Battlefields are constantly evolving, and many countries are putting resources to get the best and most technologically advanced weaponry. They are also constantly training their personnel on new tactics and using the equipment. But, on the other hand, other countries have not invested as much in their defence. So, who has the strongest military in the world?

A country's military capabilities protect its citizens from direct threats. Also, they help maintain peace and stability in regions critical to their interests and underwrite defence commitments globally.

Top 20 strongest army in the world

Some of these counties have become powerful because they have access to the latest and most destructive equipment including nuclear weapons. Nonetheless, there are other factors to consider when looking at military power, including manpower and finance. So, here is the list of the best militaries in the world.

1. The United States

Who is the No 1 Army in World? The United States has arguably the largest military in the world with a budget of $770 billion, 1,832,000 active frontline personnel, 13,247 aircraft, 6612 tanks, and 68 submarines. the US also has the second highes number of nuclear weapons with a total of 5,550 warheads.

2. Russia

In the world military ranking, Russia ranks second, making them one of the most powerful countries. The country has a military budget of $154 billion, 1,350,000 active personnel, 4173 aircraft, 12420 tanks and 605 naval assets.

The nation is known to have the most nuclear warheads adding up to 6,257.

3. China

China also has the strongest army in the world since it is among countries with the most military personnel with 3,134,000 people. Its budget is $250.24 billion with 3285 aircraft, 5250 tanks and 777 naval assets. The country currently has 350 nuclear warheads.

4. India

India has the largest army with 5,132,000 active personnel, which is no surprise since they are the second-most populous country globally. They invest $49.6 billion with an aircraft strength of 2182, 4614 tanks, 295 naval assets and has 160 nuclear warheads.

5. Japan

Among the largest militaries in the world is Japan, with 309,000 active personnel, a budget of $47.482,74 billion, 1004 tanks, 1449 aircraft and 144 naval assets.

6. South Korea

The Republic of Korea Armed Forces has invested $46.32 billion, with 1,130,000 active personnel, 1595 aircraft and 2624 tanks.

7. The French

This is the strongest West European country with a budget of $40.9 billion, 415,000 military personnel, 1055 aircraft, 406 tanks and 180 naval assets. France also has 290 nuclear warheads.

8. The British

England has invested $68 billion, having 231,000 military personnel, 693 aircraft, 227 tanks, and 75 naval assets. The country has created an alliance with some of the most powerful nations including the US, France and Germany which means it is very protected. The country also has 225 nuclear warheads.

9. Pakistan

In 2022, Pakistan ranked the ninth most powerful nation in arms, having invested $7.69 billion, 1.64 million personnel, 1387 aircraft, 2824 tanks and 114 naval assets.

10. Brazil

With an estimated 2,100,000 military force, 679 airpower equipment, 439 tanks, 112 naval assets, and a budget of $18.785 billion, Brazil ranks tenth in the strongest armies globally.

11. Italy

Italy has put a total of $29,198,401,050 in their army budget, with 297,000 personnel, 862 aircraft, 200 tanks, and 184 naval assets.

12. Egypt

The Egyptian army is one of the oldest and largest armed forces and is the most powerful country in Africa. It has invested a total of $4.4 billion with 1,230,000 personnel, 1062 aircraft, 4394 tanks, and 245 naval assets.

13. Turkey

Turkey ranks 13th with a budget of $9.69 billion, 775,000 personnel, 1057 airpower equipment, 3022 tanks, and 156 naval assets.

14. Iran

Iranian Armed Forces are the largest in the Middle East in terms of active troops. Iran's armed forces have approximately 1,015,000 personnel, 543 aircraft, 2831 tanks and 142 naval equipment.

15. Indonesia

The Indonesian National Armed Forces have maintained its position as the largest military power in Southeast Asia. It has set aside $9.3 billion and has 1,080,000 total personnel, 445 aircraft, 314 tanks, and 296 naval assets.

16. Germany

The present-day German Army was founded in 1955 as part of the newly formed West German Bundeswehr together with the Marine and the Luftwaffe. It consists of 199,000 total personnel, 617 aircraft weapons, 266 tanks, 80 naval assets and a budget of $50.3 billion.

17. Australia

The Australian Army ranks 17th in the most powerful armies in the world. It has put an estimated $44.618 billion with 79,000 personnel, 430 aircraft, 59 tanks, and 43 naval assets.

18. Israel

In absolute terms, Israel has a small army. But with mandatory military service, a large percentage of the Israeli population is army ready. The Middle Eastern country has a budget of $17.8 billion, 646,000 military personnel, 597 aircraft, 1900 tanks, and 67 naval assets.

19. Spain

How big is the Spanish army? The Spanish Armed Forces have 215,000 manpower, 503 air armaments, 327 tanks, and 139 naval assets, having financed $11.75 billion.

20. Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Arabia armed forces consists of the Saudi Arabian Land Forces (or Army), the Royal Saudi Navy, the Royal Saudi Air Force, the Royal Saudi Air Defense, and the Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force. It has a massive budget of $46 billion and arms purchases of 897 aircraft, 1062 tanks, 57 naval assets.

Which country has the weakest military?

Now that you have seen the top 20 strongest militaries, some countries have not invested in their armies as much for various reasons. So, who has the worst military in the world? These countries have no army at all.

1. Iceland

2. Costa Rica

3. Liechtenstein

4. Samoa

5. The Bahamas

6. Panama

However, some nations do have militaries but have very few personnel. They include:

7. Saint Kitts and Nevis- 150 personnel

8. Antigua and Barbuda- 245 personnel

9. Tonga- 500 personnel

10. Luxembourg- 939 personnel

So there you have it, the strongest military in the world and nations with the weakest armies. A country's military strength determines how well it will defend itself in an attack.

