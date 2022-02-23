Best list of top trending Riky Rick songs, videos, playlists and albums

Riky Ricky sadly passed away on 23rd February 2022 at the age of 34 after allegedly committing suicide. The artist had released several hip-hop hits that became game changers in the South African rap scene. In addition, he knew how to make winning collaborations as he worked with both local and continental stars. This article looks at some of Riky Rick’s top songs in remembrance of his unforgettable legacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Ricky Rick was a multi-talented hip-hop artist from South Africa. Photo: @PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Riky Rick’s real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, a native of KwaMashu, Natal, South Africa. He was inspired to start making music after having a recording studio interaction with Bongani Fassie. He has never looked back and has been keeping fans entertained with his chart-topping releases since the mid-2010s.

Riky Rick’s chart-topping songs

The artist’s debut album Family Guy was a game-changer in the South African music scene. His flowless combination of early Kwaito and modern hip-hop placed him at the top of his industry peers.

Riky also collaborated with several famous SA artists that have helped shape his career. Riky Rick’s record label, Cotton Club Records, has also nurtured a number of upcoming stars to realize their dream. Here is a look at some of the artist’s tracks that made him a force to be reckoned with in the South African hip-hop industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

You and I ft. Mlindo The Vocalist

You and I track was released in 2019, and it became an instant hit. The blend of Mlindo and Rick’s styles gave the track a unique sound. The song has garnered over 2.3 million YouTube views as of February 2022.

Amantombazane Remix

Amantombazane was one of Riky Rick Makhado’s best tunes on his 2015 debut studio album, Family Values. The track, alongside other songs, propelled the album to reach platinum status.

Ungazincishi ft. Focalistic and Tyler ICU

This track was one of the artist’s best releases of 2020. Ungazincishi marked Riky Rick’s Amapiano debut, and he proved that he can do it all. With legendary collaborations from Focalistic and Tyler ICU, the tune made the 2020 lockdown bearable. The masterpiece has over 1.1 million YouTube views in February 2022.

Stay Shining ft. Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League, and Ali Keys

The late hip-hop star released Stay Shining in 2017, and it is one of his most successful projects. As of February 2022, the track has over 1.1 million views on YouTube. Cassper Nyovest and Riky Rick were best friends and have collaborated on several other songs that helped redefine the Mzansi hip-hop genre.

Murdah ft. Davido and Gemini Major

Murdah is a masterpiece collaboration released in 2017. The multi-talented hip-hop artist ensured a smooth blend of Afrobeats and dancehall, proving once again that he is a game-changer.

Riky Rick’s albums, singles, and EPs

The late hip-hop star released his debut studio album, Family Values, in April 2015. It was received well in the industry and went on to become platinum certified by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) after selling over 50,000 units.

The Family Values album had 18 tracks, including:

A Time to Love

Wonder Years

Makaveli

Boss Zonke

Papa Song

Love We Had

Sondela featuring Zano

featuring Zano Come Alive featuring Cassper Nyovest and Okmalumkoolkat

featuring Cassper Nyovest and Okmalumkoolkat Thuglife

94 / It’s Getting Worse

Bambalela featuring Black Motion

featuring Black Motion Gone Pt 3

Shining

Till I Die

Nafukwa

Amantombazane featuring Okmalumkoolkat

He later released an Extended Playlist (EP) titled Scooby Snacks in May 2017, and it featured only one artist, Frank Casino. He followed it with another EP titled Stay Shining, which he released in November 2017. Some of the artist's top tracks on the playlist are:

Jordans Intro

Joy

Stay Shining ft. Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League, and Ali Keys

ft. Cassper Nyovest, Professor, Major League, and Ali Keys Buy It Out

Pick You Up ft. A-Reece

ft. A-Reece Vapors ft. Nasty C and Tshego

ft. Nasty C and Tshego Murdah ft. Davido and Gemini Major

ft. Davido and Gemini Major Buy It Out Remix ft. YoungstaCPT, J Molley, Frank Casino, Kly, Stilo Magolide, and 2freshles

The artist was yet to release another studio album but kept his fans entertained with several singles releases. His top singles include:

Forever (2021) ft. Frank Casino

(2021) ft. Frank Casino Ungazincishi (2020) ft. Focalistic and Tyler

(2020) ft. Focalistic and Tyler Abangani Bami (2020)

(2020) You and I (2019) ft. Mlindo The Vocalist

(2019) ft. Mlindo The Vocalist I Can’t Believe It (2018)

(2018) Sidlukotini (2016)

Riky was a multi-talented artist and could easily blend hip-hop with other genres. Photo: @rikyrickworld

Source: Instagram

Riky Rick’s songs download and streaming

Riky Rick songs 2020 mp3 download or streaming can be done on various music streaming platforms, including:

Riky Rick’s songs have left Mzansi with something to remember him with. Even though he did not live long enough, his legacy will live on. May his soul rest in eternal peace!

READ ALSO: Who is Twitter troll Chris Excel? Everything we know so far about Azola Christopher Tabane

Briefly.co.za published fascinating facts about Chris Excel, a South African man who gained fame for trolling people on Twitter. His Twitter account has over 764,000 followers, but his identity remains a mystery.

Chris Excel recently made headlines when American-based preacher TD Jakes blocked him on Twitter.

Source: Briefly News