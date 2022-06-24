Kangal shepherd dog: Everything you ought to know about the dog breed

The Kangal shepherd dog is a large and powerful breed. Some of its unique traits are its curled tail, dark muzzle and colossal head. It is popular in Turkey for guarding livestock against predators. Despite its unique traits that make it stand out, the Kangal dog is a gentle giant. They are perfect watchdogs and also peaceful.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The Kangal shepherd dog is characterized by its curled tail, dark muzzle and colossal head. Photo: Ibrahim Suha Derbent

Source: Getty Images

If you are already considering getting this shepherd dog, ensure you have ample space. They need a lot of space as well as a fenced yard. It is also advisable for one to be a trained and experienced dog owner to ensure they are excellently cared for and trained.

Kangal shepherd dog origin

This breed is believed to have originated from Turkey, where it was famous for guarding flocks against predators such as wolves, bears, and jackals. It got its name from the Kangal District of Sivas Province in Turkey, where it is believed to have originated.

This breed is believed to have originated from Turkey, where it was famous for guarding the flock against predators. Photo: Burak Yavuz

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is a Kangal dog?

This shepherd dog is also known as the Anatolian Kangal or the Turkish Kangal. It is characterized by its massive size and height of about 28 to 34 inches. A mature breed weighs about 90 to 150 pounds.

This dog stands tall with a muscular build that, over time, has evolved to survive in harsh climates and rough terrains. The dog is recognizable from afar due to the black fur on its face. It also has a double coat of thick fur.

This specie is also pretty smart and intelligent. Since they are used for shepherding flocks, they are superb for spotting any approaching dangers and are sensitive to the surrounding environment.

A mature breed weighs about 90 to 150 pounds and has a height of about 28 to 34 inches. Photo: Fotosuper

Source: Getty Images

These Turkish shepherds are known to have a reliable temperament and attitude towards their human companions and cattle. Despite their size, they are gentle dogs, peaceful, and calm.

They have incredible sensing instincts as they can sense a predator from afar. Interestingly, just two to three dogs can protect a flock of about 150 to 250 sheep. Their defensive mechanism is often barking, roaring, and finally attacking.

What is the Kangal dog lifespan?

The average lifespan of this breed ranges from 12 to 15 years, which is quite interesting. They are among the dog species known to have a long life span.

This breed is famous for its more minor health issues than other dog breeds. However, some of the few conditions they suffer from include lipoma, hip dysplasia, and entropion.

A Kangals average lifespan of this breed is between 12 and 15 years. Photo: koraysa

Source: Getty Images

Is a Kangal a good family dog?

Yes, this species is an ideal companion. But, if you were on the verge of wondering, can Kangal be a pet? The answer would be yes, as they are known to form strong bonds and friendships for many years with their owners.

It is also famous for its undying love and loyalty to its human companion. They are pretty gentle and friendly when around children.

Is a Kangal the strongest dog?

Yes, it is indeed one of the strongest dogs ever. Over the many years of shepherding flocks, the Kangal has developed its speed and agility. Its massive size also plays a huge role in increasing its strength. Its bite can be measured at 743 PSI, and it has a speed of about 30 miles per hour.

Kangal food and diet requirements

Most of these dogs feed on high-quality kibble, formulated for active and large breed dogs. Nonetheless, some ranches prefer to feed these dogs raw food.

The Kangal has a speed of about 30 miles per hour, while its bite can be measured at 743 PSI. Photo: Giray Kocaman

Source: Getty Images

In Turkey, where it is believed the Kangal originated, they are fed yal, a dough mixture of hot water and barley flour. Sometimes, some yoghurt is also included. In addition, they are fed about 25 grams of meat daily and boiled bones about three times weekly to strengthen their bones.

Kangal activity and exercise requirements

These dog species are not overly active but require enough space to roam and exercise. Therefore, large outdoor spaces and large farms would be the most suitable environment.

The Kangal shepherd dog remains among the swiftest, smartest, and most intelligent agile dog species in the world. For such qualities, they ought to be protected and well taken care of by their owners.

READ ALSO: What's a drag queen? Here is everything you need to know

Briefly.co.za published a read on what is a drag queen. Drag is slowly gaining mainstream attention in popular culture. The gender-bending art involves individuals dressing in exaggerated costumes and accentuated makeup. So, what is a drag queen?

RuPaul is one of the most recognizable faces of transvestite culture in modern society. Impersonation art is gaining more recognition, especially in major forms of entertainment. This article has all the details you need to know.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News