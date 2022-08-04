Top list of public colleges in Durban 2022 | A-Z list with contact details
If you are looking to break away from the current hustle and bustle of city living or already live in the laidback town of Durban, choosing to go to college in Durban will offer both quality education and a tranquil way of living. In this article, we outline the top list of public colleges in Durban in 2022 for you to find the right one suited for your future career path.
Durban colleges are the perfect choice for those looking for the right balance of city living, with pleasant water and a more laid-back lifestyle. So, what are the best colleges in Durban? This answer depends on what you are looking for and your price range, as tertiary education can become costly.
Colleges in Durban can range everything from technical colleges to private, niche institutions. There are high-quality private and public colleges in Durban. So, without further ado, here is a list of the colleges in Durban where you can achieve quality education.
How many colleges are there in Durban?
Currently, there are an estimated 77 private studying institutions in specific, and although they offer quality education, private institutions may have stricter minimum requirements and heftier fees. Overall, there are an estimated +-80 tertiary institutions within the KwaZulu-Natal province.
How many public colleges are there in Durban?
So, what are your options regarding public education systems, then? According to various sources, there are around nine Durban public colleges for you to choose from, giving you a chance at studying with possible financial aid.
Which colleges are public in Durban?
Durban public colleges are a great choice for someone looking to get their hands on a wide range of study options that will not break the bank, with TVET colleges in Durban being at the forefront of various public options. Here is a list of the nine public institutions in the city and each of their branch-out TVET establishments within KwaZulu-Natal as a whole.
- Coastal KZN premises - Durban
Address: 1 Jameson Cres, Congela, 4013
Contact number: 031 206 0616
- Coastal KZN premises - Swinton
Address: 20 Swinton Rd, Mobeni, 4065
Contact number: 031 462 2333
- Thekwini premises - Umbilo
Address: 351 Umbilo Rd, Umbilo, 4001
Contact number: 031 274 0300
- Thekwini premises - Springfield
Address: 6 Bisasar Rd, Clare Hills, 4091
Contact number: 031 263 7700
- Thekwini premises - Melbourne Campus
Address: Cnr. Sydney & Blake Rd, Dalbridge, Sydney Rd, Congela, 4001
Contact number: 031 327 5700
- Elangeni premises - Inanda
Address: 131 Doctor JL Dube Dr, Ohlange Extension, Inanda, 4310
Contact number: 031 519 0933
- Elangeni premises - Ntuzuma Campus
Address: Ithendele Dr, Ntuzuma G, Ntuzuma, 4032
Contact number: 031 509 1924
- Elangeni premises - KwaMashu
Address: Musa Rd, KwaMashu, 4360
Contact number: 031 503 9708
- Esayidi premises - Central Office
Address: 5 Escombe Street, Port Shepstone, 4240
Contact number: 039 684 0110
- Majuba premises - Central Office
Address: 83 Allen St, Newcastle Central, Newcastle, 2940
Contact number: 034 326 4888
- Mnambithi premises - Central Office
Address: 77 Murchison St, Ladysmith, 3370
Contact number: 036 631 0360
- Mthashana premises - Vryheid
Address: 9 Landdrost St, Vryheid, 3100
Contact number: 034 980 1047
- Umfolozi premises
Address: Cnr. Naboomnek &, Via Richardia, Arboretum, Richards Bay, 3900
Contact number: 035 902 9501
- Umgungundlovu premises
Address: 46 Burger St, Pietermaritzburg, 3201
Contact number: 0860 105 790
Which public colleges are open for application in 2022 in Durban?
Unfortunately, public colleges in Durban's online applications are closed since we are halfway through the year. Usually, applications close around October or November, the year before your intended year of study, so you need to be on the ball with registration. But, you can secure your spot for next year, saving you last-minute stress.
Which colleges offer NSFAS Durban?
As briefly mentioned, there are colleges in Durban with NSFAS assistance that can help you achieve your dreams. If you do not know, NSFAS stands for National Student Financial Aid Scheme, a government bursary funded by the Department of Higher Education and Training.
The loan and bursary scheme aims to help alleviate the financial burden on undergraduate students and has helped many reach their career goals. Thankfully, the scheme funds individuals attending the country's 50 public TVET colleges.
The top list of public colleges in Durban for this year may seem limited, with just under 10 options at first glance, but this gives you various opportunities as one of these institutions is bound to accept you and possibly offer financial assistance too.
Source: Briefly News