List of higher certificate courses at UNISA (2023/2024)

Students who fail to obtain the minimum requirements for a particular diploma or degree qualification at UNISA can still pursue their dream course by doing a related higher certificate course. The minimum requirement for enrolment is a grade 12 certificate or an equivalent qualification. There are over 15 higher certificate courses offered at the University of South Africa (UNISA).

Higher certificates, like other post-matric studies, equip students with the skills needed in a particular career field. It is also a stepping-stone to preferred higher education studies, and students no longer need to repeat matric to gain entry. The qualification also comes in handy for qualified students who miss out on university registration. Instead of waiting for the next application window or doing a different course, you can enrol for a higher certificate.

Higher certificate courses offered at UNISA

The University of South Africa offers higher certificate courses in different fields of study. Qualifying undergraduate students can choose to pursue any of the programmes on the UNISA courses list.

1. Higher Certificate in Accounting Sciences

Qualification code: 98201

98201 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance learning

The course equips students with basic skills in the field of accounting sciences, including financial accounting, management accounting, external and internal auditing, and taxation. A student can choose any of the covered disciples as a major when pursuing further studies or applying for jobs.

2. Higher Certificate in Animal Welfare

Qualification code: 90098

90098 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance learning

At the end of the course, learners will have the skills specified by the South African Veterinary Council for the para-veterinary profession that all Veterinary Welfare Assistants must possess. The different concepts learnt include animal physiology and anatomy, husbandry and behaviour, standards of ethics relating to animals, and animal care and well-being. Veterinary services are among the scarce skills categories in South Africa.

3. Higher Certificate in Archives and Records Management

Qualification code: 98577

98577 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

Students are equipped with the necessary technical expertise needed in the administration and safekeeping of archives and records. Such skills are critical in all sectors that depend on structured record classification and record-keeping systems. Changes in the technological fields are also important factors to consider when doing archival and record keeping.

4. Higher Certificate in Banking

Qualification code: 98225

98225 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

Students will gain knowledge of banking systems, including bank management theory and principles. Holders of the certificate can join the financial services sector at the entry-level. The qualification also creates a foundation for studying higher-level banking courses in UNISA.

5. Higher Certificate in Criminal Justice

Qualification code: 90006

90006 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The programme is ideal for students who fail to qualify for diploma or degree admission to the College of Law. Learners are introduced to the main fields of criminal justice theory and practice, after which they can enrol for advanced-level studies in the field.

6. Higher Certificate in Economic and Management Sciences

Qualification code: 98237

98237 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

This qualification is for students who do not meet the minimum points for admission to diploma or degree courses in Economic and Management Sciences. Learners are introduced to elementary concepts and principles of Economics, Accountancy, and Business Management.

7. Higher Certificate in Education

Qualification code: 90093

90093 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The course offers a foundation for entry to BEd studies. Learners are equipped with skills in basic language and learning, information management skills, and teaching skills. The University of South Africa will offer the programme until 2024.

8. Higher Certificate in Education Foundation Phase and Intermediate Phase

Qualification code: 90093 - FIP

90093 - FIP NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

This qualification allows students to enrol for the UNISA Bachelor of Education Foundation and Intermediate phase courses. Those who got the Higher Certificate in Education (90093) before the 90093-FIP stream was introduced will be considered for admission into BEd courses. They must also have MTE1501 or Matric Mathematics.

9. Higher Certificate in Education Senior Phase and Further Education and Training Teaching

Qualification code: 90093 - SPF

90093 - SPF NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The qualification allows students to enrol for the UNISA Bachelor of Education Senior Phase and FET courses. Those who got the Higher Certificate in Education (90093) before the 90093-SFP stream was introduced will be considered for admission into BEd courses at UNISA.

10. Higher Certificate in Insurance

Qualification code: 90013

90013 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

Learners obtain skills required for general insurance membership as stipulated by the Insurance Institute. Students get a clear understanding of the insurance business legal framework, commercial insurance products and practices, and risk management. Qualified individuals can be employed by short-term insurance companies and insurance brokers. UNISA will discontinue the qualification in 2023.

11. Higher Certificate in Law

Qualification code: 98751

98751 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

This programme is ideal for students with a passion for law but who do not meet the minimum admission requirements for diploma or degree courses at UNISA's College of Law. Learners are introduced to foundational legal principles and legal practice.

12. Higher Certificate in Life and Environmental Sciences

Qualification code: 98366

98366 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The qualification prepares students to pursue higher education studies in life, environmental, and related science fields. Concepts covered include general scientific principles and theories. Holders of the qualification can be admitted into Diploma, Bachelor of Consumer Sciences, and Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Management studies.

13. Higher Certificate in Marketing

Qualification code: 98229

98229 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The course equips students with basic knowledge and skills in the field of marketing. Learners are taught the methods and techniques of the art and science of marketing to help them stand out in the competitive employment industry in South Africa.

14. Higher Certificate in Mathematics and Statistics

Qualification code: 90129

90129 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Open and distance learning

The programme helps students with NQF Level Mathematics improve their computational, mathematical, data management, and statistical skills. At the end of the course, students can enrol to higher education courses in related fields.

15. Higher Certificate in Physical Sciences

Qualification code: 90101

90101 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

Students will have a basic introduction to higher education scientific studies, giving them a good foundation for further learning. Qualified students can also get employment in academic, government, and industry laboratories as support staff to physical sciences specialists.

16. Higher Certificate in Retailing

Qualification code: 90014

90014 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The programme equips learners with basic retailing and store management skills. They will gain sales skills, understand merchandise purchases, and learn human management skills to help them successfully run a retail store.

17. Higher Certificate in Social Auxiliary Work

Qualification code: 90011

90011 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

This qualification equips learners with the skills to practice as a social auxiliary worker under the supervision of a qualified social worker. Students must be registered with the South African Council for Social Services Professions (SACSSP) before they are allowed to take the course. Police clearance and two testimonials are also mandatory requirements.

18. Higher Certificate in Supervisory Management

Qualification code: 90015

90015 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The course prepares students to perform organizational duties at an operational level. They learn fundamental business management principles, including techniques and methodologies to identify and solve operational management problems. Key skills include organization, planning, leading, and monitoring operations with a pre-set business plan.

19. Higher Certificate in Tourism Management

Qualification code: 98226

98226 NQF level: 5

5 Total credits: 120

120 Mode of learning: Online and distance

The programme introduces students to the field of tourism and helps them join the industry at the entry-level. Essential skills include excellent customer service, helping tourism organizations gain competitive advantage, travel bookings, and front desk duties.

Who qualifies for a higher certificate at UNISA?

Higher certificate applicants must have matriculated. The minimum entry requirements include the following;

Higher Certificate pass: This is the third-highest pass in Matric, and the total APS required to qualify is between 14 and 18, excluding LO.

This is the third-highest pass in Matric, and the total APS required to qualify is between 14 and 18, excluding LO. A minimum of 30% in the language of learning

How long is a higher certificate at UNISA?

The minimum duration for taking UNISA higher certificate courses is one year for full-time learners. A student can take up to three years, depending on how many modules they take. Higher certificates usually have 120 credits, and the mode of study is online and long-distance.

How much are higher certificate fees at UNISA?

The amount of fees paid depends on the course and modules taken. The charges range between R1,815 and R7,550. Students can request a fee quotation from the university to know the exact amount they need to pay.

What can I study with higher certificates?

What you study depends on the higher qualification course you did. You can enrol for a diploma or degree in the same or related field.

Higher certificate courses at UNISA offer undergraduates an opportunity to pursue their dream careers. You can consult the institution for advice on the best programme to choose.

