Considering we are living in stressful times, working out may not currently be your top priority. Luckily, there are some tried and tested useful tricks celebrities use that show you how to look skinny in pictures if you have a significant event coming up with little time to get in shape. Here, we will discuss how to pose to look skinny.

Knowing how to pose for pictures to look thinner is the perfect way to look trim during a trip to the beach or an elegant night out, with minimal effort from your side. Here, we will count down ten of the most effective poses that make you look skinny, given the stamp of approval by your favourite celebrities.

10. No low-angle photos

First, let’s discuss how to look slimmer in pictures through the most commonly used poses. Our number ten spot goes to the classic level or high angled photos since taking photos from the bottom angle is immensely unflattering. The angle gives the impression of a double-chin and more weight being carried around. Most models like Kendall Jenner are aware of this during professional shoots and use it in their favour.

9. Wear a flattering hairstyle

Most models, including Gigi Hadid, already know this trick, judging by their most well-loved hairstyles. The way your hair or even makeup looks can determine your head's size, making your hips and torso look larger to scale if not done right. Avoid any sharp, high ponytails if you are more insecure about these areas.

8. Push your shoulders back

Posture can impact our health in the long run. So it’s essential to focus on posture while standing, especially when taking photos. An upright posture gives the illusion of a slimmer waist and arms. Supermodel Naomi Campbell relied on this move on the runway, and it worked wonders. A straight posture is one of the first tips to remember when figuring out how to look thinner in selfies.

7. Use your handbag strategically

It may seem obvious that the clothes you wear will either slim you down or make you look bigger, but if you have chosen baggy clothing around your torso, it may be unflattering from the front. Using a clutch bag or handbag strategically by placing it hanging toward the front of your outfit will distract from the loose nature of the clothing. Beyoncé is known for using accessories to hide a baby bump in the past.

6. Tilt your hips back

While standing for a photo, one of the most minor yet most significant moves you can make, which is subtle, is slanting your hips slightly backwards. The idea is to create a thigh gap, usually considered a hallmark of a minor, slim frame. This practice is possibly used by shorter celebrities like Kim Kardashian, a celebrity who spends a significant amount of effort in perfecting flattering angles.

5. Take photos at a distance

Close-up photos may seem tempting, but they can be incredibly unflattering as they show every imperfection and blow up photos more than intended. Instead, try to get a full-body shot, and if it is possible, get your entire body in the centre of the photo with the surroundings. The different surroundings in the photo make you look smaller in scale, which is why so many celebrities take far shots at premieres and events.

4. Cross your legs while sitting

As mentioned earlier, you focus more on your posture whilst sitting down. There is more to perfecting a glamorous seating pose than just straight shoulders, though. Poses that make your legs look thinner includes crossing your legs and stretching them out subtly, giving the illusion of long, lean legs. Celebrities, including Irina Shayk, do this whilst sitting down and getting snapped. You can cross your legs at the ankles for extra effect.

3. Stand at an angle

If you have gotten the shoulders and posture right, another helpful tip that is basic yet impactful is standing at an angle. By standing to one specific side and placing one slightly pointed foot in front of the other, you angle your body to make it look taller and slimmer. Victoria Beckham has perfected this look over the years.

2. Place your hand on your hips

Celebrities like Taylor Swift know this pose all too well. Of course, you already know other tricks like pushing your shoulders back and standing up straight, but an extra touch to that is simply placing a hand on your hip while standing at an angle is what slims you since your body stretches during this pose. This specific pose is a great method on how to make arms look thinner in photos too.

1. Hold your head high

Since your face is the central focus when people look at you, a helpful tip on making your face look thinner in pictures has to be our number one spot. The most basic yet effective method to make your face slimmer is lifting your chin and place your tongue at the top of your palate. Certain celebrities, including Renée Zellweger, are believed to use this method.

Mastering how to look skinny in pictures is more than just standing up straight, and there are various photogenic ideas on how to pose for pictures to look thinner that you can use in your arsenal for your next photo shoot session.

