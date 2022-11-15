Why are credits awarded per subject in South Africa? Here is everything to know

Education has been around since ancient times and has evolved to become more effective. The rating system is at the heart of the education system, which measures how effective the learning system is to learners. The credit system was introduced in South Africa as an effective way of measuring students' work and effort. Find out why credits are awarded per subject in South Africa.

Most universities in South Africa require between 120 and 130 credits to qualify for a bachelor's degree. The credit amount depends on the course and the required hours of lecture for that particular course. Find out below about the history of the credit system and why it is being used in South Africa.

History of credits

Education has been practised in various forms since ancient times. The introduction of formal higher education was rigid and uniform in the early 1800s. This means all students studied the same subjects and graduated with the same skills. This was until 1869 when Charles Eliot introduced the elective system at Harvard. The elective system brought about greater depth and flexibility to the education system as it allowed for individual choice. The change also brought the need to quantify the educational process to track the progress of students along various paths.

What are credits in university?

How do credits work for universities in South Africa? University credits are the required hours in a class or a laboratory to complete a course. Credits are a numerical way of tracking how many courses a student has taken and if the student meets the minimum requirements for the course. Usually, 1 hour per week in a class refers to one credit hour, so a three-semester credit hour course means the student will be required to attend 3 hours of class each week for one to pass the course. This is not inclusive of any homework or assessment test hours.

How are credits assigned to courses?

The credits assigned to a particular course depend on the expected learning outcome, the student's workload and the required contact hours in class. A course with more required credit hours will require more work and effort from the student.

How many credits does each subject have?

The number of credits in a subject depends on the major course being pursued. Usually, elective courses have 1 or 2 credit hours, and core courses mostly have a requirement of 3 credit hours. Also, courses with laboratory sessions have 3 to 4 credit hours.

Why are credits awarded per subject in South Africa?

A credit hour is used to acknowledge that the student has undertaken the appropriate hours required for graduation. In South Africa, credit is a measure of a student's academic competence and is evidence of how much work a student can put into a single semester course.

Why are credits awarded per subject in high school?

South African students from grades 10 to 12 are promoted to the next grade after meeting assessment requirements. The credits needed to pass high school include:

Achieve 40% in three subjects and 30% in the other three subjects

A condonation of a maximum of one subject will be applied to a Grade 12 learner in the final National Senior Certificate examination.

Credits are awarded per subject in South Africa to determine a learner's competence. The credit system in the country has proven to be effective.

