Top 20 most comfortable designer heels for 2022 (Updated list)

Designer heels are the most sought after by modern women because they are beautiful and made to last a lifetime. They are also classy and elevate your confidence both inside and outside. So, would you consider the most comfortable designer heels for 2022?

Which brand is best for ladies' heels? Despite the many reasons to purchase a pair of designer heels, some of them are uncomfortable. You might not enjoy the luxury of having them on for hours. As a result, most people reconsider spending an arm and a leg on a shoe they cannot utilize. However, that is not the case for all designer heels. A number of them are classy and comfy; hence, this list compiles the most comfortable designer heels for 2022.

Which designer has the most comfortable shoes?

Most people say, give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world. But first, where can I find the most comfortable heels? Go through this list to check out a few of them and the different occasions you could wear them to.

20. Fendi Calibri pumps

These black Colibrì pumps from Fendi are decorated with an FF logo print to the mesh upper and detailed with a padded ankle for extra comfort. Enjoy every step. Featuring a pointed toe, a slip-on style, an elasticated slingback strap, a pull tab at the rear, a branded insole, and a sculpted mid-high heel. They come in a comfortable 6cm heel, so you never have to worry about having them on for long hours.

19. Alexandre Birman Clarita knotted sandal

The Alexandre Birman Clarita knotted sandal is the best option if you want flattering, cute and comfortable heels. It comes in a sexy 90cm high block heel, so it is the perfect substitute if you distaste pointed heels.

The timeless Alexandre Birman Clarita knotted sandal is made from hand-crafted supple suede. Its textured finish adds a little hue to its overall look. It has an excellent silhouette that showcases two iconic bow embellishments. The open toe gives you room to dress it up or down, and its tie-fastening ankle strap gives the pair more detail.

18. Salvatore Ferragamo heels

The definition of Italian luxury, Salvatore Ferragamo prides itself on a seamless blend of high-quality materials, impeccable craftsmanship and a timeless design vision. Carefully constructed in Italy, these delicate blush pink leather and goatskin bow pumps from Salvatore Ferragamo present a slip-on style, a mid-high stiletto heel, signature bow detail to the front and a pointed toe.

17. Valentino Garavani studded slip-on mules

If you are looking for playful but comfortable designer heels, these Valentino Garavani studded mules would be the perfect go-to pair. They come in a comfortable 2.25-inch heel. They come in a metallic leather upper and a leather lining. The innersole is perfectly buffed, so you do not have to worry about your feet hurting.

16. Quilted Gucci Marmont mules

Everyone needs a pair of mules for a rainy day. They do not have to be boring. These Gucci Marmont quilted leather mules are the perfect open shoes. This open silhouette comes in a 10mm heel accented with fringing and gold-toned GG.

15. Francesco Russo studded ankle-wrap pumps

These Francesco Russo studded ankle-wrap pumps are complex but expertly built. They capture Francesco Russo's innovative approach to shoemaking. They radiate a sense of lightness that promises to draw you in, making them a wonder to wear and show off.

The 4.5-inch stiletto heel is perfect for giving a leg-elongating illusion, while the dainty detail on the ankle strap makes it flattering. The heel is made from 100% leather, so you never have to worry about its wear. So, if you are looking for nude designer heels, consider getting this pair.

14. Dorothy Perkins bronze sandals

Are you on the hunt for the most comfortable designer heels for weddings? If so, you might want to consider these Dorothy Perkins bronze sandals. Apart from their unique colour and style, they guarantee you maxim comfort on your big day. Their upper section is made from synthetic material. They also come in a sophisticated 70mm stiletto heel, making them flattering.

13. J'Adior slingback pump

The J'Adior slingback pump is a prime example of Dior's savoir-faire. It is an excellent addition to your collection of comfortable designer heels. This pair is crafted in Christian Dior's Italian ateliers in a pointed-toe silhouette. The J'Adior slingback pump is 4-inches high with an embellished J'Adior ribbon, a leather sole, perfect for an evening look.

12. Louis Vuitton Cherie pump

The Louis Vuitton Cherie pump is a timelessly feminine shoe. It comes in sleek lines, a stiletto heel and a pointed toe, with the combination of black patent calf leather and Louis Vuitton's iconic monogram canvas. It also has a rubber insert on the leather outsole, ensuring enhanced resistance to wear. The Cherie pump comes in a 3.9-inch heel, so you never have to worry about wearing this heel for long hours.

11. Jimmy Choo Twinkle 85

Jimmy Choo shoes not only guarantee quality and classy. This sued pair of cutout heels is nothing short of class and comfort. Its cushioned footbed and a 3.5-inch heel hence, it guarantees comfort. The leather detail elevates its overall look. If you are looking for a luxury but comfortable pair of designer heels, you could consider this pair.

10. Chanel slingbacks

If you are venturing into wearing heels, these Chanel slingback heels will suit a beginner. They come in a 2.5-inch heel, which gives a nice bump in height without being too over-the-top or unstable. They also have a well-cushioned footbed, so you never have to worry about having them on for long hours.

9. Prada pointed-toe heels

Fashion editors swear by the comfort of Prada's pointed-toe heels. These classic pumps come in black and nude, with a topline that gently dives low at the sides. They come in an 85-mm heel; therefore, you can have them on for long hours.

Prada's pointed-toe heels are beautifully slender with a cushioned footbed. Its sole, upper and lining are made of superior-quality leather, so you are guaranteed to get maximum service.

8. Bottega Veneta Lido sandals

These Bottega Veneta Lido sandals are made from Nappa leather with Bottega's signature braided and quilting texture. This slip-on pair comes in an impressive and comfortable 3.5-inch heel, making it snug and stylish.

The Bottega Veneta Lido sandal comes with a mule silhouette with superior comfort. They are perfect when paired with cropped jeans and a stylish top.

7. Marion Parke strappy sandals

Where can I find the most comfortable heels? If you are looking for a comfortable but statement shoe to rock at your wedding, these Marion Parke strappy sandals are the best option. The straps give them their flirty look.

They come in a leather sole with a rubber heel cap, a lightly cushioned footbed, and a covered stiletto heel. The ankle straps are slightly adjustable, so you never have to worry about their fit. They also have a 3.5-inch heel which adds to the shoe's comfort.

6. Gianvito Rossi Plexi Pumps

These Gianvito Plexi 100 PVC and leather pumps are the perfect definition of classic, timeless and elegant pointed-toe heels. They are also the most comfortable designer heels for work.

They come in PVC and plain colours finish, meaning you can dress up or dress down these heels. They are also soft and flexible and hug the legs comfortably. They also do not show any sweat patches, even in hot weather.

5. Jimmy Choo Romy pump

Jimmy Choo is an all-time favourite designer for most people. The brand is known for releasing classic, timeless pieces that could be paired with different looks.

The Jimmy Choo Romy pump is one of the best designer shoes because of the leather lining on the inside of the shoe. This makes the lining comfortable enough for everyday activities, so you can walk in them for long hours without getting blisters.

This Jimmy Choo Romy pump comes in different heel sizes, so consider getting a higher heel if you want to pull off a flirty look. Ensure to go a size higher since most Jimmy Choo shoes run small.

4. Alexandre Birman Clarita sandals

These Alexandre Birman Clarita strappy heels come in a sandal style, making them more appropriate for warm spring or summer days. They can be paired with skinny jeans or short dresses, leaving room to show off their elegant knot bows.

These Alexandre Birman Clarita strappy heels have been spotted on celebrities like Lupita Nyong’o and Miranda Kerr. They come in super high-end leather, which makes them durable and reliable.

Their versatility in its colours gives you room to choose your best fit. They come in a 4-inch heel and a self-tie ankle strap, making them comfortable to move around in for long hours.

3. Christian Louboutin Iriza 100

Christian Louboutin is known for making the most gorgeous, unique and classy heels. Their shoes are known for their infamous touch of glamour red bottoms.

Christian Louboutin Iriza 100 are the go-to pair of heels for every occasion. They have a gorgeous cut out detail on the inner side, which helps you relieve some pressure and help your feet breathe. They also have a slightly wider toe box which prevents your toes from being squished together.

If you are looking for the best designer shoes, consider getting the Christian Louboutin Iriza 100.

2. Valentino rock-stud caged heels

The Valentino caged rock studs come in an eye-striking appearance. They come in different heel sizes, colours and finishes; hence, they complement various outfits and can be dressed down or up.

The caged design makes them very comfortable, holding the foot in place. The studs are precisely cut, giving them a perfectly sleek finish. They come in a wide fitting; therefore, you do not have to worry about the shoe being too tight. You can have them on for five hours without feeling uncomfortable.

So, if you are on the lookout for the most comfortable designer heels for weddings, you should consider these Valentino rock stud caged heels.

1. Manolo satin jewel buckle pumps

Manolo satin jewel buckle pumps are a showstopper, perfect for a grand wedding or an executive dinner. The jewel detail is nothing short of class. They come in a comfortable heel, as low as 2.7 inches, so you do not have to worry about having them on for long hours. Their innersoles are perfectly padded, guaranteeing you the comfort you need.

Manolo satin jewel buckle pumps are the most comfortable designer heels for work. They are comfortable and also guarantee to elevate your look.

Are expensive high heels more comfortable?

Most people debate on the comfort of buying pricey heels. However, an expensive heel does not guarantee comfort. Neither does the brand name guarantee comfort. Therefore, you ought to go through the shoes' specifications to determine how comfortable they will be.

Which high heel brand is most comfortable?

Which designer has the most comfortable shoes? If you opt to choose comfort over class, these are the comfortable and fashion-forward brands you could get your heels from:

Alfani

Aerosoles

Anne Klein

Banana Republic

Bared Footwear

Bella Vita

Clarks

Cole Haan

CC Corso Como

Charleston Shoe Co.

Everlane

Hopp

Naturalizer

Taryn Rose

This list of the most comfortable designer heels highlights the gorgeous and classy options you could consider if you wish to invest in a pair. It might be a hint to make you get out of your comfort zone.

