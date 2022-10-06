If you wish to further your knowledge and obtain a qualification in your chosen field but do not want to compromise on getting a much-needed steady income, choose to partake in SETA learnerships to get the best of both worlds. Here is everything you need to know about the process, including how to apply for one and all the related requirements.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

These programmes offer studies with work experience. Photo: Yana Iskayeva

Source: Getty Images

SETAs in South Africa give those wanting to engage in the workforce an opportunity to receive an income and further their studies through their employers and a training provider. All three parties are contracted into an agreement that benefits all parties involved.

For those who do not know, SETA stands for the Sector Education and Training Authority, a national skills development programme that aims to develop sectors in South Africa through simulated learning and work experience. So, what is there to know about SETA learnerships in 2022, and how can an individual obtain one? This article breaks down what there is to know about SETA learnerships in 2022 and what the SETA learnership stipend value is.

To qualify, you do not need to be fully employed or enrolled at a college. Photo: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

How do you get a SETA learnership?

You need to meet specific requirements before you are eligible to receive one of these learnerships, as it works the same way as any other application process to study a specific course. Here is what you need before you can apply for one:

Fluent in English

A Matric qualification

Adequate computer literary

No current permanent employment

Not currently registered with a tertiary studying institution

Not currently registered with a leadership organisation

Capacity for both work and study

A self-motivated team player

How much does SETA pay for a learnership?

Knowing this, how much does SETA pay for a learnership in 2022? Students participating in the programme are also given a stipend to help them stay afloat, and they can use it for whatever expenses. The last confirmed amount is R3,000, which is still the case as of 2022. Specific courses may have a higher stipend depending on the company.

The programmes offer a small monthly allowance. Photo: John Scott

Source: Getty Images

Which learnerships are open for 2022?

Currently, the organisation responsible for these studying programmes includes the following sectors:

Secretarial

Administration

Project management

Business practice

Public relations

Property practitioner

Business advertising

Beauty technology

Nail technology

Hairdressing

Customer management

Call/contact centre operator

Call/contact centre management

Marketing and sales

Funeral services

Funeral directing

Hygiene and cleaning

Labour recruitment consultancy

How to apply for a SETA stipend

Applying for one of these programmes is relatively easy. For example, the SETA learnerships 2022 online application process may be closed already since we are at the end of the year, but SETA learnerships 2023 online applications are now open. Visit their website and fill out the necessary sections so that one of their consultants can reach out to you and further detail the process.

SETA learnerships is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to further their knowledge within their career without having to choose between obtaining a qualification or receiving a steady income.

READ ALSO: University fees in South Africa 2022 | What are the current costs?

Briefly.co.za discussed what the current tertiary institution fees cost in South Africa as of 2022 if you want to study further.

This article outlines what kind of fees you can expect at universities and colleges and what specific courses cost, which may be subject to the place you choose to study at.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News