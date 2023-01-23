Top 15 most viewed sporting events in the world in 2023

Attention sports enthusiasts! Get ready to discover the competitions that have the world on the edge of their seats. From the international stage to the club level, these top 15 most viewed sporting events in the world showcase the very best in athletic competition. Whether you are a die-hard fan or a casual observer, this list is a must-read for anyone interested in the pulse of the sports world.

Are you curious to know which sporting events capture the attention of the most viewers around the globe? Look no further! Our comprehensive list of the top 15 most viewed sporting events in the world will give you an inside look at the competitions that have the power to unite and entertain millions. This list has everything from the thrill of the World Cup to the prestige of the Olympic Games.

Most viewed sporting events in the world

The world of sports is filled with intense competition, thrilling moments, and dedicated fans. But, which sporting events are the most viewed? Here are the top 15 most-watched sporting events in the world.

1. FIFA World Cup

What is the world's most viewed event? The premier international soccer tournament, held every four years, draws billions of viewers from around the globe. The World Cup final match is considered the most viewed and followed single sports event in the world.

In the 2022 edition, it was estimated that over 4 billion people watched the tournament, making it among the most-watched sports in the world.

2. Olympic Games

This is world's largest multi-sport event, featuring top athletes from around the world competing in various sports. The Olympic Games are considered the second most viewed sporting event in the world, with an estimated 3.6 billion people tuning in to watch the 2012 London Olympics.

3. UEFA Champions League

The Champions League Final is considered the most viewed annual sporting event in the world. The 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham alone was viewed by an estimated 360 million people worldwide.

4. Super Bowl

The championship game of the National Football League, one of the most popular sports leagues in the United States. The Super Bowl is considered the most-watched American television broadcast of the year, with an estimated 100 million people tuning in to watch the 2020 final.

5. Tour de France

Tour de France is one of the most prestigious and gruelling cycling races in the world, held annually in France. The Tour de France is considered among the most watched sports in the world, with an estimated audience of 3.5 billion people watching the 2019 edition.

6. Boxing

Boxing is one of the oldest and most popular sports in the world. Boxing matches such as Heavyweight championship fights and the fights of boxing icons like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson have been some of the most watched and highly anticipated sporting events in history.

The fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman, known as "Rumble in the Jungle", was watched by an estimated 1 billion people worldwide. In comparison, the fight between Mike Tyson and Lennox Lewis was viewed by an estimated 1.95 billion people worldwide.

7. Wimbledon

This is one of the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, held annually in London. Wimbledon is considered the most viewed and followed tennis tournament in the world, with an estimated audience of half a billion people watching the 2019 edition.

8. World Series

The championship series of Major League Baseball is considered the most viewed baseball event in the world, with an estimated audience of 15.8 million people tuning in to watch the 2019 final.

9. The Masters

This is of the four major championships in professional golf, held annually at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. The Masters has an estimated audience of 300 million people.

10. National Basketball Association Finals

The championship series of the National Basketball Association is one of the most-watched sports leagues on TV in the United States. The NBA Finals is considered the most viewed basketball event in the world, with an estimated audience of 18.5 million people.

11. The Open Championship

It is among the four major championships in professional golf, held annually in the United Kingdom. The Open Championship has an estimated audience of 200 million people.

12. Australian Open

It is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, held annually in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian Open has estimated audience of 350 million people.

13. French Open

This is of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments, held annually in Paris, France. The French Open, also known as Roland Garros has an estimated audience of 300 million people.

14. US Open

This is one of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments in the United States. The US Open has an estimated audience of 400 million people tuning in to watch the 2020 edition.

15. Formula One World Championship

The premier international motor racing competition features the fastest cars and top drivers from around the world. The Formula One World Championship has an estimated audience of 500 million people tuning in to watch the 2020 edition.

The FIFA World Cup, the Olympic Games, the UEFA Champions League and the Super Bowl are considered the most viewed sporting events in the world. Other sports like cycling, cricket, tennis, baseball, golf and motor racing also have significant viewership.

