Which is the oldest university in the US? A top 11 guide

The United States of America is home to some of the oldest universities in the world, which have withstood momentous chapters in history. These surviving institutions of learning are also some of the best and highest-ranking in the world and have played a key role in changing the trajectory of American education. So, which is the oldest university in the US?

Some of the oldest universities in America were founded centuries before the American Revolution commenced in 1775. For many students, studying at the oldest colleges in the US is a dream come true.

Which is the oldest university in the US?

Higher education in America dates back to the 1600s when higher learning institutions were first established to serve the colonies. Today, these oldest universities continue their legacy of excellence in academics, policymaking, and research. Here are the top 11 oldest universities.

No. University Establishment year 1. Harvard University 1636 2. The College of William and Mary 1693 3. St. John's College 1696 4. Yale University 1701 5. University of Pennsylvania 1740 6. Moravian University 1742 7. University of Delaware 1743 8. Princeton University 1746 9. Washington and Lee University 1749 10. Columbia University 1754 11. Brown University 1764

1. Harvard University

Harvard University possesses the title of America's oldest learning institution.

Year of establishment : 1636

: 1636 Chartered : 1650

: 1650 Location : Cambridge, Massachusetts

: Cambridge, Massachusetts Acceptance rate: 6%

Harvard University is devoted to excellence in teaching, learning, research, and developing leaders who make a difference globally. Its alumni include US presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush, cementing its legacy as one of the world's most prestigious institutions of higher learning.

The learning institution was named in honour of its first benefactor, Puritan clergy John Harvard. It has an enrollment of over 20,000 degree candidates, including undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. Harvard is also the oldest university in the US and one of the world's best, attracting students worldwide.

2. The College of William and Mary

William & Mary is a premier public research university widely recognised for its outstanding academic reputation, beautiful campus and vibrant community.

Year of establishment : 1693

: 1693 Location : Williamsburg, Virginia

: Williamsburg, Virginia Acceptance rate: 33%

The College of William and Mary (abbreviated as W&M) was established by King William III and Queen Mary II. It is consistently recognised as one of the best values in the nation and is also famous for offering world-class education at an exceptional value. It also holds the distinction of being the oldest public university in the US.

For over three centuries, the institution has offered a top-rated educational experience while affording exceptional students the opportunity for life-changing experiences, regardless of their economic backgrounds. Some of the college's famous alumni include US presidents Thomas Jefferson and James Monroe.

3. St. John's College

The institution provides students with a world-class education in a diverse, friendly and lively environment.

Year of establishment : 1696

: 1696 Location : Annapolis, Maryland

: Annapolis, Maryland Acceptance rate: 87%

St. John's College (SJC) is a private liberal arts college originally called King William's School. It was founded by the Maryland colony and received its charter in 1784. The higher learning institution is known for its interdisciplinary curriculum, and students are exposed to the original writings of great thinkers from 3,000 years of history.

It is also known for its small class sizes, which give students more personalised attention. It is hailed as the most forward-thinking, future-proof college in America, and part of its mission is to make education accessible to diverse students.

4. Yale University

Yale is one of the nine colonial colleges chartered before the American Revolution.

Year of establishment: 1701

1701 Location: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Acceptance rate: 6%

Yale University was established as the Collegiate School by the Congregational clergy of the Connecticut Colony. Its strong emphasis on research and innovation has led to numerous remarkable discoveries and inventions attributed to its students and faculty.

The institution is dedicated to expanding and sharing knowledge and preserving scientific and cultural information for future generations. Undergraduates follow a liberal arts curriculum and organised system of residential colleges.

5. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania was among the first academic institutions to offer multidisciplinary teaching in different faculty areas.

Year of establishment : 1740

: 1740 Location : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Acceptance rate: 10%

The University of Pennsylvania, commonly called Penn, is a private Ivy League research university founded by Benjamin Franklin and chartered in 1755. It is one of the world's most influential research and teaching institutions.

Popular majors include finance, management sciences, and information systems. Penn's 299-acre West Philadelphia campus reflects its rich heritage.

6. Moravian University

Moravian College was founded on a revolutionary idea: that learning should be eye-opening, heart-racing, game-changing and fun.

Year of establishment: 1742

1742 Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania Acceptance rate: 86%

Moravian University was established by Moravians, descendants of followers of the Bohemian Reformation under John Amos Comenius. It was founded as the first boarding school for women in America and has a small population of around 2,000 students. Although it is rooted in the Moravian Church, it is open to students of every background and faith.

It is also selective and accessible, offering students a private education they will not find anywhere else. The institution has a long history of academic excellence, thanks to its small class sizes and expansive academics.

7. University of Delaware

The University of Delaware is a major research university with extensive graduate programs.

Year of establishment: 1743

1743 Location : Newark, Delaware

: Newark, Delaware Acceptance rate: 68%

The University of Delaware, established by Francis Alison, is known for its vital academic programs, research opportunities, and commitment to innovation. It is also a non-denominational college.

The university is committed to advancing its legacy of excellence in education, discovery, achievement and engagement. It is also inclusive and does not discriminate against anyone based on race, nationality, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

8. Princeton University

Princeton was founded to become a globally renowned research university.

Year of establishment: 1746

1746 Location : Princeton, New Jersey

: Princeton, New Jersey Acceptance rate: 7%

Princeton University was established as the College of New Jersey. The university is known for its academic excellence, beautiful campuses and distinguished campus.

The institution uses a residential college system and is known for its upperclassmen eating clubs. It also has a longstanding commitment to service, reflected in its immense contributions to society. Some famous alumni include Michelle Obama and Jeff Bezos.

9. Washington and Lee University

W&L is a top-ranked, private university where students grow intellectually, unlock opportunities and prepare for their futures.

Year of establishment : 1749

: 1749 Location: Lexington, Virginia

Lexington, Virginia Acceptance rate: 19%

Washington and Lee University (W&L) was founded as a private liberal arts university. It is popular as students also enjoy individualised and interdisciplinary learning.

This top-ranked liberal arts university continues to build on its innovative and flexible approach to education. It also boasts a long tradition of educating brilliant and ambitious students who desire and can change the world.

10. Columbia University

Columbia awarded its first degree to a woman in 1886.

Year of establishment: 1754

1754 Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Acceptance rate: 7%

Columbia University, located in New York City, was established as King's College by the royal charter of Georgia II of Britain. It was renamed Columbia College in 1784 after the US gained independence. It is a leading centre for research and a distinguished learning environment for many scholarly and professional fields.

The scholars have played a pivotal role in scientific breakthroughs, including nuclear magnetic resonance and brain-computer interface. It is also considered one of the most prestigious universities in the world.

11. Brown University

Brown brings students together in creative, unexpected ways.

Year of establishment : 1764

: 1764 Location : Providence, Rhode Island

: Providence, Rhode Island Acceptance rate: 9%

Brown University was founded by the Baptist Church Association. It was established mainly to educate African Americans, Native Americans, and other minorities.

The university is home to the oldest applied mathematics program in the US. It is also committed to academic excellence, intellectual freedom, and making an impact on students.

What was the first university in the US?

Harvard is the oldest college in the United States and one of the most exclusive in the Ivy League. It was founded in 1636.

Which is the hardest university in the US to enrol in?

Harvard is the hardest college to get into, with an acceptance rate of 6%. Located in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the institution is famous for producing world leaders.

Is Harvard older than America?

It was founded in 1636 before the American Revolution commenced in 1775.

The oldest universities in the US have played a key role in changing the trajectory of American education.

What is the 2nd oldest university in the US?

The College of William and Mary is the second oldest university in the US and the oldest institution of higher education in the American South. It was established in 1693 by King William III and Queen Mary II of England.

Which is older, Oxford or Cambridge?

The University of Oxford, located in England, was founded in 1096, making it 928 years old. Cambridge was founded in 1209, making it the world's third-oldest university in continuous operation.

Which is the oldest university in Europe?

The University of Bologna, located in Italy, was established in 1088 and has been open since the first day it was created. It is also the oldest university in the world.

Above is everything you need to know about the oldest university in the US. Some of the oldest institutions of higher learning were established even before America. They also form prestigious institutions for graduate and undergraduate programs.

