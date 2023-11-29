List of free government boarding schools in South Africa in 2023

Is there a free boarding school in South Africa? Boarding schools in the country are known for being costly. However, the other side of the coin is that most people do not know much about free government boarding schools. Where are they situated?

Although boarding schools may have several benefits for students, they come with a hefty price tag.

Source: Facebook

The debate about comparing boarding schools with day schools is subjective since these institutions offer access to education under different circumstances. Meanwhile, go through these details as they let you in on the free government boarding schools in South Africa in 2023.

Is there a free boarding school in South Africa?

Go through this list as it unpacks the ins and outs of free government boarding schools in South Africa. Even though some offer free boarding services to all their students, others provide scholarships to their students.

1. Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, one of the free boarding schools in South Africa, provides a nurturing environment for academically gifted female learners from financially strained backgrounds. The institution awards scholarships to deserving learners to access education. Learners can access free meals, uniforms, and lodging in the school.

The Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls is located at Henley on Klip, Gauteng.

Physical address: 534 Wargrave South Henley on Klip 1961, South Africa

534 Wargrave South Henley on Klip 1961, South Africa Phone number: +27 (016) 366-9008

+27 (016) 366-9008 Email: info@owlag.co.za

2. King Edward VII School

King Edward VII School is one of the oldest public boarding schools in Johannesburg. It offers an all-rounded environment for learners to access education and provides scholarship programs to deserving students. The scholarship covers lodging, tuition and boarding fees.

Physical address: 44 St Patrick Road Houghton 2198 Johannesburg

44 St Patrick Road Houghton 2198 Johannesburg Phone number: +27 (0)11 551 5800

+27 (0)11 551 5800 Email address: info@kes.co.za

3. Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School

The Drakensberg Boys’ Choir School is one of the free boarding schools in KwaZulu Natal. The institution is one of a kind, as it uses choral music as a tool for holistic education. It also provides a Christian environment for physical development and academic excellence.

The institution supports 25% of its students through a bursary scheme which accommodates talented learners who cannot afford the total school fees.

Physical address: R600, Winterton, 3340

R600, Winterton, 3340 Phone number: +27 36 468 1012

+27 36 468 1012 Email address: admin@dbchoir.com

4. St Andrew’s College

St Andrew's College is a boys' high school in Graham, Eastern Cape. It has a package that offers a range of academic scholarships to boys in Grade 8 who are academically strong and talented.

Physical address: Makhanda, Grahamstown, 6140, Eastern Cape, South Africa

Makhanda, Grahamstown, 6140, Eastern Cape, South Africa Phone number: +27(0)46 603 2300

+27(0)46 603 2300 Email address: contact@sacschool.com

5. United Church School

Located in KwaZulu-Natal, the United Church School is one of the free boarding schools in KZN. It offers high-quality education to learners from low-income households. The school's financial support covers boarding, tuition charges and other expenses.

Physical address: 44 Frances Street, Yeoville, Johannesburg 2198, South Africa

44 Frances Street, Yeoville, Johannesburg 2198, South Africa Phone number: 011 648 4727

011 648 4727 Email address: uchs@unitedcs.co.za

6. Parktown Boys' High School

Parktown Boys' High School is one of the free public boarding schools in Gauteng. It is also one of the oldest high schools for boys in the province and Johannesburg.

Inquiries about enrolment to the school can be made via the following channels:

Physical address: 20 Wellington Rd, Parktown, 2193

20 Wellington Rd, Parktown, 2193 Telephone number: (011) 642 4531

(011) 642 4531 Email address: info@parktownboys.com

7. Maritzburg College

Maritzburg College offers scholarships to learners who excel in academics, sports and culture. The school's selection criteria for learners depend on the school's discretion according to a range of criteria defined by the school.

Physical address: 51 College Road, Pietermaritzburg, 3201

51 College Road, Pietermaritzburg, 3201 Phone number: 033 342 9376

033 342 9376 Email address: info@mcollege.co.za

8. Jeppe High School for Boys

Jeppe High School for Boys is among Gauteng's top 10 public boarding schools. It is a public English medium high school for boys in Kensington, Johannesburg.

Its curriculum focuses on academic excellence and nurturing learners' talents and abilities.

Physical address: Corner of Roberts Avenue and Good Hope Street, Kensington, Johannesburg

Corner of Roberts Avenue and Good Hope Street, Kensington, Johannesburg Phone number: +27 (0) 11 614 1938

+27 (0) 11 614 1938 Email address: info@jeppeboys.co.za

9. Hoërskool Florida

Hoërskool Florida is a public Afrikaans medium co-educational high school in Florida, Roodepoort, Johannesburg, South Africa. It stands out for its academic achievers and often tops the list of public boarding schools in Gauteng.

Physical address: 64 Louis Botha Dr, Florida Park, Roodepoort, 1709, South Africa

64 Louis Botha Dr, Florida Park, Roodepoort, 1709, South Africa Phone number: +27 11 672 5345

+27 11 672 5345 Email address: navrae@florries.co.za

10. Hoërskool Marais Viljoen

Hoërskool Marais Viljoen is a public Afrikaans medium co-educational high school in Alberton, Gauteng province.

Physical address: Cradock St, Alberante, Alberton, 1449, South Africa

Cradock St, Alberante, Alberton, 1449, South Africa Phone number: +27 11 907 9013

+27 11 907 9013 Email address: info@maraisviljoen.co.za

11. Hoërskool Monument

Hoërskool Monument is a parallel medium high school in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, South Africa. Besides academic excellence, the institution is known for its excellence in rugby.

Physical address: Blommenstein St, Krugersdorp North, Krugersdorp, 1741, South Africa

Blommenstein St, Krugersdorp North, Krugersdorp, 1741, South Africa Phone number: +27 11 953 1165

+27 11 953 1165 Email address: monnas@monnas.co.za

12. Hoërskool Dinamika

Hoërskool Dinamika is a public Afrikaans and English parallel-medium co-educational high school in Brackenhurst, Gauteng. Hoërskool Dinamika also maintains a high standard in sports, leadership and culture.

Physical address: 55 Roy Campbell St, Brackenhurst, Alberton, 1448, South Africa

55 Roy Campbell St, Brackenhurst, Alberton, 1448, South Africa Phone number: +27 11 867 5986

Why are day schools better than boarding schools?

According to reports, boarding schools in South Africa are some of the best because they offer quality education and a stimulating learning environment. The other pros of learners studying in boarding schools include the following:

Living close to other learners fosters social skills and collaboration.

Encouraging independence and maturity in learners.

Exposure to diverse world views.

Sometimes, they help improve the relationship between learners and their families.

The primary disadvantage of boarding schools is how expensive some of these institutions are.

How much is a boarding school in SA?

The cost of boarding school in South Africa varies. For instance, the most expensive institution costs approximately R369,920 in 2023. In the past three years, there has been a steady increase in private and government boarding school fees.

If you were wondering whether there are any free boarding schools in South Africa in 2023, yes, there are. However, most offer scholarships to top-performing students from financially strained families.

