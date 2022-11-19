RPL's meaning in South Africa: How much does it cost in South Africa?

Recognition Prior Learning is a widely known term, and rightly so. But, while some still do not know RPL's meaning, it saved the day after the apartheid system in South Africa created a negative impact on the education and training systems in the country. It became one of the drastic measures taken to ensure people got another shot at higher education studies.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The RPL process allows people to compete fairly with their counterparts. Photo: unsplash.com, @craftedbygc

Source: UGC

If you are a South African, you might already know so much about how RPL gave birth to the rise of a fair education and training system in the country. Nevertheless, it is wise to know its purpose, how much it costs and other information needed to help you.

Recognition of Prior Learning meaning

The Recognition of Prior Learning is a form of education that allows individuals to identify their learnings and have them assessed and formally acknowledged.

Different kinds of Recognition of Prior Learning examples include:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Formal study at a similar level to an individual's current course training programmes or events that they have participated in;

Learning within a work setting (including voluntary work);

Learning from leisure activities, self-directed study or other life experiences;

Working in an office could help individuals get a certificate in business administration;

Working on a farm could count towards a qualification in agriculture or mechanics;

Volunteering with teenagers may give individuals a certificate in youth work.

What is the purpose of RPL?

Due to the lack of quality education and recognised qualifications, many people cannot showcase their skills. They face severe disadvantages in getting their preferred jobs and relocating to other regions for green pasture or work visas even though they may possess the necessary skill.

RPL allows individuals to identify their learnings and have them assessed and formally acknowledged. Photo: unsplash.com, @element5digital

Source: UGC

Consequently, the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) process gives these people a new opportunity to compete fairly with their counterparts, helps them acquire a formal qualification and contributes to enhancing their employability, social inclusion, and mobility.

The RPL process has led to increased prospects for inclusion in the labour market while giving employers different options to choose from. Also, governments now have better assurance as their inclusion leads to economic growth in the long run. With the increase in Recognition Prior Learning (RPL), many states are raising more skilful individuals.

Benefits of Recognition Prior Learning

Several people have years of experience in a certain field but need certifications. This has cut them off from life-changing opportunities, but RPL seeks to bridge the gap. The benefits of RPL are:

Participants qualify within a short period;

It makes formal education and certification more accessible to people who need it;

It recognises and accentuates the number of informal learning individuals have acquired;

It pushes one's career upward.

How much does RPL cost in South Africa?

Each institution determines how much they want to charge for the services and assessments. For instance, at the University of Johannesburg, there are different fees you need to pay. You start by paying R200, which is the RPL Request Fee.

You will also be mandated to pay an RPL Assessment Fee if the request is submitted to a formal assessment process. But then, this fee is the equivalent of the relevant module for which an RPL request has been submitted.

The RPL learning process begins with choosing what you want to study and which qualification you are more interested in. Photo: unsplash.com, @neonbrand

Source: UGC

Who qualifies for RPL?

To qualify for RPL, your skills must match the course you would like to study. Also, RPL is for those who have yet to meet a course's entry requirements but have substantial experience to back it up.

To begin your process, you will need some essential documents to prove the skills you have learned, such as:

A detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV);

References;

A portfolio showcasing works you have done in the past;

Transcripts of your academic results;

Copies of your awards and certifications.

Also, note that to qualify for RPL, you must complete your courses. Prior knowledge and skills do not mean you can skip class.

How do I get an RPL certificate?

To get an RPL certificate, you must register for RPL with institutions that offer it as a course of study, taking all the classes. Upon completion, a certificate will be issued to you.

Now that you understand RPL's meaning and how it works, you can reduce the time required to get a fresh qualification because of your experience and skills. If you are thinking about recovering time and converting your skills into qualifications, RPL is an option worth considering.

READ ALSO: GEPF self-service login register: how to do GEPF self-service registration

As published on Briefly.co.za, the GEPF self-service login register procedure is a must-know for any member of the Government Employees Pension Fund who wants to know how to go about the GEPF self-service registration.

Nevertheless, the most important tools are the login and apps that make up a pathway of online actions, helping the concerned parties gain access to their details and perform essential updates on their profiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News