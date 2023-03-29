Simplified NWU forgotten student number recovery process (2023)

Are you looking forward to applying to North-West University (NWU)? Then, you require a university student number and a pin to start the online application process. In case you have already registered, you might have forgotten your number, and below is the NWU forgotten student number recovery process in 2023.

What is the university number at NWU? Upon entering an educational institution, a code is assigned to each student and to identify the student in official documents. North-West University is committed to functioning as a unitary, integrated, multi-campus university that enables global and competitive teaching and research. Below is a step-by-step guide on the NWU forgotten student number recovery process in 2023.

How to get the North-West University student number

Step 1: Ensure you have a valid Email address and cell phone number.

Step 2: Go to the online application platform and Click on New application

Step 3: Click on Create new student number and complete all the fields.

Step 4: The number will be sent to your email after completing all the steps.

Step 5: When you receive your student number, use that together with the PIN you created to log in and continue with the registration process.

Kindly note that allocating a student number does not mean you have completed the application process. You must complete the registration process and send it to the University for Review.

How to register at NWU

If you are a potential student wanting to enrol at the institution, follow the registration process below.

Step 1: Visit the NWU registration page.

Step 2: Sign in with your student number and pin. (If registering for the first time, select 'create pin'. If you cannot remember your pin, select 'forgot pin'.

Step 3: Click 'Registration' and then the 'Self-Registration' option.

Step 4: Select your qualification and click 'Next'

Step 5: Provide contact information.

Step 6: Select modules

Step 7: Click 'Next' to apply for the 'Prerequisite Test'.

Step 8: Accept the 'Undertaking' and Apply.

Step 9: A notification will reflect that 'Registration Successful'.

Once the registration process goes through, you will receive Proof of Registration via the email address you provided.

However, the commencement of online registration for first-year students was on January 23, 2023, and it was on January 30, 2023 for senior students. The closing date for both was on February 17, 2023.

North-West University dates for 2024 applications are open from April 1, 2023, and they close on September 30, 2023.

NWU highly discourages walk-ins during the registration period for first-year students. Thus, applicants are encouraged to apply online and wait for feedback via email.

How to retrieve a lost student number at NWU

For NWU student number recovery, use the Forgotten University Number option visible on the application page. Fill in the needed personal details; your number will be sent to the email address you provided when registering.

How much is the registration fee at North-West University?

Your registration will not be final if you have not paid the minimum fee, and your registration will be provisional. The minimum fee required for registration is approximately R11 290.

However, the application is free for South African students and R550 for international students.

Faculties at NWU

The North-West University has seven faculties offering various academic programmes catering to students with diverse academic interests. They are:

Engineering Education Humanities Theology Health Science Natural and Agricultural Sciences Economic and Management Sciences

Due to the rising number of students applying to join universities, the process has become highly competitive. Thus, applying early puts you first regarding getting space for the desired courses.

How to make application work easier?

Certain forms must be uploaded during the application process. To simplify the application process, you can download and complete the documents before starting the process. Some of these documents include the Undertaking, which must be uploaded with all the online applications.

What is my NWU username and password?

The username of a registered student at the NWU is their NWU university number. During registration at the NWU, a default password is created for each student.

How do I know if I got accepted at NWU?

Undergraduate first-year students applying for 2023 can now verify their final application status based on their matric results.

To verify your status, click here and log in with the student number that was allocated to you when you first applied.

How do I access my NWU student email?

You can sign in with your normal email address:

When asked to sign-in enter your personified NWU email address; or.

If you do not have a personified NWU email address enter your email address with your university number: Universitynumber@nwu.ac.za.

If you are a student enter your Universitynumber@mynwu.ac.za.

What rank is North-West University?

North-West University is one of the top public universities in Potchefstroom, South Africa. It is ranked #1001-1200 in QS World University Rankings 2023.

Is North-West University internationally recognised?

The NWU is an African university that boasts students of some 66 different nationalities and is recognised internationally for its high standards of excellence in teaching, learning, and research.

Is NWU private or public?

The North-West University is a public research university in South Africa in Potchefstroom, Mahikeng, and Vanderbijlpark.

Above is the simplified NWU forgotten student number recovery process in 2023. Apply it today and get your number back.

