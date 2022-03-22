Top 14 rare horse breeds in the world with images: Best horse colours

Horses have been used for challenging tasks over the years and have been around for a long time. Some rare horse breeds can be traced back to ancient civilizations when they were used for various purposes by people throughout history.

Various types of rare stallions can be found all over the world. It's worth noting that, despite several conservation efforts, the majority of species are still threatened. Photo by Ben Birchall

We have put up a list of the 14 rare horse breeds that are a mixture of colour types and breeds. So, get ready to learn more about some of these highly amazing animals.

Rare horse breeds

Some of these animals are considered endangered species that may become extinct in no time. So, which is the rarest horse breed?

1. Canadian horse

These breeds are tough, muscular, and well-built. Photo: Stock

Only 6,000 registered Canadian horses exist globally. Moreover, only 500 new registrations are made each year, putting them at the risk of extinction. This gorgeous pony breed stretches back over 350 years to King Louis XIV's reign. Today, the breed is still trying to repopulate after being completely wiped out during the US civil war.

2. Akhal-Teke

Young Akhal-Teke stallion Cremello posing in summer. Photo: Stock

Due to its beautiful shape, this sort is considered among the rarest horses globally. This breed is the national horse of Turkmenistan, and it is also known as the golden foal.

Furthermore, it has a shiny coat that appears to be metallic in the sun.

3. The Norwegian Fjord

A Norwegian fjord of dun colour. Photo: Stock

The Fjord is a Norwegian breed that looks like Przewalski wild ponies. There are around 350 foals breeds in the world, according to estimates. It is an equestrian's paradise and one of the few exotic horse breeds. They are among the world's oldest and purest breeds. Domesticated over 4,000 years ago, it is an adaptive and long-lasting breed.

4. The Marwari

Also known as Malani, this breed is originally from India. Photo: pinterest.com

Which is the weirdest looking horse? The Marwari is the weirdest kind with a strange kind of filly with inward-curving ears. It was traditionally employed as a cavalry stallion, and its origin can be traced to the 12th century. This type was once considered a symbol of the ruling class, but it has recently regained favor in India.

6. The silver buckskin

Buckskin Silver Dapple in Tennessee. Photo: pinterest.com

This type is thought to have originated from the Spanish Sorraia. It has a unique silver gene that causes dark hair on the foal's body to lighten, resulting in a silver coat.

7. Eriskay

Grey pony with thick fur and silver mane. Photo: Avalon

This rare pony from the Western Isles is considered one of the rarest horse breeds in the UK, and it owes its existence to a group of Eriskay residents in the early 1970s who wanted to save the original crofter's pony, a smaller relative of the Highland.

8. The Appaloosa

The Appaloosa is a beautiful stallion with a speckled coat pattern: Photo: ihearthorses.com

This type is among the rare beautiful horse breeds, and it is known for its brightly coloured spotted coat pattern, although the breed has a wide range of body types.

It is one of the popular species in the United States; it was the official state horse of Idaho in 1975. However, it is best recognized as a stock stallion used in several western riding disciplines.

9. The American cream

The American Cream Draft is a scarce mare breed today. The residents of Colonial Williamsburg, a living-history museum in Virginia, United States, are among the few who still raise it. Photo: Stock

It has a beautiful champagne-cream coat and golden eyes. They are beautiful stallions that make outstanding show ponies. But, despite their beauty, they are unfortunately becoming an endangered species.

10. The Nokota

A Nokota stallion photographed in the Badlands of North Dakota. Photo: Stock

Which horse breed is going extinct? This species was developed by mixing indigenous Indian ponies with Thoroughbreds. As of 2022, the actual number of remaining breeds is unknown, but the Nokota Horse Conservancy terms it as one of the breeds slowly heading to extinction.

11. Bashkir curly

A rare North American Bashkir Curly. An interesting fact about them is that they are hypoallergenic. Photo: stock

Known for their curly coats, kinked manes, and tails, this type is calm and intelligent. These kinds are good candidates for novice riders and children because of their lovely, calm, trainable, and dependable disposition.

12. The Knabstrupper

With a wide variety of coat colouring, the Knabstrupper is primarily raised in Denmark, Italy, Germany, Sweden, and currently in the Czech Republic. Photo: Harald Lange

What is the rarest horse breed? The Dalmatian-like patches on this old Danish species have made it famous. Unfortunately, only about 600 Knabstruppers exist on the planet. The Knabstrupper is a beautiful and uncommon type with a fascinating appeal. It is one of Europe's oldest registered species.

13. Arabian

The Arabian is one of the most well-known horse breeds in the world. Photo: Auscape

This type is considerably one of the most beautiful horse breeds in the world. Most people know this kind right away because of its standard features, which have helped them stand out as the best for racing.

14. The Lipizzan

Lipizzan or Lipizzaner is among the rarest and oldest breeds around the globe. Photo: DeAgostini

Which horse colour is the rarest? This European type has the rarest colour. White colour breeds are pretty rare. The typical horse colours are bay, brown, black, and chestnut. However, an all-white filly stands out from the crowd. It originated from Slovenia and is an ancient kind that dates back to the 16th century.

