Golden horse breed: Top 9 breeds with an alluring shiny coated sheen

Are golden horses real? Of course they are! The golden horse breed may not be a horse that you see daily, and though limited in number, they exist in specific regions. Their coat colour makes them a sight to behold, and some consider them the ninth wonder of the world.

Golden buckskin akhal-teke stallion running in dust in sunset. Photo: Maria itina

What colour are golden horses? As the name suggests, the golden horse breed is characterized by a gold-coloured coat, normally cremello, buckskin, champagne, perlino, or palomino because of their genetics. The colour may be amazingly extra-shiny in some breeds.

Top 9 golden horse breeds in 2022

How many golden horses are there? While the number differs from one source to another depending on the horse's physical appearance, these top 9 golden horse breeds with attractive shiny coated sparkle are the most known.

1. Akhal-Teke

The prettiest golden horse breeds in the world. Photo: olgaIT

What breed of horse is nicknamed the Golden Horse? Akhal-Teke, a Turkmen horse breed from Turkmen Ahalteke, is the real golden horse. Besides the unique metallic shimmer that led to the nickname Golden Horses, these gold horses are very fast and intelligent.

Where are golden horses found? There are about 3,500 - 6,600 Akhal-Tekes globally, mostly in Turkmenistan, Europe, and North America. After Turkmenistan lost the fight against the Russian Empire, the breed was subsumed into Russia.

While some believe Akhal-Teke is a descendant of the Turkoman horse, others claim it is the same breed or a mixture of Turkoman and the Arabian. They are now recognized as the ninth wonder of the world.

Besides the golden Akhal-Teke, there is the silver Akhal Teke horse that gets its colour because of the grey or darker coloured coat. The Akhal-Teke lifespan is 20 years, it weighs between 900 – 1,000 lbs, and is 14 hands (56 inches) to 16 hands (64 inches) tall.

2. Golden Quarter Horses

Galloping Quarter Horse in paddock. Photo: Kerrick

Instead of being a chestnut, the red-based American Quarter Horses carrying the “Champagne” horse gene are glittering gold. These golden horses with a dominant champagne gene that dilutes red to gold and black to brown are extremely rare.

3. American Paint Horses

Herding horses in the Utah countryside. Photo: JasonDoiy

Like American Quarter Horses, the American Paint Horse breed has champagne coloured horses that appear painted gold. Besides the magnificent gold coat, these gold champagne American Paint Horses have distinct white patches, making them uniquely coloured gold horses.

4. American Mustang

3 mustangs race across the grassy plains of the American West. These three wild paint horses kick up dust as they gallop freely across the prairie. 3D Rendering. Photo: Daniel Eskridge

The American Mustang breed comes in various colours, such as champagne, pearl, and palomino. While there are more than 70,000 free-ranging mustangs in the U.S., the golden ones are few. The most common golden American Mustang breed has a dark golden coat of a palomino.

5. American Saddlebred

AMERICAN SADDLEBRED HORSE, HERD TROTTING THROUGH MEADOW. Photo: slowmotiongli

American Saddlebred is a gaited golden horse breed that originates in Kentucky. These All-American horses, the first and oldest breed in the region believed to be formed in 1891, were ridden by the great American generals and the military during the American Civil War.

6. Tennessee Walkers

Textured image of Cowboy training a Tennessee Walking horse out in a meadow under a big blue sky. Photo: Laura Palazzolo

Besides the American Saddlebred, the Tennessee Walker is another gaited horse breed with a glittering gold coat. It not only has a beautiful appearance but is also smooth to ride.

7. Palomino Lusitano Horse

A wild buckskin Lusitano in winter. Photo: olgaIT

Palomino Lusitano Horse, characterized by a deep, golden colour, has an amazing Spanish body type with the profile of the Andalusian horse. They carry the cream gene that generates the palomino and buckskin colours.

8. Miniature Horses

Miniature Horse Standing On Snow Covered Field. Photo: James Heifner / EyeEm

Miniature horses are smaller-sized compared to regular horses. They are short and come in different hues, such as palomino and champagne.

9. Golden Ponies

Running golden-palomino sportive welsh pony stallion at freedom against blue sky. Photo: anakondaN

There are some pony horse breeds with champagne and palomino colours. For instance, the Shetland Pony or American Quarter Horses pony will be a perfect choice for young ones.

How much is a golden horse worth?

What is the cost of a golden horse? According to The Spruce Pets, they cost on average $10,000. However, the price varies according to age, pedigree, health, and training. The Akhal-Teke golden horse's price is higher, going for up to $35,000-$40,000 online and in physical markets.

Note:

The coats are more visible during summer when the hair coat is short because long hair, particularly during winter, reflects little light.

Palomino colour has one cream gene diluting two reds, while champagne colour has one champagne gene diluting two red genes.

The golden horse breed is rare but exists. Although the golden shade may vary depending on genetics, weather, and nutrition, these horses are a beauty to behold. Have you ever interacted with a gold horse? Share with us your experience in the comment section below.

