Search engine giant Google has released its annual list of the most searched keywords in South Africa

The list shows that locals were mostly panic-stricken over the economic and social conditions of the country

Prominent celebrity deaths, including Shona Ferguson, came in high as is often the case annually

American multinational technology company Google has released its search engine's list of the most searched topics in South Africa, with little or no surprises awaiting those curious enough to have a look.

A tumultuous economic situation in the country has undoubtedly sparked panic and spurred most citizens to attempt to look for solace within the government's Social Security Agency.

Google has released the top 10 lists of the most searched keywords in South Africa for 2021. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SASSA and its R350 grant topped the search engine giant's annual list of the most general searched for terms for 2021 in South Africa, which was released on Wednesday, EWN reported.

In April last year, the social relief of distress grant was introduced by the government as a measure to support citizens who suffered a loss of income due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But locals also spent quite a bit of time searching for how to register for the Covid-19 vaccine, all while looking up information on Squid Game, a popular South Korean survival drama streaming television series created by film director, producer and screenwriter, Hwang Dong-hyuk.

As is often the case in South Africa year on year, prominent celebrity deaths dominate the search engine, with none other than Shona Ferguson dominating the list of these in the past year.

At the same time, people thought Google could help answer some puzzling questions, including, "What is happening in South Africa?". Other top searches this year revolved around the Covid-19 vaccine and the local government election results.

News24 reported that Squid Game was not the only television series popular with South Africans that made the trends list as fans of the home-brewed SABC 1 drama Skeem Saam also featured prominently.

Below are the trending searches in South Africa in 2021

Top 10 trending general searches:

SASSA status check Euro 2020 Premier League Shona Ferguson PSL Pakistan vs South Africa Election results Killer Kau DMX Wimbledon

Top 10 trending local personalities:

Jacob Zuma Mpura Ace Magashule Zola7 Prince Kaybee Bishop Makamu Percy Tau Noxolo Grootboom Carl Niehaus Tatjana Schoenmaker

Top 10 trending global personalities:

Christian Eriksen Alec Baldwin Gabby Petito The Weeknd Pete Davidson Brian Laundrie Serena Williams Joe Biden Lil Nas X Kyle Rittenhouse

Top 10 trending 2021 loss:

Shona Ferguson Killer Kau DMX Jackson Mthembu Menzi Ngubane TB Joshua Prince Phillip FW de Klerk Noxolo Maqashalala King Zwelithini

Top 10 trending sport:

Euro 2020 Premier League PSL Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup Wimbledon LaLiga Champions League IPL Man United vs Liverpool

Top 10 trending movies and TV shows:

Squid Game Bridgerton Red Notice Black Widow Skeem Saam teasers Mortal Kombat Suicide Squad No Time to Die The Good Doctor Friends Reunion

Top 10 trending music searches:

DONDA Drake - Certified Lover Boy Adele - Easy On Me John Wick J. Cole new album Osama - Zakes Bantwini Amapiano songs Kabza De Small - Asibe Happy Cha Cha Slide Umsebenzi Wethu

Top 10 trending “What is” general:

What is state of emergency? What is Covid-19? What is human trafficking? What is happening in Afghanistan? What is Ivermectin? What is Global Warming? What is substance abuse? What is Squid Game? What is Gender-Based Violence? What is happening in South Africa?

Top 10 trending "How to" general:

How to apply for R350 grant? How to register for vaccine? How to check matric results online? How to register to vote online? How to check Sassa balance? How to tie a tie? How to make money online in South Africa? How to claim UIF online? How to drink ivermectin for Covid? How to apply for NSFAS?

