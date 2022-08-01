We live in a world where we need fitness experts who can help us live healthier lives by recommending healthy practice routines and conducting physical assessments. Often biokinetics are closely associated with health practitioners, and many people in South Africa ask, what is the biokineticist salary in South Africa? Is there a demand for biokinetics? If so, how much do they earn? Discover their salaries in this read!

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Their salary is around 295,554 ZAR per year. Photo: Biokinetics SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before we dig deeper into their salaries, let us familiarise ourselves with these exercise specialists. In South Africa, this profession comprises individuals who work closely with the public health office. Is a biokineticist a doctor? A biokineticist is a health professional who focuses on exercise as a form of rehabilitation. These professionals are members of the HPSCA.

What does a biokineticist do?

Those are experts who assess a person's physical state using a variety of laboratory tests.

They do so by assessing someone's lifestyle and suggesting particular exercises based on their desired body type. Exercise and other well-being-related activities can be closely supervised or actively observed by a medical exercise specialist.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

An exercise expert advocates for patients' health and welfare, works to maintain their physical capabilities and offers a specially designed exercise regimen.

Are biokineticists the same as physiotherapists?

Whereas physiotherapists are affiliated healthcare professionals competent in orthopaedic and neuro-musculoskeletal diagnosis, treatment, and management, biokineticists are health professionals focusing on exercise as rehabilitation therapy.

How much does a biokineticist charge in South Africa?

They earn between 29600 ZAR and 87000 ZAR. Photo: Biokinetics SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The salaries of exercise specialists, biokeneticists among them, vary based on several factors. These specialists earn an average of R45,000 per year. Still, according to Neil Hopkins Biokineticist, an exercise specialist's charge may vary depending on the length of the session, the complexity or level of information, and the number of problems addressed.

For example, a session of 30 minutes, whether on the ankle or wrist, costs around R400. In comparison, a session of between 60 and 90 minutes costs R850 maximum depending on the assessment. Follow-up sessions are charged R400 for a short period and a maximum of R750 for a long consultation. On the other hand, regular patients pay between R450 and R650 a session each week.

Biokineticist salary South Africa

People who work in highly specialized, little-known professions are often compensated the highest pay and enjoy greater financial security than others. One of such specific areas is biokinetics.

How much does a biokineticist earn monthly?

Are the biokineticists the best paid in South Africa? Interestingly, medical exercise specialists are among the highest-paid health specialists in South Africa.

How much does a biokineticist earn? Their average monthly salary ranges between 29,600 ZAR and 87,000 ZAR. Additionally, they can earn up to 295,554 ZAR annually; however, depending on one's experience and demand, they can earn more.

Is there a demand for biokinetics in South Africa?

Ideally, according to the latest research in South Africa, only 7.6% of patients with CDL are thought to be treatable by the qualified biokineticists who are currently available. However, the private health care industry offers a tremendous demand for biokinetics.

Do biokineticists work in hospitals?

Where can a biokineticist work? Apart from medical institutions, these experts can work in places requiring physically capable individuals' services. These include gyms, sports facilities, hospitals, clinics and other facilities that may require individuals in this profession.

These health care specialists assist in saving people's lives through physical assessment and the prescription of healthy exercise habits. Photo: Biokinetics SA on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where can one study biokinetics in South Africa?

Can I take biokinetics at UCT? Yes, one of the first such degrees to be given in South Africa is the new MPhil in biokinetics from the Exercise Sciences and Sports Medicine Research Unit (ESSM) at Cape Town University. Other institutions include:

The University of Johannesburg

The University of the Free State

Nelson Mandela University

North-West University

The University of Cape Town

The Tshwane University of Technology

University of Stellenbosch

What do biokineticists study?

To be a clinical exercise expert, one must have a bachelor's degree in Human Movement Science. Still, to become a fully certified specialist, one must also undergo an extra one-year course in biokinetics, which most medical institutions in South Africa offer.

What subjects do I need for biokinetics?

Mathematics and physical sciences are the basic subjects needed, but biology is another recommended subject for this program.

Biokinetics job opportunities

Depending on one experience, these health experts can work in different contexts. Below are some of the job opportunities in South Africa:

Centres for sports medicine

Education sector

South Africa's national defence force

Fitness Industry

Recreation and leisure industry

Large municipalities

Self-employment, own biokinetic centre

Numerous health hazards have evolved due to modern lifestyles' lack of physical activity. The decline in physical inactivity has seen poor quality of life due to the development of hypokinetic illness. This has led to the requirement for a clinical exercise expert service. In 2022, biokineticist salary in South Africa depends on a few factors, but notably, they are among the best-paid workers in South Africa.

READ ALSO: Full list of the most expensive schools in South Africa 2022

Briefly.co.za recently revealed the list of the most expensive schools in South Africa. Which is the most expensive school in SA? Find more info here.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News