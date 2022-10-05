When is Teachers' Day in South Africa in 2022? Everything you ought to know

Teachers are essential components of global development; this is true for South African professionals. Although it has been widely suggested that tutors are underappreciated for their efforts in shaping future leaders, Teachers' Day is a special occasion when these gems receive love from far and wide.

Teachers' Day celebration in South Africa is an essential day to celebrate these professionals for all they do for nation-building. The day is important because, on that day in 1966, UNESCO's Recommendation on the Status of Teachers was consented to at a special intergovernmental conference. So, usually, when celebrating them, tutors, most times, are relieved of their teaching. But then, when is Teachers' Day in South Africa?

National Teachers' Day in South Africa

For over two decades, the South African government has set aside the Teachers' Day date to 5th October yearly to celebrate the. This is according to the declaration made by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 1994.

Teachers' Day in South Africa is not an affair between only the students and the tutors. However, parents are not left out in showing appreciation toward them. The reason is that they have somewhat become assistants to the students since they are primarily in their care within the school's walls.

Why is Teacher's Day celebrated?

The day is characterised by the expression of gratitude to teachers for their contributions towards preparing children for the world ahead of them. These sets of people accept the responsibility of educating and mentoring children without bias and ingrain morale and fearlessness in them.

In showing appreciation for their efforts, parents may decide to contribute certain supplies to their children's tutors. This is important because educators often list things they deem necessary for better educational delivery. And the more resources they access, the more conducive the learning environment becomes for all the parties involved.

What is the real day of Teachers' Day?

5th October has been World Teachers' Day since 1994, and countries across the globe under the United Nations have adhered to it. As a result, various activities usually occur on this day, depending on the country. Still, it is not uncommon to see the students giving gifts to the tutors who have impacted their life positively.

There are various activities for students to engage their tutors in to celebrate them. For example, they may make it a duty to organise a small gathering where they present awards to their favourite tutors. Nevertheless, the show of love and gratitude does not have to be exemplified by material gifts.

Some students write a letter to the tutor who has contributed to making them better people and say the good things they have learned. Interestingly, these letters often motivate tutors to do more for education and make the world a better place through their impact on potential leaders of tomorrow.

The students, especially those in senior classes, may also be able to walk in their tutors' shoes for at least a day. They can achieve this by ensuring that the students in junior classes are on their best behaviour. With this, tutors do not have to worry about keeping them in check. At the same time, this will also help the student appreciate the teachers' effort to keep the school's serenity.

Any person who has graduated from school is still allowed to show love to the tutors who have impacted them while they were students. Some of them show appreciation by donating financially, buying flowers or even organising a party and inviting members of the teachers' families.

Is Teachers' Day 5th or 6th?

Is it Teachers' Day in South Africa? Yes, and the only day set as a teacher's day in 2022 in South Africa is 5th October. The day is characterised by various activities, including presenting certificates of appreciation and awards to tutors by various bodies. Other events often projected for this day are school exhibitions, guest lectures, and book fairs.

Despite the positives that Teachers' Day in South Africa is supposed to embody, a union known as the Public Servants Association has not shied away from hammering on essential matters. They think the nation is not producing sufficient educators to cater to its teeming learning population.

According to them, 20,000 fresh qualified educators are required annually to preserve classroom tutor-pupil balances. A statement released by the union reads thus:

The Public Servants Association calls on authorities to acknowledge the realities and mitigate by recruiting educators, including from the current unemployed graduates with relevant teaching qualifications. The PSA also calls on education officials to encourage assistant teachers employed by the Department of Basic Education to complete their training and be absorbed in the system.

Teachers' Day in South Africa, like most parts of the world, is an important occasion for educators to be celebrated and appreciated for all they do to impact the younger generation and the world at large. The saying that a teacher's reward is in heaven might be an understatement, but some people make sure they smell their flowers while walking the earth's surface.

