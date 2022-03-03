When does Lent start in 2022? All you need to know about the Catholic season

One of the most critical periods for many Christians is the Lent period. Although more pronounced among Anglican, Catholic, and Orthodox Christians, it is as essential as the Advent, the build-up to Christmas celebration. So, as a tradition, when does Lent start in 2022?

Many Christians see Lent as a duration to let go of pleasures and test their self-discipline. They represent Jesus Christ's sacrifice when he prayed and fasted in the desert for 40 days. So, as a tradition, when does Lent start in 2022?

What is Lent?

Also known as the Christian fasting days, Lent is the six weeks leading up to Easter. During this period, Christians worldwide remember the events that led to and included the death of Jesus Christ, whose life and teachings form the foundation of Christianity. Believers in Jesus see the period as a time of solemn observance and preparation for celebrating the death and resurrection of Jesus at Easter.

Different Christians observe Lent in different ways. Some observe the fast strictly by first wearing ashes on Ash Wednesday and abstaining from meat, fish, eggs and fats until Easter Sunday. Some others prefer to let go of an item usually referred to as luxury. This may include meat, alcohol, social media, going to the gym, and even watching TV.

How long is Lent?

Lenten is observed for 40 days. Usually, it commences 46 days before the Saturday of Easter weekend. While observing it, most Christians use it as an opportunity to pray more intensively and study the Bible. Some use devotional books, and others enrol for courses that help them know God more.

What are the 40 days of Lent?

Usually, Sundays are dedicated to celebrating Christ's resurrection, which is why Christians are not encouraged to fast and do other forms of penance on those days. Therefore, to make up the 40 days of fasting, it was expanded to six whole weeks, meaning that each week, observers are permitted to fast six days.

But then, there are additional four extra days: Ash Wednesday and the Thursday, Friday, and Saturday that follow it. So, when does lent end? It ends the day before Easter Sunday every year.

When does Lent start?

The Catholics and Orthodox have different days wherein they start their fasting period.

When does Lent start for Catholics?

The week of abstinence begins on Ash Wednesday for Catholics and continues until the Mass of the Lord's Supper exclusive, which is on Holy Thursday, otherwise called Maundy Thursday. Therefore, Lent 2022 starts on Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022, and runs till Thursday, 14th of April, 2022.

Then, note that to the Catholics, the last week of Lent is known as Holy Week, including Palm Sunday or Passion Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday or Holy Friday, and Holy Saturday or Black Saturday.

When does Lent start in Orthodox for 2022?

The 40-day season of spiritual preparation for the Orthodox starts on Monday, 7th of March, 2022, and ends on Saturday, 23rd of April, 2022. This period of spiritual preparation for the Feast of Holy Pascha or the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ is also known as Tessaracoste or Quadragesima.

What are the rules for Lent?

The Catholics and Orthodox have rules that observers of this spiritual assignment are expected to follow. Is it Lent to just abstain from food? However, there are some other rules to follow, as mentioned below.

Rules for Catholics

Below are some important things that everyone must follow to have an acceptable service.

Young ones from 14 years and above are bound by the law of abstinence, meaning that they must not eat meat (land animals) on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays of Lent.

Catholics from 18 to 59 years old are expected to fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday. This means they can only eat a whole, meatless meal on the prescribed days.

Fasting and abstinence, which are forms of penitential practices, are encouraged to be followed to refocus their thoughts and intentions toward God.

Observe three other Lenten disciplines of prayer, fasting, and almsgiving.

Rules for Orthodox

As established within the monasteries of the Orthodox Church during the sixth through eleventh centuries, the following are rules that Orthodox Christians must follow:

A total fast must be kept in Lent's first week (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday).

Meat; animal prod­ucts like cheese, milk, butter, eggs, and lard; fish, especially those with backbones; olive oil; and alcoholic drinks should not be consumed from the second through the sixth weeks of Lent.

Although a meal a day is encouraged on weekdays and two on weekends, each person determines how much to consume even though moderation is encouraged. Besides, anyone who wants to take fish, oil, and wine can do so on the Feast of the An­nunciation (25th of March) and Palm Sunday (a week before Easter celebration).

Individuals can only take wine and oil on other feast days like the First and Second Finding of the Head of Saint John the Baptist, the Forefeast of the Annunciation, and the Holy Forty Martyrs of Sebaste.

What should I give up for Lent?

Defining what exactly to give up during this period can be personal, but on a general note, you might want to consider any of the following, as they relate to you:

Gossip

Video games

Shopping

Television

Worry

Swear

Addiction to social media

Alcohol

Makeup

Negative talks/thoughts

Hot showers

Salty snacks

In 2022, when does Lent start? Orthodox Christians start on Monday, 7th of March, 2022, and end on Saturday, 23rd of April, 2022. However, among the Catholics, the 40-day spiritual preparation begins on Wednesday, 2nd of March, 2022, and runs till Thursday, 14th of April, 2022.

