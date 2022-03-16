Best women high top sneakers for 2022: Top 10 list of the best designs

Finding the best women's high top sneakers can be quite a task, especially since there are more than 50 retailer sites. However, you do not have to worry about going through endless lists worrying whether your style is the best. This list saves you the hustle and makes it easier to shop for pieces that will serve you and match your style.

This article on the best women's high top sneakers for 2022 picks out the best and most diverse options to consider, especially if you are building your capsule closer. The list includes classic and timeless pieces that you can pair with several outfits and look stunning. So, read on for more information.

The best high top sneakers for women

Sneakers are a staple in anyone's closet. Nonetheless, most people tend to veer away from high-top sneakers because they are tricky to style. However, that is not the case. This list compiles the numerous options you can consider and how they can change your perception of high top sneakers.

10. Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase

Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase is one of Nike high tops women's sneakers. This shoe combines Michael Jordan's first signature sneaker with an easy 1-handed entry system.

This design does not come with laces but with a wraparound zip and two straps to secure a custom fit. Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase come in a variation of colours. The best part about this style is that you can pair it with a dress, skirt or a pair of jeans and still attain a playful look.

9. Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

As its name implies, the comfort in Air Jordan 1 Zoom is the first thing that strikes your eyes. It is artistically designed by converging smooth and patent leather, converging with alternate colours to bring out a masterpiece.

The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is slightly different from the Air Jordan 1 Hi FlyEase because it has laces and a lower heel.

8. Adidas Baara boots

Adidas Baara boots are inspired by outdoor sports. However, these sneakers are built for rainy and cold weather. So, if you are on the hunt for durable but classy women high top sneakers to rock during the winter season, this is the best option.

The Adidas Baara boots are made from high-quality materials and guarantee to keep your feet warm. They have a wider fit, so you should bear this in mind when purchasing your pair.

7. Converse Unt1Tl3D

Converse Unt1Tl3D holds more than enough reasons why it features in this list of women high top sneakers among the high-tops from the brand. The bold script on the cover and the flashy bottom hint that Converse Unt1Tl3D are not your regular Chucks.

The Converse Unt1Tl3D is much more agile, well-cushioned and upbeat than most Converse sneakers.

6. Canvas Sk8-Hi Tapered

The Canvas Sk8-Hi tapered design is a deconstructed version of the classic lace-up high top version. It features a more slender and fitted silhouette than the traditional Sk8-Hi design. It also has sturdy canvas uppers and signature rubber waffle outsoles.

5. Nike Dunk High Rebel

The Nike Dunk High Rebel gets a little rebellious with slight hints of multiple textures, shades and layers. It screams like an Off-White creation that lets you keep cool during winter or fall. It is ankle-high, so it does not draw unnecessary attention to your shoes when worn.

The Nike Dunk High Rebel might be a little pricier, but it is worth every cent.

4. Puma Mayze Chelsea

Imagine a Chelsea boot but in a sneaker. The Puma Mayze Chelsea exudes this style in all ways. This fashionable sneaker boot is the type of shoe that would quickly elevate your look. This shoe hugs your feet perfectly and guarantees comfort.

If you are passionate about environmental conservation, you should consider getting the Puma Mayze Chelsea since it is made of recycled materials.

3. Fila Grant Hill 1

Fila Grant Hill 1 would be the perfect black high top sneakers for women. It offers a strong 90s vibe as one of the excellently built retro basketball sneakers.

The Fila Grant Hill 1 is assembled with tons of padding all over, guaranteeing your comfort. The neatly embroidered branding graphics are peppered around the sneaker to give out the premium flavour. Fila Grant Hill 1 sneaker has a thick gum sole that offers superb traction.

2. Adidas Frozetic

Adidas Frozetic is another one of the classy women's high tops sneakers. It is the perfect shoe for cold seasons since it is buffed up with water-resistant features.

This basketball-inspired pair will let you walk confidently through snow and drifts.

1. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star 70 High is a comfier and more cushioned version in the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star collection. It is a retro revival of the Chuck 70 with a remarkably taller sidewall. It still exudes a vintage charm.

So, if you are in for the subtle monochromatic shades, you should consider flexing this pair.

Who makes the best high-tops?

Sneaker brands like Nike, Jordan, Adidas and Converse Chuck Taylor are famous for making the best high-tops. They have impacted the sneaker industry and are extremely popular due to their styles and comfort.

What goes best with high-top sneakers?

Sneakers are a diverse design of shoes. Styling them is not as difficult. You can pair your sneakers with a slim pair of pants, a skirt, a short dress or a playsuit. How you style your sneakers depends on the occasion.

This list of the best high-top sneakers for women highlights how diverse the shoes are. If comfort is the priority for your style, you should consider owning a pair. The best part about this list is that it is not inclined to edgy styles. It is a mix of subtle and classy shoes, so feel free to pick your poison.

