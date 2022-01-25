As some of you may know, the renowned Monash University South Africa has undergone some changes in the past few years and is now owned by ADvTECH and run by Tyrone Pretorius. So what is Monash called now? This establishment has been renamed The The Independent Institute of Education or IIE MSA for short, and the standard of education is still as high as ever. Read on to discover what other changes have been made to this reputable university.

Now that things have changed, is IIE MSA registered? Will students still receive qualifications that are internationally recognised? Read on with Briefly to find out!

IIE MSA contact details

Address : 144 Peter Rd, Ruimsig, Roodepoort, 1724

: 144 Peter Rd, Ruimsig, Roodepoort, 1724 Phone : 011 950 4009

: 011 950 4009 e-mail : enquiries@iiemsa.co.za

: enquiries@iiemsa.co.za President: Tyrone Pretorius

Tyrone Pretorius Parent organization : The Independent Institute of Education (IIE)

: The Independent Institute of Education (IIE) Founded : 2001

: 2001 Administrative staff : 220 (80 academics)

: 220 (80 academics) Website: iiemsa.ac.za

iiemsa.ac.za IIE MSA student portal: portal.iie.ac.za/ADV_Student/Login.asp

portal.iie.ac.za/ADV_Student/Login.asp Twitter: @iiemsa_za

What does IIE MSA stand for?

The IIE is ADvTECH's Higher Education subsidiary, and this academic establishment is a brand of The Independent Institution of Education. This university is a leader in higher education through its network of institutions and campuses, dedicated to educational excellence and high-quality learning experiences.

Is the IIE accredited? The Independent Institution of Education has received global recognition from the British Accreditation Council.

Why is Monash leaving South Africa?

According to Business Insider, Monash Australia chose to sell their campus and other assets because they felt that the establishment needed a local influence to facilitate the institution's development overall. It cost ADvTECH R340 million to claim ownership of Monash South Africa, and the sale went through in 2019. ADvTECH is also the proud owner of Varsity College, Vega, and Rosebank College in South Africa.

Is IIE MSA a university or college?

This educational facility is a private university that offers Bachelors, Honours, Post-graduation and Masters qualifications.

All qualifying students for the 2023/2024 academic year may immediately apply online via the IIE MSA online accessible from April to November 2022. Acceptance letters will be sent out via e-mail and the applicant's IIE MSA portal.

IIE MSA fees

The fee structure is set up so that you can make a single annual payment or alternatively 3, 6 or 10 instalments. Applicants must make a non-refundable deposit of R2000 during the registration process. First-time international applicants are required to pay the International Student Levy of R6 500, and returning international students are billed R5 500. On-campus accommodation is provided, with the rent starting at R63 000 per year.

Work opportunities

Students may apply online for part-time career possibilities and IIE MSA vacancies through the Career Centre, and individual support and consultations are provided for each student. For more details regarding the Career Centre, contact alumni@varsitycollege.co.za.

Other IIE MSA student services:

IIE MSA Library and Learning Commons house numerous books, multimedia, serials, and online resources. All students have access to the recommended and mandated literature and digitized program materials.

house numerous books, multimedia, serials, and online resources. All students have access to the recommended and mandated literature and digitized program materials. IIE MSA Learn is an online learning environment created with an activity-based educational strategy in mind, giving academics more access and freedom while fostering interaction and collaboration outside of the classroom.

is an online learning environment created with an activity-based educational strategy in mind, giving academics more access and freedom while fostering interaction and collaboration outside of the classroom. Wize Books officially supply the IIE MSA books, and students can order the required textbooks online through the Books Portal and delivery is included in their service.

Some students were not happy with losing the brand value provided when associated with Monash International. However, since ADvTECH has taken over the establishment, they assure us that the standard of education remains just as high. The IIE MSA is internationally recognised by the British Accreditation Council and offers Bachelors, Honours, Post-graduation and Masters qualifications.

