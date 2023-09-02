All about COID bursary (Compensation Fund bursary in South Africa) in 2023

One of the missions of the South African government is to empower the youth through its commitment to improve education and skill development. The COID bursary is a testament to their efforts to assist students pursuing higher education across various disciplines financially. But what is this Compensation Fund bursary in South Africa, and how can someone become eligible to get it in 2023?

The Compensation Fund has invited all unemployed eligible persons to apply and become beneficiaries of this scheme. The COID (Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases) bursary is entirely free and meant to help the less privileged in the country. It is for one academic year and can be renewed based on your qualifications, good grades, and availability of funds.

What is a compensation fund?

It is a scheme formulated by the Department of Labour in South Africa to compensate workers who are disabled, wounded, or contracted disease while working. It is meant for casual, permanent, apprentices, and trainees. The payment is also for the offspring of those who died while working.

The fund acts as a means of insurance policy for workers who lose their income because they became disabled, injured, or died while working in their place of employment. The COID programme is granted to two groups.

The first group is for unemployed individuals and COID pensioners permanently injured, disabled, or infected by disease because of work. The bursary fund is given to this set of people who are studying or want to study vocational training in courses including:

Plumbing

Carpentry

Upholstery and Furniture Making

Poultry Farming

Traditional and hydroponic Vegetable Cultivation and Agro-processing

The second group is for those between the ages of 17 and 25 years who are dependents and COID pensioners dependent. It is also for permanently disabled COID beneficiaries yet to be identified as COID pensioners. This bursary is for prospective or already undergraduates and postgraduates in the following fields:

Marine/Maritime Studies

Accounting Science/BCom (Honours) in Accounting/ CTA

Economic Science/Econometrics

Analytical Chemistry/Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Microbiologist

Risk Management/Risk Management and Forensic Science

Who qualifies for a bursary in South Africa?

Every organisation and company awarding bursaries has its requirements to determine eligibility. However, for you to become eligible for the Compensation bursary fund in 2023, you need to pass these criteria:

Be a South African citizen

Be currently without a job

Be of a working age (only group 1)

Be between the ages of 17 and25 years old (only group 2)

Be a dependent of COID or a dependant of a COID pension (only group 2)

Must have obtained a permanent disability due to injury and disease while working

The applying candidate must be willing to improve and later become self-employed

Be a student or a prospective student studying in the specified fields (disabled are for part-time and not disabled for full-time)

It is also crucial that the candidate must have been preliminarily or fully accepted to study at a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) College. Community Education and Training (CET) or Higher Education Institutions (HEI) must also accept.

Documents needed to apply for bursary

Here are the documents required from people of both groups to enable them to qualify for this bursary:

Highest school grade of qualification, which is Grade 12 June results (only group 2);

A certified copy of your OD document, ID documents of parents/guardians or death certificates if deceased (only for group 2);

A certified copy of a correct birth certificate (only group 2);

A COID claim number or COID pension number;

Proof of residence and preliminary acceptance or full acceptance from a recognised institute;

An institution letterhead of your tuition fee quotation;

Latest academic transcript if you are currently studying;

Provide proof of disability;

Proof or affidavit of unemployment and proof of parents/guardians' income.

If available, provide a prescribed learning resources quotation. And if you are applying for an apprenticeship, provide a Pre-entry assessment.

How to apply for the compensation bursary fund

Below are the easy steps to apply for the Compensation Fund bursary in 2023:

Download the Department of Employment and Labour/Compensation Fund Bursary Scheme 2023; You can also visit your closest Provincial Labour Centre for the application form; Complete and submit the form with all required clear documents via CFexternalbursaries@labour.gov.za.

You can also submit at their office at 67 Thabo Sehume & Madiba Street, Delta Heights Building, or courier to the address below:

The Sub-Directorate,

Vocational Rehabilitation, Department of Employment and Labour, Compensation Fund,

Private Bag x955, Pretoria, 0001

How much does a bursary give you in South Africa?

South Africa's standard bursary income is R420 000 per year and R215 per hour. Most competent workers can earn up to R1 830 000 per year, while entry-level roles start at R139 500.

The Compensation Fund pays for tuition fees, learning/book allowance, institution-accredited accommodation, and a COID bursary monthly allowance.

Are there bursaries for foreigners in South Africa?

Most companies and organisations in SA offer bursaries to international students in different fields. Some of these bursaries are Mukuru Bursary, The National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) International Bursary, and Bergrivier Municipality Bursary.

What company offers bursaries in South Africa?

South Africa has many companies that give bursaries based on different departments. Some focus on business, law, accounting, science, Agriculture, and Health students. Here are some companies famously known for offering bursaries and the departments they offer to:

Transnet Bursary South Africa (Engineering)

Shoprite Bursary (General)

Investec (Business)

Old Mutual (Accounting)

Fine Music Radio Bursary (Arts)

Vodacom Bursary (ICT)

Basil Read Bursary (Construction)

De Beers Bursary (Engineering)

The COID bursary is a tool used by the South African government to alleviate the suffering of many disabled and diseased workers. It gives hope for schooling to youths whose parents are dead. The Compensation Fund bursary in South Africa has helped students financially, and the nation's economy is developed through their aid.

