Top 10 liquors in the world: Best liquor brands you need to know about

Planning a party entails many things such as spotting the best location, getting the decor on point, preparing some scrumptious meals and last but not least, having some drinks for your guests. If you are well acquitted of making cocktails, you are good to go! However, hiring a bartender will come in handy if that is not the case. Here are some top 10 liquors that you should consider when shopping for liquor.

It is believed that behind every excellent liquor brand is a great story. People across the globe either love their vodka or whiskey, especially after having a satisfying meal.

What are the top 10 liquors?

If you have been in a dilemma about which alcohol brands to purchase, worry no more! Here are the top liquors to keep in mind.

1. Bacardi

Barcadi is a family company that distributes the spirit to over 100 countries. Don Facundo Barcadi Masso founded the company. The liquor's brand logo is a bat, and if wondering why they chose it, his wife spotted some fruit bats in the family's distillery and believed that they were a sign of good luck.

She insisted that they adopt it as the brand's logo, and true to her intuition, she was right. As a result, Barcadi grew to become one of the largest spirit manufacturers in the world and one of the top 10 hard liquors.

2. Smirnoff

What is the most popular liquor drink? The Smirnoff brand remains one of the most popular and powerful liquor brands in the world and top-selling liquors in the U.S. 2020. The brand was founded by Pyotr Smirnov, whose parents were mere Russian peasants. By the time of his death, he had a net worth of about $130 million.

3. Johnnie Walker

This brand is also a member of the Diageo family and is part of Scotch whiskey. It was initially known as Walker's Kilmarnock Whiskey until 1908. The founder, known as John "Johnnie" Walker, started by selling the whiskey in his grocery shop In Scotland.

4. Hennessy

Which brand of liquor is best? Hennessy carries the day. It is one of the most powerful liquor brands in the world. Richard Hennessy founded it in 1765. Renowned as Jas Hennessy & Co., or just Hennessy, it is part of the Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy goods group.

5. Jack Daniel's

For spirit lovers, Jack Daniel's is one of the most widely available brands globally. Jasper Newton "Jack" Daniel founded the brand. Its square bottle and black label best characterize it.

6. Chivas Regal

The Chivas brothers founded this brand. John Chivas and James Chivas began producing their Scotch whiskey in the 1850s and was known back then as Royal Glen Dee. However, when they started exporting to the U.S. in the 1900s, they changed the name of the liquor to Chivas Regal.

7. Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan falls among the most popular liquors brands in the world today. It is named after Sir Henry Morgan after the Seagram Company commenced rum under "Captain Morgan Rum Company" in 1944.

8. Absolut

This liquor brand is produced in the small village of Ahus in the heart of Southern Sweden. Today, it is owned by Pernod Ricard. The liquor is characterized by its unique bottle shape and adverts.

9. Martini Vermouth

This brand was created by Luigi Rossi and Alessandro Martini in 1863 in Italy. It was formed as a result of blending wine and Mediterranean herbs. However, in 1992, Martini and Rossi merged together with Bacardi.

10. Ballantine's

This is a famous Scotch whiskey founded by George Ballantine, a farmer's son, in Edinburgh in 1827. In 2005, the brand became a member of the Pernod Ricard family after global beverage conglomerate Allied Domecq sold it.

With the above-detailed list of the top 10 liquors loved in the world, you can be sure of making a wise decision when it comes to your purchase. As a result, you can be sure of making worthwhile investments and, at the same time, getting value for your money.

