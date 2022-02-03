List of diamond mines in South Africa 2022: Where are they found?

Since the dawn of time, people have always been attracted to beautiful, mystified and rare objects, such as diamonds. Luckily, Africa is home to some of the world's top diamond-producing nations, with most gem-quality stones mined here since the 1870s. For instance, diamond mines in South Africa have been operating for more than 150 years. So, where are they found?

Most diamond mines in South Africa are filled with alluvial diamonds. This type was the first one to be discovered in South Africa. Alluvial means these were diamonds removed from their primary position by erosion over millions of years and deposited in a river bed, ocean floor or shoreline.

Diamond mines in South Africa

How many diamond mines are there in South Africa? There are five active diamond mines in South Africa. There are located in different producing varying quantities. Here is a list of all the diamond mines in South Africa in 2022.

1. Baken diamond mine

Mining method: Opencast

Opencast Diamond recovered : 687982 carats

: 687982 carats Resources: 117 401 carats

117 401 carats Controlling company : Trans Hex

: Trans Hex Mine manager: Jaison Rajan (General manager)

Baken diamond mine is one of the largest diamond mines for sale in South Africa. It is located along the Lower Orange River in Northern Cape Province. It is 40 km upstream from Alexander Bay, close to Sandrift Village.

The Lower Orange River Diamonds own and operate this mine. The central processing plant has been running and in operation since 2001. The mine encompasses alluvial diamond deposits at localities known as Xheis, Koeshop and Swartwater.

2. Cullinan diamond mine

Mining method: Mechanized block-caving

Mechanized block-caving Diamond recovered : 265.33-million tons

: 265.33-million tons Controlling company: Petra diamonds, Thembinkosi Mining Investments and Petra Diamonds Employee Share Trust

Petra diamonds, Thembinkosi Mining Investments and Petra Diamonds Employee Share Trust Mine manager: Bobby Morse (Petra Diamonds PR adviser)

Diamond mining in South Africa has been taking place at the Cullinan diamond mine. It is an underground mine located in Cullinan town 40 km east of Pretoria, Gauteng province. After its establishment in 1902, it was known as Premier mine but was renamed Cullinan Diamond Mine in November 2003.

It was founded by Frederick Wells, the surface manager of the Premier Diamond Mining Company in Cullinan, Gauteng, South Africa. The mine rose to fame in 1905 after discovering Cullinan Diamond, the largest rough diamond of gem quality ever found.

Some of the other notable diamonds that have been discovered here include:

Premier Rose – 353 carats (70.6 g) rough

The Niarchos – 426 carats (85.2 g) rough

The De Beers Centenary – 275 carats (55.0 g) rough

Golden Jubilee Diamond – 755 carats (151.0 g) rough

Taylor-Burton Diamond – 69 carats (13.8 g) polished

3. Finsch diamond mine

Mining method: Block and sub-level caving

Block and sub-level caving Diamond recovered : 58.59-million tons

: 58.59-million tons Controlling company : Petra diamonds, Thembinkosi Mining Investments and Petra Diamonds Employee Share Trust

: Petra diamonds, Thembinkosi Mining Investments and Petra Diamonds Employee Share Trust Mine manager: Bobby Morse (Petra Diamonds PR adviser)

The Finsch diamond mine is an underground mine in Northern Cape near Lime Acres around 160 km northwest of Kimberley. It was one of seven operations managed by De Beers Consolidated Mines (DBCM) was formed in July 2004.

The company is a consistent producer with top-quality infrastructure. It regularly produces highly commercial diamonds of more than five carats. Occasionally, it produces diamonds of over 50 carats and smaller gem-quality diamonds.

The ownership of the mines is distributed as follows:

Petra Diamonds (74%)

Petra Diamonds Employee Share Trust (12%)

Thembinkosi Mining Investments (14%)

4. Koffiefontein mine

Mining method: Front cave mining

Front cave mining Diamond recovered : 113 715 carats

: 113 715 carats Controlling company: De Beers Consolidated Mines

De Beers Consolidated Mines Mine manager: Ivan Vidulich

As per the Diamond mines in South Africa map, the Koffiefontein mine is an underground mine and one of the oldest in the De Beers group. It is located in the southern Free State, south-east of Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

The mine was founded in 1871 on the Koffiefontein farm, but the deposits were identified as a pipe only in 1880. Although the mining process began in 1887, De Beers was given complete control in 1911. Currently, the mine employs around 795 people.

5. Venetia diamond mine

Mining method: Conventional open pit mine

Conventional open pit mine Diamond recovered: 5.8 Mt at 1224 carats/100 tons

5.8 Mt at 1224 carats/100 tons Controlling company: De Beers Consolidated Mines

De Beers Consolidated Mines Mine manager: Hendrick Matjila (assistant)

Where in South Africa are diamonds mostly found? They are mainly found in the Venetia diamond mine. It is located about 80 km from Musina in Limpopo Province. According to the map of diamond mines in South Africa, it is one of De Beers' largest single investments. It has employed close to 800 workers.

Apart from being the largest in South Africa, it was the first diamond mine to attain ISO 9002 quality-management certification. Regarding the mine's infrastructure and equipment, the ore is blasted and loaded in trucks once the kimberlite has been stripped. Later, it is hauled to a crusher, reduced in size and conveyed into a primary stockpile.

A few diamond mines in South Africa have played a considerable role in the advancement of the country's economy. Large-scale and profitable mining started with the discovery of a diamond on the banks of the Orange River.

