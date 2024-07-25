Red spider lily meaning: Why this flower is a symbol of death and farewell

Red spider lilies are bright flowers with a golden sheen but are often linked to loss in many cultures, including media and literature. The flowers bloom for about two weeks in autumn, a time associated with death rather than renewal. Herein is all you need to know about red spider lily meanings in different cultures and their spiritual significance.

Red spider lily in full bloom at Kinchakuda Manjushage Park on September 24, 2016, in Hidaka, Japan. Photo: Kunxu Zhu/The Asahi Shimbun (modified by author)

Red spider lily meanings reflect the significance of a flower that is delicate and fragrant. The perennial bulbous plant is native to East Asia but has been naturalized in other regions like the southeastern United States. The flower grows from bulbs and appears in clumps, reaching heights of two to three feet.

Red spider lily meaning

Keen to discover what red spider lilies symbolize? According to the University of California, the red spider lily has earned over 1000 names, and below are some of the meanings associated with the bright flowers;

Death and afterlife: The red flowers represent death, especially in Japan and China. They are often planted on gravesites, symbolizing final goodbyes and protection for the departed. In Japan, they feature prominently in festivals like O-Bon, symbolizing the afterlife. They are also considered flowers of heaven.

Farewell: Their intense red colour represents bitter-sweet emotions tied to parting ways and saying goodbye. They evoke feelings of being separated from loved ones.

Their intense red colour represents bitter-sweet emotions tied to parting ways and saying goodbye. They evoke feelings of being separated from loved ones. Bad luck: In the East Asia language of flowers, they are associated with abandonment and unfortunate events. Bringing them indoors is believed to invite misfortunes and could lead to the house burning down.

In ancient Japan, these delicate bright flowers were planted on graves to keep away scavengers and burrowing animals. Scientifically, the entire plant is poisonous.

In ancient times, the dead were buried directly in the ground. The flower was planted on the grave to avoid disturbance from animals like foxes and moles.

Its use on graves earned it various names, including the Japanese death flower and corpse flower. The flower was also planted to keep animals away from agricultural lands.

Red spider lilies in full bloom at the paths of rice terraces on September 25, 2012, in Asuka, Nara, Japan. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

What is the spiritual meaning of a red spider lily?

The red spider lily has a special significance in Buddhism, which goes beyond its blooming during the Ohigan holiday. It represents the Manjushage flower in the religion.

The name Manjushage originates from Buddhist scriptures, and it is considered a heavenly flower that does not grow in the human world. Monks planted the red spider lilies to represent the Manjushage.

In the Buddhist Heart Sutra, higan translates to 'the other shore,' representing the mythical Sanzu River. Spirits traverse this river to attain enlightenment, making it a symbol of crossing over into death. Red spider lilies thrive along the Sanzu River's banks, welcoming the newly departed souls and symbolizing the flower's association with the transient nature of life.

A butterfly on a red spider lily. Photos: @lycoris (Modified by editor)

In Japan, during the Obon festival, families place red spider lilies on ancestral graves as a way to guide spirits back to the world of the living. The bright red blooms are believed to attract and comfort the souls of the departed.

Folklore in Japan also suggests that red spider lilies grow in hell, hence the name hell flowers. It is believed that the striking crimson bloom guides spirits to the afterlife or reincarnation. A similar belief is also in China, where the flower acts as salvation by ensuring the departed have a safe passage into the afterlife.

In Chinese folklore, the red spider lily is thought to have potent protective powers against evil spirits as per Garvillo. People often plant it near entrances and windows to repel negative energy and discourage malevolent entities.

In Korean culture, the flower plays a pivotal role in the ancestral worship tradition. The flower is believed to bridge the gap between the living and their ancestors in the afterlife. It is often offered during ancestral rituals as a sign of respect and to honour the spirits of the departed.

Red spider lilies in full bloom along the bank of Yakachi River on September 29, 2013, in Handa, Aichi, Japan. Photo: The Asahi Shimbun

What is the legend of the red spider lily?

The flowers on a red spider lily usually bloom before the plant's leaves come out. This unusual growth pattern is explained by a Chinese myth involving two elves called Manju and Saka.

According to the culture's ancient mythology, the sun goddess Amaterasu assigned two elves, Mañju and Saka, to guard the flower's petals and leaves independently. Although they knew of each other's existence, they were forbidden to meet.

Driven by curiosity, they defied Amaterasu and fell in love when they finally met. As punishment, Amaterasu cursed them never to meet again. Now, Saka's leaves only emerge once Mañju's petals have died, resulting in their eternal separation. The red spider lily is also known as Mañjusaka in Chinese and Manju-syage in Japanese.

Red spider lilies in anime

The red spider lily is a common Japanese anime death flower that signifies impending doom. Examples of anime that feature the higanbana include Tokyo Ghoul, Dororo, Demon Slayer, Inuyasha, Hell Girl, Black Clover, and Samurai X.

A cluster of lycoris radiata and the blue sky. Photo: Tomo Photography

Why do people get red spider lily tattoos?

People often get red spider lily flower tattoos for their symbolic meanings and striking beauty. It could be to represent death, rebirth, life's impermanence, spiritual transformation, or the cycle of existence.

What do other spider lilies represent?

Flowers are believed to be a visual representation of things or occurrences, especially in Asian cultures. Below is a look at what the other spider lily colours represent;

Pink: Love, passion, and feminine beauty

Love, passion, and feminine beauty Orange: Confidence, pride, honour, endurance, and wealth

Confidence, pride, honour, endurance, and wealth Yellow: Richness, gratitude, courage, and wisdom

Richness, gratitude, courage, and wisdom Blue: Calm energy, truth, and inspiration

Calm energy, truth, and inspiration White: Fresh beginnings, good health, and positivity

What flowers are associated with death?

Apart from red spider lilies, other flowers have been associated with death in different cultures. Common ones include the Dracula flower, peach rose, red poppies, and black roses.

Lycoris radiata in full bloom at the Tokyo Port Wild Bird Park in 2022. Photo: D.Naruse/Japan

The above red spider lily meanings and associated myths highlight the significance that the flower holds across cultures, especially in East Asia. Now you know a flower that you should never include in a gift bouquet!

