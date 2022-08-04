If you are looking to break away from the current hustle and bustle of city living or already live in the laidback town of Durban, choosing to go to college in Durban will offer both quality education and a tranquil way of living. In this article, we outline the top list of public colleges in Durban in 2022 for you to find the right one suited for your future career path.

Durban colleges are the perfect choice for those looking for the right balance of city living, with pleasant water and a more laid-back lifestyle. So, what are the best colleges in Durban? This answer depends on what you are looking for and your price range, as tertiary education can become costly.

Colleges in Durban can range everything from technical colleges to private, niche institutions. There are high-quality private and public colleges in Durban. So, without further ado, here is a list of the colleges in Durban where you can achieve quality education.

How many colleges are there in Durban?

Currently, there are an estimated 77 private studying institutions in specific, and although they offer quality education, private institutions may have stricter minimum requirements and heftier fees. Overall, there are an estimated +-80 tertiary institutions within the KwaZulu-Natal province.

How many public colleges are there in Durban?

So, what are your options regarding public education systems, then? According to various sources, there are around nine Durban public colleges for you to choose from, giving you a chance at studying with possible financial aid.

Which colleges are public in Durban?

Durban public colleges are a great choice for someone looking to get their hands on a wide range of study options that will not break the bank, with TVET colleges in Durban being at the forefront of various public options. Here is a list of the nine public institutions in the city and each of their branch-out TVET establishments within KwaZulu-Natal as a whole.

Coastal KZN premises - Durban

Address: 1 Jameson Cres, Congela, 4013

Contact number: 031 206 0616

Coastal KZN premises - Swinton

Address: 20 Swinton Rd, Mobeni, 4065

Contact number: 031 462 2333

Thekwini premises - Umbilo

Address: 351 Umbilo Rd, Umbilo, 4001

Contact number: 031 274 0300

Thekwini premises - Springfield

Address: 6 Bisasar Rd, Clare Hills, 4091

Contact number: 031 263 7700

Thekwini premises - Melbourne Campus

Address: Cnr. Sydney & Blake Rd, Dalbridge, Sydney Rd, Congela, 4001

Contact number: 031 327 5700

Elangeni premises - Inanda

Address: 131 Doctor JL Dube Dr, Ohlange Extension, Inanda, 4310

Contact number: 031 519 0933

Elangeni premises - Ntuzuma Campus

Address: Ithendele Dr, Ntuzuma G, Ntuzuma, 4032

Contact number: 031 509 1924

Elangeni premises - KwaMashu

Address: Musa Rd, KwaMashu, 4360

Contact number: 031 503 9708

Esayidi premises - Central Office

Address: 5 Escombe Street, Port Shepstone, 4240

Contact number: 039 684 0110

Majuba premises - Central Office

Address: 83 Allen St, Newcastle Central, Newcastle, 2940

Contact number: 034 326 4888

Mnambithi premises - Central Office

Address: 77 Murchison St, Ladysmith, 3370

Contact number: 036 631 0360

Mthashana premises - Vryheid

Address: 9 Landdrost St, Vryheid, 3100

Contact number: 034 980 1047

Umfolozi premises

Address: Cnr. Naboomnek &, Via Richardia, Arboretum, Richards Bay, 3900

Contact number: 035 902 9501

Umgungundlovu premises

Address: 46 Burger St, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

Contact number: 0860 105 790

Which public colleges are open for application in 2022 in Durban?

Unfortunately, public colleges in Durban's online applications are closed since we are halfway through the year. Usually, applications close around October or November, the year before your intended year of study, so you need to be on the ball with registration. But, you can secure your spot for next year, saving you last-minute stress.

Which colleges offer NSFAS Durban?

As briefly mentioned, there are colleges in Durban with NSFAS assistance that can help you achieve your dreams. If you do not know, NSFAS stands for National Student Financial Aid Scheme, a government bursary funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The loan and bursary scheme aims to help alleviate the financial burden on undergraduate students and has helped many reach their career goals. Thankfully, the scheme funds individuals attending the country's 50 public TVET colleges.

The top list of public colleges in Durban for this year may seem limited, with just under 10 options at first glance, but this gives you various opportunities as one of these institutions is bound to accept you and possibly offer financial assistance too.

