What is the most expensive Funko Pop in 2021? Top 20 list

Funko Pops are pop vinyl figurines/toys that resemble animated characters from popular movies, books, music, and video games. The company that makes them (Funko Inc.) was launched in 2011 in Washington state, USA. Although the most expensive Funko Pops are produced in limited numbers, they are not impossible to find. So, what Pop figures are worth money?

Making money from Funkos is similar to trading Pokémon cards. However, you are dealing with toys in this case. Photo: @originalfunko

There are 8,366 different Funkos, and David Mebane of Knoxville, Tennessee, is the world’s new record holder with 7,095 figures. The more Pops you collect, the higher is your chance of getting a rare one. Are Funko Pops worth anything? The rarest Funko Pops are worth thousands of US dollars.

What is the most expensive Funko Pop in 2021?

Do they make fake Funko Pops? Fake ones lack the Funko logo and line title on the exclusive convention sticker. Also, UPC codes, logos, and text on the box's bottom have different fonts from those on original Pops. Below is a list of the 20 most valuable Funko Pops:

1. Alex DeLarge ($13,300)

Alex DeLarge Clockwork Orange. Photo: @PlanetNestor

What is the rarest Pop it? Some people have sold this rarest figurine for $13,000 on eBay. Alex DeLarge cartoon is in Stanley Kubrick's crime movie created from Anthony Burgess's novel, A Clockwork Orange. The classy teenage Alex is a gang leader.

2. Count Chocula Freddy ($10,000)

Count Chocula Freddy. Photo: @1876306775724103

Count Chocula is among the longest-running cereal characters. General Mills stopped producing monster cereals in 2010 and revived them in 2014. Chocula has been $10,000 for the last two years.

3. Jaime Lannister ($9,310)

Jaime Lannister. Photo: @90sstore90

Jaime Lannister of Game of Thrones and his twin lose their mum during Tyrion's birth. Jaime later protects his family by killing the king. His Pop's estimated price tag is $9,310, but some people auction it for $13,500 on eBay.

4. Dumbo Clown ($7,430)

Dumbo Clown. Photo: @subcitymarystreet

In Disney's 1941 Dumbo animated movie, a young elephant wearing a clown collar and fireman's hat is forced to entertain crowds at the circus. Although he is mocked for having big ears, they help him to fly. The Pop Vinyl figurine's value is around $7,430.

5. Stan Lee Signed ($6,100)

Stan Lee Signed. Photo: @popholmes.club

Stan Lee is a famous comic book writer and publisher. He and other artists have created more animated superheroes, including Black Panther, Iron Man, and the Hulk. Lee's hand-signed Pop is worth $6,100.

6. Big Boy Blue Freddy ($4,850)

Big Boy Blue Freddy. Photo: @PopFigureSearch

What is the number 1 Funko Pop? Wacky Wobblers made the first Pop, Big Boy, in 1998. Another was sold for $4,850 in December 2020 after 23 competitive bids on eBay. Bob Wian chose the Big Boy statute when starting the Bob restaurant in 1936.

7. Dumbo Gold ($4,180)

Dumbo Gold. Photo: @theivyrose

It was released in 2013 at the San Diego Comic-Con, sold for $710 in 2014, and has been worth more than $6,000 since 2020. Nevertheless, you can get one at $4,180.

8. Boba Fett ($3,990)

Boba Fett. Photo: @originalfunko

Boba Fett of Star Wars is worth $3,990. He was the most feared bounty hunter in Clan Fett. Boba is Jango Fett's son and also is one of Jango's clones created on Kamino.

9. Berry Funko GID ($3,540)

Boo Berry Funko. Photo: @cynthiayip

Twenty-four of them were exclusively available at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011, and traders have sold a handful of them at a lucrative price in private collectors' forums. Hence, most of them are out there.

10. Tony Stark ($3,500)

Tony Stark. Photo: @sttepodcast

Tony Stark (Iron Man) is a billionaire philanthropist and scientist in Marvel Comics. He manhunts a friend who ignited the Avengers Civil War by hiding a fugitive. The Avengers superheroes' leader retires five years later to start a family.

11. Frankenberry Freddy ($3,430)

Frankenberry Freddy. Photo: @smeyeworld

Should you open Funko Pops? Since their values can rise, keep them boxed if you are a savvy trader. These figurines were produced in 2011. Also, they neither have black eyes nor metallic sheens like the glow-in-the-dark models.

12. Ghost Rider ($3,390)

A Ghost Rider. Photo: @OriginalFunko

Someone sold it for $5,600 a few years after its 2013 launch. The Ghost Rider is a demonic superhero in Marvel Comics. The motorcycle rider sells his soul to the devil for magical powers to seek revenge on his surrogate dad.

13. Planet Arlia Vegeta ($3,120)

Planet Arlia Vegeta. Photo: @JSShiCustoms

Why is Planet Arlia Vegeta so expensive? The Pop is costly because it is a rare figurine. In the Dragon Ball Z series, Planet Arlia Vegeta's creatures are insect-like cartoons called the Arlians.

14. Buzz Lightyear ($3,050)

Buzz Lightyear. Photo: @latiendadelcoleccionistacolombia

Pixar created the Buzz Lightyear for Toy Story animated movies. The Space Ranger superhero toy destroys the evil Emperor Zurg and reconciles Andy's toy family.

15. Darth Maul ($3,020)

Darth Maul. Photo: @zeldahr

Its current value is approximately $3,020. Darth Maul of Star Wars is a crime lord, a brilliant mastermind, and a revered warrior. He later takes over the Galactic Empire.

16. Frankenstein Freddy ($3,000)

Reddy Funko Frankenstein Glow In The Dark. Photo: @PopPriceGuide

Funko made Frankenstein's two variants from Freddy in 2019. The non-shining version (350 pieces) cost around $610 each, while glowing ones (24 pieces) were worth $610. These figurines recently cost $3,000 on eBay.

17. Metallic Purple Haze Jimi Hendrix ($2,410)

Purple Haze Jimi Hendrix. Photo: @Nil Anderson Renosto

What did Jimi Hendrix mean by Purple Haze? The American singer/songwriter was famous from 1963 to 1970. A terrifying dream inspired his song's lyrics. In the dream, a purple haze engulfed the singer while walking under the sea.

18. Bumble Freddy ($2,410)

Bumble Freddy. Photo: @VaultedSupply

The 2012 Freddy edition goes at $2,410, but some traders sell it at $8,000. Bumble is a character in a 1964 Christmas movie titled Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. He roars loudly because of a toothache.

19. Batman Freddy ($1,920)

Batman Freddy. Photo: @jayncoke

Batman is a superhero in Detective Comic books. How big is Funko Pop? Their sizes differ with the character, but most are 4-6 inches tall and weigh 3.5-5 ounces. However, they look bigger when they are in their boxes.

20. Black Ranger Freddy ($1,510)

Freddy Funko. Photo: @OriginalFunko

Black Ranger is a superhero in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. Unfortunately, only 24 were released at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2017, and some wen for $4,300 on eBay.

Make as much money as possible from these most expensive Funko Pops this December. Also, keep them away from kids and people who assume they are normal toys to play with.

