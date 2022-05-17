What kind of fish is Dory in Finding Nemo? Interesting details you should know

If you love animated movies, then Finding Nemo should be on the top of your list. Everyone fell in love with the character Dory, her funny lines, forgetfulness, determination, and courage. The film was released in 2003 and has Dory voiced by Ellen DeGeneres. So, if you have not yet enjoyed this film and do not know what kind of fish Dory is in the movie Finding Nemo, this is your time!

The role of Dory in Finding Nemo became a sensation to many to the point of Dory bagging her sequel, Finding Dory, in 2016. Nemo and Marlin are both clown fish, but people have been wondering what about Dory? Is Dory a blue tuna? Read on to find out.

What kind of fish was Dory in the movie Nemo?

In the film Finding Nemo, Dory starts as a forgetful character who interestingly wins the hearts of millions of fans. In the movie, Dory reveals to Nemo that she suffers from forgetfulness or short-term memory, which means that she instantly forgets things. She went on to say that the problem runs in her family.

One effect on animals featured in films is that it often leads to undeniable fans wanting to purchase such animals as pets. The royal blue tangs belong in the ocean, where they play a pivotal role. Here are some reasons why the RSPCA discouraged the capturing of these species;

They grow to almost a foot long so that you would require a vast tank

They are incredibly aggressive creatures

They will often bring disease into a tank

They are very costly, often going for around $60 to $250 each. Beyond that, the ultra-large fish tank you would need to take care of one could easily cost thousands of dollars

They must be fed around three times each day with such voracious appetites

Maintaining saltwater tanks that mimic coral reefs is incredibly difficult

Blue tangs can sting you with their lethal, razor-sharp spines

There is a chance that the royal blue tang was illegally caught

What type of fish is Dory from Finding Nemo?

One of the frequent questions being asked on the internet is what fish is Dory? In real-life, Dory falls in the category of fish known as royal blue tang fish or hippo tang. The scientific name is paracanthurus hepatas.

The royal blue tang belongs to the surgeonfish family, with more than 70 species. This type of fish has a spine which enables them to extend and flee when they feel threatened in its environment.

They go by names such as the hippo tang, the flagtail surgeonfish, and the palette surgeonfish. This type of fish has a royal blue body, a black palette design, and a yellow tail. It is primarily found in the Indo-Pacific and is one of the popular species. These fish live and move in schools of 8 to 14.

This type is known to feed on the algae found near cauliflower corals of the coral reefs. Feeding on the algae helps keep the corals alive as they are not suffocated to death from overcrowding.

There are also other bluefish in the ocean which can be confused with the royal blue tang. These include the powder blue surgeonfish and the Atlantic blue tang.

The name of the blue tang could be misleading as the fish is not always blue. During the night, when it is dark, its colour changes due to the several pigments that illuminate moonlight on its skin and it changes colour to violet.

Dory fish species

This fish species in real life is different from what Dory portrays in the film Finding Nemo. It is pretty aggressive, even more than a shark. It is not advisable to lock a Dory in a tank of water. This species belongs in the wild water near coral reefs. When the royal blue tangs are young, they majorly feed on plankton. However, when they grow, they change to omnivores, where they can feed on planktons and other invertebrates.

With the above-detailed read on what kind of fish Dory is, it is evident why millions of fans fell in love with her character. If you have not yet watched the exciting film, make a point of doing so!

