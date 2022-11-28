Obtaining a bachelor's degree is a worthwhile investment that can assist you with fulfilling your lifelong educational and career goals and being more eligible for jobs. Additionally, it can be a key to opening opportunities for people who may not otherwise have them. But, why should you be aiming to achieve a bachelor's pass?

What is a bachelor's pass? A bachelor's pass, formerly known as matric with exemption, indicates on your matric certificate that you are eligible to study for a degree at a university. It gives you entrance to study a degree programme at a university or other higher learning institution. So, why should you be aiming to achieve a bachelor's pass?

Why should you be aiming for a bachelor's pass?

A bachelor's pass gives you a wider variety of options to choose from when it comes to where and what to study. You do not necessarily have to apply to study for a degree at a university or technikon. There are other options available to you, such as distance learning courses.

What is a bachelor?

This is the degree students are awarded at the end of their school period, having fulfilled all university requirements. The person awarded must fulfil all the school requirements by passing all required courses.

What can I study with a bachelor's pass?

You can use the pass to study various courses at Matric College. Below are courses you can explore.

1. Degrees programs

Here is a list of degree programmes that you can apply for:

Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)

Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS)

Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA)

Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.)

Bachelor of Science (B.S.)

2. NATED courses

National Accredited Technical Education Diploma (NATED) is a type of academic programme designed by the Department of Higher Education and Training. It is designed to help students who do not have employment become employable. Some of these courses include:

Financial Management

Business Management

Educare

Human Resource Management

Marketing Management

3. ICB Courses

Institute of Certified Bookkeepers (ICB) courses focus on scarce skills needed in employment places. After studying an ICB course, you gain relevant qualifications valuable to employers.

4. Short Courses

These short courses can help you start your business or find employment. They include the following:

Tourism Management

Wedding Planning

First Aid

Nail Care

Make-up

Events Management

Child Day Care, etc.

How can you achieve a bachelor's pass?

A bachelor's pass is possible if you graduate matric with the following percentages. Below is a list of the pass requirements for a bachelor's pass:

A minimum of 40% for your home language subject

A minimum of 50% in four subjects

A minimum of 30% in two subjects

What subjects are compulsory?

These are the subjects needed for a matric bachelor pass:

Math

Home Language

First Additional Language

Life Orientation

High Credit Subjects

Besides the four compulsory subjects, you also need three high-credit subjects to make up your seven. These include some of the following:

History

Economics

Accounting

Geography

Physical Sciences

Information Technology

Tourism

Business Studies

What is the highest pass in matric?

The bachelor's degree pass is the highest in matric. This pass level has a better chance of getting into university. However, remember that this is if you meet other requirements from the university and the course you have applied for.

What does bachelor pass mean?

A bachelor's pass means that you, the student, have qualified to enter any higher learning institution to study a qualification of your choice.

What is a diploma pass?

You can study at a tertiary institution towards a diploma qualification when you receive a diploma pass. Anything below a National Senior Certificate pass is a fail.

Why should you be aiming to achieve a bachelor's pass? The above article has all the advantages of obtaining a bachelor's pass and everything you need to know. However, there are other requirements set by the university that you must meet.

