram

: Instagram Rating: 4.4/5 on Dineplan

Dawn Asian Restaurant's former visitors have described the Cape Town restaurant as having a classy and ambient atmosphere, paired with memorable cuisine. The venue offers a mix of contemporary Asian-inspired dishes along with traditional Chinese dishes, with their whole Peking duck and secret spiced chicken wings receiving special mention online.

Frequently asked questions

What is the largest Chinese restaurant?

The largest Chinese restaurant in Cape Town is the Grand Daddy Chinese Restaurant, which can seat over 400 patrons. Internationally, the biggest one is West Lake Restaurant in Changsha, China, with seating for up to 5,000 patrons. It also has five kitchens and 1,000 staff members to serve the thousands of customers they experience daily.

Is it customary to tip at a Chinese restaurant?

In China, it is not customary to tip your servers, and some international and national eateries include a service fee. However, it is considered a local custom to tip at South African restaurants, regardless of the type of cuisine served.

Which Asian cuisine is the healthiest?

As lightly touched upon earlier, Vietnamese and Okinawan cuisine are considered one of the healthiest Asian food options. The traditional Okinawan diet is known for its light broths, fresh herbs and grilled meats, vegetables, and tofu, with traditional Vietnamese food focusing on lean protein, tofu, plenty of vegetables and minimal processed foods.

Wrapping up

The best Asian restaurants in Cape Town depend on a multitude of factors. However, the common factors include traditional cuisine made from fresh ingredients, a welcoming atmosphere, and unique décor, with seaside views a major bonus.

