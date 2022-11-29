Simplified Moodle DUT login processes: The complete student guide for 2022

With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many countries were forced to go on lockdowns, bringing daily life activities to a standstill, including education. Institutions were forced to embrace the new mode of schooling by introducing online classes to be at par with the social distance rule. That is where applications and programs like Moodle came into play.

In the post-covid era, even as countries continue picking up after lifting the lockdowns and everyday lives resuming, many institutions have still embraced the online mode of schooling. Physical classes are blended with online classes to improve the learning experience. This article looks at Moodle, the online learning platform used at the Durban University of Technology in South Africa.

Moodle DUT

The Modular Object-Oriented Dynamic Learning Environment (Moodle) is a learning platform created to provide a secure and well-integrated learning system for educators and learners. The system offers a user-friendly and packed learning environment for all its users. The Durban University of Technology employed the Moodle online student platform to ease work for their students and lecturers. The platform houses study guides, notes, groups, and virtual classes, among other essential materials.

Moodle login DUT

Most students go to www.moodle.dut and thinklearnzone.dut.ac.za, which is inaccessible. How do I connect to Moodle DUT? Well, here are a few steps to get you started.

Open your web browser using a phone or any other device with the internet.

Enter the URL https://tlzprod.dut.ac.za/ and click on log in.

Fill in your username and password where required.

After logging in, scroll to the course categories and click on your faculty.

The contents of the selected course are displayed.

New students have to be registered on the system before being able to log in with their created usernames and passwords. DUT student portal login credentials are also for students’ use but do not relate to the Moodle login details.

DUT Faculties

How many faculties are there in DUT? The institution of higher learning established on 1st April 2002 has the following faculties:

Faculty of Accounting and Informatics Faculty of Applied Sciences Faculty of Arts and Design Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment Faculty of Health Sciences Faculty of Management Sciences

Which courses are still available at DUT? The institution offers a variety of courses listed on its website according to the faculties they belong to and the requirements needed to be eligible to study them.

How to access the DUT email

The DUT email is created for all students admitted to the Institution, and a link is provided to access and log in to their student emails. Through https://www.outlook.com/dut4life.ac.za, students can key in their login credentials and access their student emails. However, it is different from the DUT student Moodle platform.

How much does DUT cost per year?

Tuition fees charged by the institution for the academic programs they offer are available on their official website. Parents and students can contact the finance department via email, debtors@dut.ac.za, or by calling their office numbers. Additional costs include a foreign levy for students from SADC countries, a levy equivalent to 25% of local fees for Non-SADC countries students, and 100% for non-African students. How much is the acceptance fee at DUT? The institution does not charge an acceptance fee.

Can I apply at DUT without CAO?

The Central Applications Office is tasked with processing university applications for first-time applicants in KwaZulu-Natal. Both local and international students have to apply. Those exempted from applying via CAO are the Master's and Doctoral students.

How do I know I got accepted at DUT?

Here are a few steps to follow when checking your application status.

Log onto the Central Applications Office Website

Click on ‘Check my application.’

Fill in the required fields

Follow the prompts then your application status will be displayed

Students at the Durban University of Technology need to have Moodle DUT login credentials at their fingertips to enable them to get access to the learning resources available on the platform.

