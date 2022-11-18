Global site navigation

Top 15 best private schools in Pretoria in 2022: location, contacts, address
Top 15 best private schools in Pretoria in 2022: location, contacts, address

by  Justine De Lange

Education is an integral part of life and gives the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in adulthood. Quality education is one of the greatest gifts you can give your children, ensuring they get the most out of their schooling experience. Choosing private schools in Pretoria is one of the easiest ways to provide them with the best schooling.

Even though public schooling still provides children with adequate education, private institutions can provide a more personalised approach, focusing more on each learner and a curriculum specifically focused on certain subjects and activities. However, with private schooling comes a considerably higher fee. Depending on your chosen institution, fees can be much heftier than they would be at public institutions. Here is what you can expect price-wise and other useful information to know before making an informed decision.

How much does a private school cost?

The annual fees for a private institution can be between R100,000 to R200,000 per year, depending on your choice. There is an additional fee if the child attends an insition that offers boarding options.

How much are Pretoria secondary school fees?

As mentioned earlier, the price depends on where you send your child. You are looking at the same price range for private options, and public options can be anywhere between R30,000 and R60,000 per annum.

How much are Crawford school fees in South Africa?

The last reported amount for the Tshwane branch of the educational institution as of 2021 was R138 320 annually, with a %2.7 increase.

How old is Crawford Pretoria?

The establishment started in 1996 and has since become one of the most well-respected educational institutions in the country.

List of private schools in Pretoria

Now that you have a better idea of what to expect when choosing private education in terms of fees, here is a list of the top 15 best private schools in Pretoria that will help your child thrive to the best of their ability, in no particular order:

15. Christian Brothers College (CBC) Mount Edmund

  • Address: Koedoespoort 456-Jr Corner of Cussonia and Pretoria Rd, 0186
  • Contact details: 012 804 1801, info@cbcpretoria.co.za

14. SA College Private School

  • Address: Edmond Street & Hospitaal Rd, Arcadia, 0007
  • Contact details: 012 326 4580, info@sacps.co.za

13. Curro Academy Pretoria High School (East Lynne)

  • Address: 146 Baviaanspoort Rd, East Lynne, 0186
  • Contact details: 087 287 9492, info.pretoria@curro.co.za

12. St. Mary's Diocesan School for Girls

  • Address: Duxbury Rd, Hillcrest, 0083
  • Contact details: 012 366 0500

11. St. Alban's College

  • Address: 110 Clearwater Rd, Lynnwood Glen, 0081
  • Contact details: 012 348 1221, secretary@stalbanscollege.com

10. St Paulus Pre-Primary & Primary School

  • Address: 23 Boekenhout St, Brummeria, 0184
  • Contact details: 012 804 9670, admissions@stpaulus.co.za

9. Reddford House The Hills

  • Address: Tier Rd, Mooikloof Glen, 0059
  • Contact details: 010 060 0757

8. Meridian College

  • Address: 4 Loerie St, Rietvalleirand, 0181
  • Contact details: 012 345 6384

7. Loreto School Queenswood

  • Address: 1161 Woodlands Dr, Queenswood, 0186
  • Contact details: 012 333 4384, info@loretoschoolqueenswood.co.za

6. Brooklyn Primary School

  • Address: 279 Murray St, Brooklyn, 0011
  • Contact details: 012 460 3238, head.pa@brooklynprimary.co.za

5. SPARK Theresa Park

  • Address: 1082 Bokmakierie St, Theresapark, 0155
  • Contact details: 010 125 0160

4. Motheong Private School

  • Address: 3 Khoza St, Atteridgeville, 0008
  • Contact details: 012 373 7923

3. Hatfield Christian School

  • Address: 551 January Masilela Dr, Waterkloof Glen, 0010
  • Contact details: 012 361 1182, admin@hatfieldcs.co.za

2. Amberfield College

  • Address: 4810 Amampondo Dr, Rooihuiskraal North, Centurion, 0157
  • Contact details: 012 534 3344, info@amberfieldcollege.co.za

1. Crawford International

  • Address: 555 Sibelius St, Lukasrand, 0181
  • Contact details: 012 343 5903, cppp@crawfordschools.co.za

These institutions range from primary to high school options, with some going from pre-primary to matric. This allows you to find the best choice for your child's needs and what aligns with your family's values.

