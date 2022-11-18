What are TVET Colleges in South Africa? Here is everything you ought to know

Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges are part of the South African education system that combines education, training, and skills development. They offer various courses that students can enrol in. What are TVET colleges for? They focus on vocational and occupational education and training to prepare students to become functional workers in a skilled trade.

With a wide variety of courses, a TVET college education can provide you with all the necessary skills and knowledge you need for your career. They fall under the national Department of Higher Education and Training. They are fully equipped to educate and train at a tertiary level and provide learners with a pathway to career success. So, what are TVET colleges?

What is a TVET college in South Africa?

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training College is an internationally recognized term for an educational institution offering technologies and related sciences. This is to acquire practical skills, attitudes, understanding and knowledge of professional occupations.

Thus, prospective college students can receive skills-focused National Vocational Certificate by completing skills training programmes at these college campuses.

Compare TVET colleges and universities

TVET colleges aim to equip students with the practical skills that enable them to work in their respective industries. In contrast, the University of Technology provides students with knowledge without practical skills.

Who can attend a TVET college?

These learning institutions accept students who have completed grades 9, 10, 11, or 12 at the high school level. University post-graduates can also enrol for courses for more practical exposure.

What are TVET colleges’ qualifications?

The entry requirements are relatively easier than entry requirements in a university.

Be at least 16 years or older.

Have a Grade 9 Qualification or ABET level 4 certificate

What are FET colleges?

All of the previously existing FET (Further Education Training) colleges changed their names to TVET colleges under the management of the DHET (Department of Higher Education and Training). TVETs were introduced to South Africa in 2012, and there are 50 registered and accredited TVET colleges across South Africa.

TVET colleges in South Africa

With 50 Technical Vocational Education and Training colleges located across the country, studying at a TVET college is worth considering. Below is a list of TVETs to make it easier to choose which one to attend after high school.

Gauteng

Central Johannesburg TVET College

Ekurhuleni East

Ekurhuleni West

Sedibeng

South West Gauteng

Tshwane North

Tshwane South

Western TVET College

Mpumalanga

Ehlanzeni

Gert Sibande

Nkangala

Western Cape

Boland

College of Cape Town

False Bay

Northlink

South Cape

West Coast

Eastern Cape

Buffalo City

Eastcape Midlands

Ikhala

Ingwe

King Hintsa

King Sabata Dalindyebo

Lovedale

Port Elizabeth

Free State

Flavius Mareka

Goldfields

Maluti

Motheo

Limpopo

Capricorn

Lephalale

Letaba

Mopani South East

Sekhukhune

Vhembe

Waterberg

KwaZulu-Natal

Coastal

Elangeni

Esayidi

Majuba

Mnambithi

Mthashana

Thekwini

Umfolozi

Umgungundlovu

Northern Cape

Northern Cape Urban

Northern Cape Rural

North West

Orbit

Taletso

Vuselela

Courses offered at TVET colleges

Not all colleges offer the same courses. It would be best if you researched the courses offered by the institution that interests you. The courses on offer are accredited and independently monitored to ensure they meet quality standards and are accredited by the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).

Hospitality

Agriculture

Engineering and Building Construction

Education and Development

Marketing

Management

Information Technology

Tourism

Plant Operator

Electrical Works

Office Administration

How does NSFAS help TVET colleges?

The colleges are 80% subsidized by the government, making the fees affordable. Those who cannot afford the remaining 20% can apply for NSFAS bursaries. The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) administer bursaries to TVET students who meet the criteria.

The bursary covers the following:

Transport.

Accommodation in the urban and peri-urban areas.

Personal care allowance.

For you to qualify for NSFAS bursaries, TVET students must meet the following requirements:

Be a South African citizen.

Must need financial assistance.

Must be registered or already enrolled in a TVET.

Why is TVET considered relevant?

The curriculum helps to provide broad technical knowledge and transversal abilities that are useful in various vocations. Workers can also get ongoing vocational education through TVET.

What is the difference between a university and a TVET college?

A TVET qualification is usually quicker to obtain and at a lower expense. It is also more focused on getting you into the workforce quicker. University programmes are geared towards the transfer of knowledge rather than skills.

The stigma associated with TVET Colleges

TVET colleges do not have a proper curriculum like other technical institutes. Another stigma associated with TVET colleges is the logistical challenges one has to face due to the lack of proper funding for such colleges.

How long do you study at a TVET college?

It depends on the course you are doing. However, TVET courses usually take 18 to 36 months to complete.

What are TVET colleges in South Africa? The above article has everything you ought to know. The TVET college courses are best if you prefer practical work over theory. However, some courses cover both practical and theoretical aspects of learning. Enrol today and get the necessary skills in line with the job market.

