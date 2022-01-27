Fundi Student Loan 2022 application: Everything you need to know

Education is essential, but it can often be an expense that is way out of reach. Thankfully, there are study loans in South Africa for precisely this reason. So who qualifies for Fundi, the education financing and management specialist in South Africa? Read on for the answer and more details about the student loan application process.

Here we find out more about the online application process and what else this remarkable student financing service can offer you.

Fundi contact details

Phone: 0860 55 55 44

0860 55 55 44 Home office address : Hendrik Potgieter Rd & 14th Ave, Weltevredenpark, Weltevreden Park, 1751

: Hendrik Potgieter Rd & 14th Ave, Weltevredenpark, Weltevreden Park, 1751 Registration: www.fundi.co.za

www.fundi.co.za Fundi login: https://oss.fundi.co.za/Identity/Account/Login

https://oss.fundi.co.za/Identity/Account/Login Email: support@fundi.co.za

How does the Fundi loan work?

Their loans are unsecured, which means you do not have to put up any security. This loan will pay your education-related fees straight to the universities when you have been approved for their financing. Your payments may be taken from your paycheck or made by debit order. Fundi student loan interest rate starts from 11.6%, and you will have up to four years to repay your debt.

My Fundi card

This official student loan card is a student bursary management device created to alleviate the hassle of maintaining an education bursary. Students may set aside money each month for housing, textbooks, and even groceries, ensuring that they have enough money to cover all of their educational expenses.

How do I get a Fundi bursary?

Fundi's Bursary Support Program is designed to help students complete their studies effectively. They incorporate academic, psycho-social, and professional development assistance to guarantee a complete educational and support structure.

Fundi bursary online application 2022:

Visit the official website Under menu, choose the 'Financial Solutions' category and select 'Education Funding' Choose either private education or tertiary education Select ‘Apply now’ You will then be required to register in order to establish an account

Who qualifies for an Eduloan?

The sole age limitation is that you must be older than 18 when applying for a loan. What is the procedure for applying? You may apply for a Fundi student loan online. If you work for the government, you may be eligible for discounted prices. In addition, their loans are unsecured, which means you don't have to put up any security.

Fundi student loan requirements:

South African ID

Proof of income

Proof of address

Proof of enrolment

Do you have to pay Fundi back?

Your payments may be collected from your paycheck or made by debit order. This type of payment arrangement guarantees that you have a steady source of revenue from which to draw your debit orders. They require monthly repayments with interest rates and agreed-upon instalments based on the amount borrowed and your earnings.

What does Fundi pay for?

From tuition to equipment to MBA financing, this money covers all aspects of education costs. Their web portal also allows you to locate student housing, purchase airtime and data, and download eBooks. So all of your educational requirements are in one convenient location.

Securing a student loan is a significant commitment that should be approached with caution. You are, after all, investing in your and your child's future, but you must do so carefully. Fundi offers education loans to students, which can pay for registration fees and outstanding debts.

