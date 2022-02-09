How to upload documents on NSFAS in 2022: easy-to-follow guide

Most university and TVET college learners encounter problems when trying to upload outstanding supporting information to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme portal. Remember that you have to do it correctly to increase the chances of your application being accepted by the funding scheme. Go through this guide to learn how to upload documents on NSFAS properly.

The NSFAS, under the Department of Higher Education and Learning, helps learners from financially disadvantaged backgrounds get funding for their public university or TVET education. If you come from a family whose total yearly income is less than R350,000, you are eligible to apply. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme applications are usually made available to learners from September to November every year.

What are the supporting documents for NSFAS in 2022?

Before you learn how to upload NSFAS documents, it is important that you know which files are needed by the higher education funding scheme. Having all the proper mynsfas portal upload documents for 2022 will increase your chances of getting financial aid. They include;

Your official ID or birth certificate to show that you are a citizen of South Africa. Temporary ID issued by the Department of Home Affairs is also accepted.

to show that you are a citizen of South Africa. Temporary ID issued by the Department of Home Affairs is also accepted. If you are a non-SASSA applicant, you must give ID copies of your parents , guardians, or spouse.

, guardians, or spouse. Provide both the front and back sides of your Smart ID Card

of your Smart ID Card Upload a consent form that is duly filled and signed by your parents or guardians.

that is duly filled and signed by your parents or guardians. You must provide the latest payslip (not more than 3 months) as proof of income. Alternatively, you can give a UIF letter, appointment letter or retrenchment letter.

(not more than 3 months) as proof of income. Alternatively, you can give a UIF letter, appointment letter or retrenchment letter. People living with some form of disability have to complete the Disability Annexure A Form.

A Form. Death certificate (s) if your parent (s) passed away.

(s) if your parent (s) passed away. Divorce decree for students who were dependent on their spouses but are divorced.

How to upload documents on NSFAS online application

How do I upload documents to NSFAS? When making student funding applications to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, it is a requirement that you upload NSFAS documents.

The information will be assessed and used to determine if you qualify for funding for your university or TVET college education. Here is an easy guide on how to upload documents on mynsfas account.

On your computer, phone, or tablet browser, go to www.nsfas.org.za.

Log into your mynsfas account by entering the username and password you used while registering on the mynsfas portal.

Select Upload Outstanding Supporting Documents

A window will appear on your computer, phone, or tablet screen that needs you to upload the necessary supporting information.

Select the Submit Documents tab

Wait for feedback that reads 'Outstanding Documents have been Successfully Uploaded'.

Where do I send my NSFAS documents?

To ensure your details are received by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, you have to follow the NSFAS online application procedure via the mynsfas account. Sending NSFAS outstanding documents via email or fax will not reach the funding scheme.

How do I upload NSFAS missing documents 2022?

Learners who do not provide all or give incorrect information will get the unsuccessful status on their National Student Financial Aid Scheme portal.

The funding scheme usually gives applicants a second opportunity to present their appeal application together with the necessary information and documents. The 2022 NSFAS appeal process started on 3rd February 2022 and will be open for 30 days.

Uploading the right NSFAS files

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme does not accept certain types of files; that is why sometimes your uploads are rejected. The files you upload must have clear resolution with no marks. PDF formats are the most suitable.

If you come across any problems that hinder the uploading process, you can visit the National Student Financial Aid Scheme or NYDA offices for assistance. You can also seek help from your college or university fees office.

To increase the chances of education funding approval, it is essential that the information on the files uploaded is similar to the details you entered on the mynsfas registration portal. Any minor discrepancies will lead to automatic disqualification. The scheme’s approval board is strict to ensure there is no application fraud.

After going through the above guide on how to upload documents on NSFAS, you should not encounter any problems. Luckily, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme has given students with unsuccessful 2022 status applications a chance to submit appeals.

