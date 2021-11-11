What is the most expensive Funko Pop in 2022? Top 20 ranked

Funko Pops are pop vinyl figurines/toys that resemble animated characters from popular movies, books, music, and video games. Although the most expensive Funko Pops are produced in limited numbers, they are not impossible to find.

The more Pops you collect, the higher your chance of getting a rare one. Are Funko Pops worth anything? The rarest Funko Pops are worth thousands of US dollars.

What is the most expensive Funko Pop in 2022?

Do they make fake Funko Pops? Fake ones lack the Funko logo and line title on the exclusive convention sticker. Below is a list of the 20 most valuable Funko Pops:

1. Batman Freddy - $9,995

How much is the most expensive Funko Pop? The Batman Freddy is the most expensive one on the market right now. Its current market price is $9,995.

2. Dumbo Clown - $9,500

In Disney's 1941 Dumbo animated movie, a young elephant wearing a clown collar and fireman's hat is forced to entertain crowds at the circus. Although he is mocked for having big ears, they help him to fly. The Pop Vinyl figurine's value is around $9,500.

3. Black Ranger Freddy - $6,950

Black Ranger is a superhero in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series. Only 24 of these Funk Pop were released at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2017. They currently cost about $6,950.

4. Planet Arlia Vegeta - $3,220

Why is Planet Arlia Vegeta so expensive? The Pop is costly because it is a rare figurine. In the Dragon Ball Z series, Planet Arlia Vegeta's creatures are insect-like cartoons called the Arlians.

5. Metallic Purple Haze Jimi Hendrix - $2,940

What did Jimi Hendrix mean by Purple Haze? The American singer/songwriter was famous from 1963 to 1970. A terrifying dream inspired his song's lyrics. A purple haze engulfed the singer while walking under the sea in the dream. Its current estimated market price is $2,940.

6. Boba Fett - $2,668

This Funko Pop of Boba Fett of Star Wars is worth $2,668. Boba Fett was the most feared bounty hunter in Clan Fett. Boba is Jango Fett's son and one of Jango's clones created on Kamino. Boba is one of the most expensive Funko Pop from Star Wars.

7. Big Boy Blue Freddy - $2,650

What is the number 1 Funko Pop? Wacky Wobblers made the first Pop, Big Boy, in 1998. Another was sold for $4,850 in December 2020 after 23 competitive bids on eBay. Bob Wian chose the Big Boy statute when starting the Bob restaurant in 1936. Its current estimated price as of 2022 is $2,650.

8. Dumbo Gold - $1,850

It was released in 2013 at the San Diego Comic-Con, sold for $710 in 2014, and has been worth more than $6,000 since 2020. You can get one at a fair price of $1,850

9. Frankenberry Freddy - $1,750

Should you open Funko Pops? Since their values can rise, keep them boxed if you are a savvy trader. These figurines were produced in 2011. Also, they neither have black eyes nor metallic sheens like the glow-in-the-dark models.

10. Stan Lee Signed - $1,499.99

Stan Lee is a famous comic book writer and publisher. In addition, he and other artists have created more animated superheroes, including Black Panther, Iron Man, and the Hulk. Lee's hand-signed Pop is worth $1,499.99 on amazon.

11. Tony Stark - $810

Tony Stark (Iron Man) is a billionaire philanthropist and scientist in Marvel Comics. He manhunts a friend who ignited the Avengers Civil War by hiding a fugitive. The Avengers superheroes' leader retires five years later to start a family. Tony Stark unmasked Funko pop current market price is $810.

12. Bumble Freddy - $770

The 2012 Freddy edition cost $2,410, but some traders sold it at $8,000. Bumble is a character in a 1964 Christmas movie titled Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. He roars loudly because of a toothache. Its current market price is $770.

13. Frankenstein Freddy - $690

Funko made Frankenstein's two variants from Freddy in 2019. The non-shining version (350 pieces) cost around $690 each, while the glowing ones (24 pieces) were worth $610.

14. Count Chocula Freddy - $600

Count Chocula is among the longest-running cereal characters. General Mills stopped producing monster cereals in 2010 and revived them in 2014. Chocula has been costing around $600 for a while now.

15. Buzz Lightyear - $135

Pixar created Buzz Lightyear for Toy Story animated movies. The Space Ranger superhero toy destroys the evil Emperor Zurg and reconciles Andy's toy family. Its current market price is estimated to be $135.

16. Ghost Rider - $115

Someone sold it for $5,600 a few years after its 2013 launch. The Ghost Rider is a demonic superhero in Marvel Comics. The motorcycle rider sells his soul to the devil for magical powers to seek revenge on his surrogate dad. Its current market price is $115.

17. Jaime Lannister - $44

Jaime Lannister of Game of Thrones and his twin lose their mum during Tyrion's birth. Jaime later protects his family by killing the king. His Pop's estimated price tag is $44, but some people auction it for $24.95 on eBay.

18. Alex DeLarge - $42

What is the rarest Funko Pop? Some people have sold this rarest figurine for $42. Alex DeLarge's cartoon is in Stanley Kubrick's crime movie created from Anthony Burgess's novel, A Clockwork Orange. The classy teenage Alex is a gang leader.

19. Berry Funko GID - $39.99

Twenty-four were exclusively available at San Diego Comic-Con in 2011, and traders have sold a handful at a lucrative price in private collectors' forums. Hence, most of them are out there.

20. Darth Maul - $17

Its current value is approximately $17. Darth Maul of Star Wars is a crime lord, a brilliant mastermind, and a revered warrior. He later takes over the Galactic Empire.

What is the most expensive Funko Pop in the world?

Below is a table of some of the expensive Funk Pop you can buy.

Funko Pop name Price Batman Freddy $9,995 Dumbo Clown $9,500 Black Ranger Freddy $6,950 Planet Arlia Vegeta $3,220 Metallic Purple Haze Jimi Hendrix $2,940 Boba Fett $2,668 Big Boy Blue Freddy $2,650 Dumbo Gold $1,850 Frankenberry Freddy $1,750 Stan Lee Signed $1,499.99 Tony Stark $810 Bumble Freddy $770 Frankenstein Freddy $690 Count Chocula Freddy $600 Buzz Lightyear $135 Ghost Rider $115 Jaime Lannister $44 Alex DeLarge $42 Berry Funko GID $39.99 Darth Maul $17

What is the most expensive Funko Pop marvel?

With an anticipated market price of $18,000, the Red Metallic version of Superhero Stan Lee is one of the rare Funko Pops in 2022. Just 12 were produced, and each one was personally signed by Stan.

Which is the most expensive anime Funko Pop?

Anime Funko Pops are among the most reasonably priced Funko Pops you can buy. Planet Arlia Vegeta is the most expensive and the most sought-after by fans. Its current market price is $3,220 as of 2022.

Which is the most expensive sports Funko Pop?

The most expensive sports Funko is the Dirk Nowitzki Funko Pop which is currently being sold for $1,350. Dirk Werner Nowitzki is a former German professional basketball player.

How big is Funko Pop?

Their sizes differ with the character, but most are 4-6 inches tall and weigh 3.5-5 ounces. However, they look bigger when they are in their boxes.

Make as much money as possible from these most expensive Funko Pops. Also, keep them away from kids and people who assume they are normal toys to play with.

