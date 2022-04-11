A good mouse is an essential tool for gamers, especially for those who compete professionally in eSports or play competitively. Nevertheless, it is not just any mouse that can be used for such serious competitions. You need one with the shortest response time and the most incredible design. So, what is the most expensive mouse brand? This article lists the most expensive gaming mice globally in 2022.

What is the #1 gaming mouse? It is the dream of every gamer to have the perfect gaming PC that is based on his creativity or preferences. The most crucial step is the gaming PC you acquire that makes you stand out as the number one player amongst other gamers globally. To become the best among gamers globally, you need to have the right gadgets. What is the most expensive mouse? This article has the best and most expensive gaming mice in 2022.

Most expensive gaming mice

What is the most expensive gaming mouse in the world? While cheap gaming mice are readily available, the most accurate resolution and responsive control will cost you. This list has the most expensive computer mice in the world in 2022. The list is in descending order starting with the most expensive.

1. Razer Death Adder Elite: Costs $310

Why is Razer mouse expensive? This ergonomic crazy gaming mouse has 12 programmable thumb buttons reachable by your left thumb, with 7 other buttons in total. Its resolution is adjustable up to 16,000 DPI, and the mechanical switches help support 50 million clicks.

2. Mad Catz R.A.T. Pro X3: Costs $189.99

This mouse, which can be set up to 16,000 DPI, has the power to set you up for any playstyle. This is the perfect fit for your PC and gaming for the perfect tweaking. By adjusting the bottom, friction can be reduced between the mice and the chosen surface. There is an option for a metal or rubber scroll wheel as well. The precision button instantly increases or decreases sensitivity.

3. Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB: Costs $169

It has a comfortable design, a fantastic sensor, and a high maximum dpi, making it an all-rounder. The smooth construction of the mouse makes it suitable for all grips. It has a thumb rest on the right side, making it comfortable to use for long hours. The weight is around 3.6g with a five chevron shape, 11 customizable buttons, an in-game DPI and dual mouse wheel modes.

4. Swiftpoint Z: Costs $149

Swift Point has a precision button that offers changeable sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI and soft pads for ease. In addition, this model is equipped with high memory and quick gliding. It comes with 13 buttons, making it one of the mice with the most buttons. It also has different uses: an OLED screen that shows an active gaming profile, easy gliding movement, and a middle button that can be used without rolling.

5. SteelSeries Rival 700: Costs $129

SteelSeries Rival 700 comes with a CPI of 12,000, giving the gamer perfect pixel accuracy and a remarkable gameplay experience. It also comes with an OLED display to give a contact to settings and in-game notification stats. You can customize everything, such as vibration patterns or strength.

6. Razer Lancehead: Costs: $119

Razer Lancehead comes with the most accurate laser sensor in the world. It comes with eight programmable lights from which you can set to perform according to your needs and likes. It can give 24 hours of gameplay through a single charge. In addition, the 16,000 dots per inch (DPI) give a rich, high-resolution feel while playing games.

7. Logitech G900: Costs: $109

Logitech G900 is an ultra-fast mouse that does not lag. This rechargeable mouse can run up to 30 hours on a single charge and involves a highly reliable battery, as it can function for 30 hours after charging only once. It functions on Windows 7,8,8.1, and 10. With dimensions of 5.12 x 2.64 x 1.57 inches, this model offers a variable DPI range of up to 12,000.

8. Asus ROG Gladius II: Costs $104

Asus ROG Gladius II offers RGB lighting on the logo and the mouse underside, which glows nicely. The mouse's ergonomic shape allows for a comfortable grip for long gaming sessions. It feels pretty nice and smooth in hand. However, a good thing about it is that it can be disabled, cluttering the whole design to some extent.

9. Razer Basilisk: Costs $99

This highly rated Razer Basilisk mouse is all that serious gamers would need. It weighs 14.5 ounces, offers a perfect grip, and ensures high gliding movements. This mouse offers customizable Chroma lighting to use as you deem fit and 11 programmable buttons. It also uses 20,000 D1 optical sensors and is engineered with one lithium battery.

10. Razer Viper Ultimate Hyperspeed: Costs $96

This Razer Viper Ultimate is optimized with 8 operating buttons. Weighing only 13.9 ounces, it measures ‎2.61 x 4.98 x 1.49 inches. Razer ultimate features a highly efficient charging dock. The lighting of this professional-level gaming mouse can be customized with a vast variety of colour combinations. In addition, its 20K DPI optical sensors make it faster than other wireless mice.

Above is everything you would love to know about the most expensive gaming mice. The best mice offer ergonomic comforts to support lengthy playing sessions, fancy features like unique lighting schemes, programmable buttons, and industry-leading DPI and response times. So, get one today and be a pro gamer!

