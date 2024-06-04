NFL Practice Squad salary: How much do players get paid?

In the NFL, practice squads are the bench strength that powers team success. Comprised of talented players waiting for their big break, they step up when injuries or roster moves strikers. While not earning a main roster spot, they still earn a substantial paycheck - but how substantial? Here is a breakdown of the NFL practice squad salary.

Players recognised on stage during an NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Luke Hales (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since their introduction in 1993, NFL teams have used squads to cultivate talent and bolster roster depth. The NFL practice squad size has increased from 10 players per team to 16, signifying its growing relevance. Their compensation has risen significantly, from $1,000 weekly in 1993 to substantially higher, reflecting their value to teams.

What is a practice squad in the NFL?

In the NFL, a practice squad consists of players signed by a team who are not part of the main roster. It is a developmental group aimed at preparing inexperienced players for potential promotion.

Limited to 16 players, individuals may join the squad due to roster constraints, injuries, or the need for further development.

What do practice squad players do?

NFL practice squad players attend meetings and training, learning and improving their skills with coaches. They support active roster players, fill in for injuries during training, and play in preseason games. They are developmental players, eligible to move to the active roster as needed.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns directs a drill during an OTA offseason workout at their CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Source: Getty Images

Do NFL practice squad players get paid?

Yes, NFL practice squad players get paid, but not up to players on the main roster. They receive a weekly salary considerably lower than players on the active roster earn. Additionally, they can earn more if promoted to the active game roster.

What is the practice squad NFL salary?

National Football League management uses two separate salary brackets. The first bracket is divided into players who have played two or fewer seasons in the NFL and those considered NFL veterans.

The NFL's minimum salary for practice squad members with two or fewer seasons is $12,500, while the minimum weekly salary for NFL veterans is $16,800, with a maximum of $21,300.

Although the practice squad salary in 2024 is $12,500, it will increase annually throughout the rest of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Here is the salary breakdown for both brackets:

Practice squad

Below is a rundown of what the squad receives weekly. But it increases by year.

Year Weekly salary 2024 $12,500 2025 $13,000 2026 $13,750 2027 $14,500 2028 $15,250 2029 $16,000 2030 $16,750

NFL veterans

Veterans in the National Football League are those whose careers have entered the second season. While they do not have a fixed salary, below is the salary range they take home:

Year Minimum salary Maximum salary 2024 $16,800 $21,300 2025 $17,500 $17,500 2026 $18,350 $22,850 2027 $19,200 $23,700 2028 $20,500 $24,550 2029 $20,900 $25,400 2030 $21,750 $26,250

How much do NFL practice squad players make?

The NFL minimum salary practice squad players earn is $12,500 per week. For those with at least two seasons, it increases to $16,100 per week, with a maximum of $20,600 per week. If members spend 18 weeks on the squad with fewer than two seasons, they would earn $216,000.

The New York Giants huddle during OTA Offseason Workouts at NY Giants Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Photo: Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

This is around 27% of the NFL league minimum salary for rookies, which amounts to $795,000. For players with at least two seasons, being on the squad for all 18 weeks could yield earnings ranging from $289,800 to $370,800. It is also important to note that the veteran league minimum salary for 2024 begins at $915,000.

Do practice squad players travel with the team?

They may or may not travel with the team as they are not part of the main roster. However, they are allowed to travel for away games and are often required to do so for home games.

The team might also keep them in town for home games to fill in for injured members.

How much do practice squad players make when called up?

The NFL practice squad pay increases significantly if a player is promoted to the active roster. When called up, they earn the prorated minimum salary for players with years of experience.

For instance, a rookie's pay could increase from $11,500 to over $39,000, while a member with seven-plus years of experience would earn over $62,000.

How long can a player stay on the practice squad?

NFL practice squad signings can remain on the practice squad for up to three seasons. Additionally, since 2022, members can be elevated to active rosters for three weeks per regular season.

They can also be signed to any team's 53-man roster during the season. However, practice squad contracts typically end one week after the team's final regular season or postseason game.

Do practice squad players get benefits?

They do receive benefits. These include a minimum weekly salary, the chance to be signed to active rosters, and reserve/futures contracts.

They are covered by the Player Insurance Plan, which encompasses medical, dental, vision, prescription drugs, and work/life resources. They also have life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, and access to a 401(K) savings plan for retirement.

How many players are on an NFL practice squad?

An NFL practice squad has 16 players, with a maximum of six members allowed to have more than two accrued seasons of experience. The initial limit was five players, increasing to 10 in 2014, 12 in 2020, and 16 in 2022.

An OTA offseason workout at the Las Vegas Raiders headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Do practice squad players get Super Bowl rings?

They get Super Bowl rings. But they often receive a less valuable version than the main roster players.

What is the minimum salary in the NFL?

As of 2024, the minimum salary for an NFL member is $750,000, which applies to NFL rookies during their debut season.

Who has the lowest salary in the NFL?

The lowest salary in the NFL is for practice squad players with two or fewer accrued seasons, who earn a minimum of $12,000 per week or $207,000 per year.

The NFL Practice Squad's salary per player is poised to increase, reflecting the growing value teams place on developing talent. This trend acknowledges the squad's importance as a developmental pipeline, where members can refine their skills, earn a living, and await their opportunity to break into the league.

