Top 50 beer brands in the world 2022 | What are their countries of origin?

Beer is the most popular and preferred alcoholic drink globally. The ever-growing demand has triggered the establishment of many breweries that are determined to have a share of the competitive market. According to a survey conducted in March 2017, there were 19,000 beer companies across 208 countries, and most of them produce craft beers. How many make up the top 50 beer brands in the world in 2022?

Popular beer brands.

What is the No 1 beer in the world? The global industry is projected to keep growing in the coming years. However, as it flourishes, some brands consistently continue to dominate the market because of the quality of their products. These top 50 beer brands in the world highlight the brands and the diversity in their tastes.

What is the most popular beer in 2022?

What is the highest quality beer? Consumers are specific about what they look out for when it comes to beer. Some prefer a deep rich stout, while others go for a light taste. Others love a good microbrew, relishing their unique taste packaged in limited quantities, while others go for mass-market brews. This list of the top 50 beer brands compiles them based on ratings and reviews from users worldwide.

50. Kona Big Wave Golden Ale

Categories: Ale, golden/blonde ale

Ale, golden/blonde ale Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Honey, malty, sweet

Honey, malty, sweet ABV: 4.4%

4.4% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Which brand is good beer? Big Wave Golden Ale is a golden brown ale with a hop flavour. The ale's golden hue is attributed to caramel malt, and its unique blend of hops gives it its quenching finish. It pairs with salads, poultry, light pasta dishes and seafood.

49. Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder.

Categories: Ale, IPA, New England / hazy IPA

Ale, IPA, New England / hazy IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Bitter, fruity, hoppy, tropical

Bitter, fruity, hoppy, tropical ABV: 6%

6% IBU: 30

Lagunitas Hazy Wonder is a blend of Cashmere, Citra, and Sabro hops for a smooth and tropical fruitiness. Even though it is slightly bitter, it has a densely hazy phenomenon that feels strangely light in the mouth. It guarantees to keep you satiated enough to come back for more.

48. Victory Golden Monkey

Categories: Ale, Belgian-style ale, Tripel

Ale, Belgian-style ale, Tripel Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Fruity, spicy, yeasty, floral

Fruity, spicy, yeasty, floral ABV: 9.5%

9.5% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Victory Golden Monkey is a flavoured ale rich in the spirited tradition of Belgian-inspired brewing. This beer is both delightful and satisfying. It is bound for glory!

47. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA

Categories: Ale, IPA, New England / hazy IPA

Ale, IPA, New England / hazy IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Creamy, hoppy

Creamy, hoppy ABV: 7.5%

7.5% IBU: 42

42 Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

The new Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juicy Haze IPA is packed with tropical aromas, brilliant citrusy flavours and a pleasantly smooth finish.

46. Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale

Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale.

Categories: Ale, wild ale

Ale, wild ale Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Tart, Salty, Citrus, Intense

Tart, Salty, Citrus, Intense ABV: 4.9%

4.9% Suggested serving temperature: 40-45° F

Dogfish Head Seaquench Ale is a sour mash-up of sour lime juice, black limes and sea salt to make the most thirst-quenching beer. In 2017, Men’s Health named it the ‘Best Low-Cal Beer!’

45. Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale

Categories: Ale, wheat ale

Ale, wheat ale Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Intense, hoppy, citrus, smooth

Intense, hoppy, citrus, smooth ABV: 7.5%

7.5% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Lagunitas Little Sumpin’ Sumpin’ Ale has a smooth and silky taste. It also has a hoppy pale wheat ale taste.

44. Natural Light

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Bready, dry, grainy, light

Bready, dry, grainy, light ABV: 4.2%

4.2% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Natural light is a wonderful and well balanced American-style light lager. Its longer brewing process produces a lighter body, an easy-drinking character and a satisfying refreshment.

43. Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine IPA

Categories: Ale, IPA, New England / hazy IPA

Ale, IPA, New England / hazy IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Hoppy, citrus, tropical fruit, smooth

Hoppy, citrus, tropical fruit, smooth ABV: 8%

8% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Lawson’s Sip of Sunshine IPA is packed with bright floral aromas, a delectable layer of hop flavour and a juicy tropical fruit character. It is best served cold.

42. Victory Brewing Sour Monkey

Categories: Ale, sour/wild ale

Ale, sour/wild ale Type: Craft beer

Craft beer ABV: 9.5%

9.5% IBU: 10

10 Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Victory Brewing Sour Monkey is a craft beer with fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl. It has a bite of citrus laden tang ending with a delectable experience.

41. Shiner Bock

Shiner Bock.

Categories: Bock, Lager

Bock, Lager Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Caramel, dark fruit, bready

Caramel, dark fruit, bready ABV: 4.41%

4.41% IBU: 13

13 Suggested serving temperature: 50-55° F

Shiner Bock is a craft beer brewed with rich, roasted barley malt. Fans have demanded it year-round since 1973, and most people consider it the beer of Texas.

40. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger IPA

Categories: Ale, IPA

Ale, IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Citrus, floral, hoppy, stone fruit

Citrus, floral, hoppy, stone fruit ABV: 7%

7% IBU: 50

50 Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger bursts with tropical aromas and juicy flavours. It is perfectly bitter but with a refreshing and sublime finish.

39. Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro.

Categories: Ale, milk stout, stout

Ale, milk stout, stout Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Balanced, creamy, chocolate, smooth

Balanced, creamy, chocolate, smooth ABV: 6%

6% IBU: 25

25 Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro has a mesmerizing aroma of roasted coffee, brown sugar, milk chocolate and vanilla cream. It has a super smooth sensation.

38. Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai IPA

Categories: Ale, IPA

Ale, IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Tropical fruit, citrus, bitter

Tropical fruit, citrus, bitter ABV: 7.5%

7.5% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Cigar City Brewing Jai Alai IPA is native to Spain. It is a combination of tropical fruit and bitter and citrus flavours.

37. Guinness Extra Stout

Categories: Ale, dry stout, stout

Ale, dry stout, stout Tasting notes: Chocolate, coffee, dry, tobacco

Chocolate, coffee, dry, tobacco ABV: 5.6%

5.6% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

What is the most delicious beer in the world? Guinness is one of the most sought after beers. It is a mix of dark malty flavour, hop bitterness notes and a bittersweet finish. It pours a dark ruby colour with a robust, foamy tan head. Its generous percentage of roasted barley gives this beer its signature clean and dry finish.

36. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.

Categories: Ale, American pale ale, pale ale

Ale, American pale ale, pale ale Type: Craft Beer

Craft Beer Tasting notes: Balanced, bold, hoppy, malty, pine, smooth, spicy

Balanced, bold, hoppy, malty, pine, smooth, spicy ABV: 5.6%

5.6% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Sierra Nevada pale ale is bold and complex with citrus and pine notes from whole-cone Cascade hops.

35. Michelob Ultra Pure Gold

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager ABV: 3.8%

3.8% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold is one of the most popular beer brands in the USA. It is a light larger with a pure and refreshing taste and is triple filtered and free of artificial colours and flavours.

34. Busch Light

Categories: American-Style lager, lager, pale lager

American-Style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Dry, light

Dry, light ABV: 4.1%

4.1% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Unlike most beer brands, Busch Light is brewed longer to create a lighter body and fewer calories while still delivering its classic taste. It is a crispy, refreshing, light beer that pairs best with pizza. It is made from the finest ingredients, including exceptional barley malt, premium hops, crisp water and refined grains.

33. Narragansett Lager

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Balanced, crisp, dry, malty, smooth

Balanced, crisp, dry, malty, smooth ABV: 5%

5% IBU: 14

14 Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Narragansett Lager is known for its notable refreshing taste. It has more flavour than most premium lagers; hence, it is one of the most drinkable beers in the world.

32. Allagash White

Allagash White.

Categories: Ale wheat ale, witbier

Ale wheat ale, witbier Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Yeasty, citrus, spicy, fresh

Yeasty, citrus, spicy, fresh ABV: 5.2%

5.2% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Allagash White is a Belgian-style wheat beer. It features a refreshing balance of coriander and Curaçao orange peel to round out the flavour.

31. Peroni Nastro Azzurro Pale Lager Beer

Categories: Dortmunder / export lager, lager, pale lager

Dortmunder / export lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Dry, grainy, light

Dry, grainy, light ABV: 5.1%

5.1% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Peroni Nastro Azzurro is an Italian lager beer. It has a crispy and refreshing citrus aroma. It has a delicate balance of bitterness, citrus, and aromatic notes with a clean finish.

30. Samuel Adams Boston Lager Beer

Categories: Amber / Vienna lager, lager

Amber / Vienna lager, lager Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Biscuit, caramel, honey, malty

Biscuit, caramel, honey, malty ABV: 4.9%

Samuel Adams Boston Lager is one of the beer brands in the USA that helped lead the American beer revolution. It revived a passion for full-flavoured brews that are rich in character. It is made from the finest hand-selected ingredients.

29. Pacifico Clara

Categories: Lager, pale lager

Lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Citrus, crisp, dry, grainy

Citrus, crisp, dry, grainy ABV: 4.4%

4.4% IBU: 18

18 Suggested serving temperature: 40-45° F

Pacifico Clara is a Mexican beet with a hearty touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist flavour. It comes with aromas of malty grain and hops accents.

28. Modelo Negra

Categories: Amber / Vienna lager, lager

Amber / Vienna lager, lager Tasting notes: Biscuit, bold, caramel, malty

Biscuit, bold, caramel, malty ABV: 5.4%

Modelo Negra is a Mexican beer with a remarkably smooth taste. It is made with galena, hops, non-malted cereals and slow-roasted caramel malts. It is also brewed longer to enhance its flavours.

27. Bud Light lime

Bud light lime.

Categories: American-Style Lager, Lager, Pale Lager

American-Style Lager, Lager, Pale Lager Tasting notes: Dry, flavoured, light

Dry, flavoured, light ABV: 4.2%

4.2% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Bud Light lime is brewed with natural lime peels; hence, it is the most summery beer. It is best when served cold.

26. Bell’s Two Hearted Ale IPA

Categories: Ale, Imperial / Double IPA, IPA

Ale, Imperial / Double IPA, IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Bitter, citrus, fresh, hoppy, pine

Bitter, citrus, fresh, hoppy, pine ABV: 7%

7% IBU: 60

60 Suggested serving temperature: 50-55° F

Bell’s Two Hearted Ale IPA is defined by its intense hop aroma and malt balance. It has the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house years, making it a remarkably drinkable American-style Indian pale ale.

25. Bud Light Platinum

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Dry, grainy, light

Dry, grainy, light ABV: 6%

6% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Bud Light Platinum is a light golden lager with fast-rising carbonation that gives it its distinct lightness and crispness. It has a sweet and malty aroma endowed with mildly floral notes. Therefore, it is undoubtedly the most refreshing type of bud beer.

24. Coors Banquet Lager Beer

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Biscuit, bready, crisp

Biscuit, bready, crisp ABV: 5%

5% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Coors Banquet Lager beer is a golden lager beer with a subtle sweetness and malty flavour. It has an inviting aroma of freshly baked bread and hints of banana and pear complemented by an effervescent mouthfeel and a crisp finish.

23. Miller High Life American Lager Beer

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Biscuit, crisp, light

Biscuit, crisp, light ABV: 4.6%

4.6% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Miller High Life is one of the most popular beers in America. It has a crisp, easy-drinking flavour blended with a slight sweetness balanced by bitterness and its signature effervescence.

22. Dos Equis Lager

Dos Equis Lager.

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Balanced, biscuit, crisp, fresh, smooth

Balanced, biscuit, crisp, fresh, smooth ABV: 4.2%

4.2% IBU: 10

10 Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Dos Equis Lager Especial is also among the most popular beer brands in the USA. It is a crisp golden beer made from pure spring water and the choicest hops. It has the perfect balance of a smooth lager.

21. Founders All Day IPA

Categories: Ale, IPA, session IPA

Ale, IPA, session IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Hoppy, light, dry

Hoppy, light, dry ABV: 4.7%

4.7% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Founders All Day IPA keeps your taste satisfied while keeping your senses sharp. It is naturally brewed with a complex array of grains, malts and hops.

20. Samuel Adams Octoberfest

Categories: Seasonal beer

Seasonal beer Type: Craft Beer

Craft Beer ABV: 5.3%

Samuel Adams Octoberfest is a seasonal craft beer whose availability might differ based on brewery production and retailer inventory.

19. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA.

Categories: Ale, IPA, New England / Hazy IPA

Ale, IPA, New England / Hazy IPA Type: Craft Beer

Craft Beer Tasting notes: Bold, bright, fresh, fruity, hoppy, tropical, tropical fruit

Bold, bright, fresh, fruity, hoppy, tropical, tropical fruit ABV: 6.7%

6.7% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA is a golden unfiltered, fruit-forward hop. It also has a tropical fruity, hoppy and fresh taste.

18. Pabst Blue Ribbon

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Dry, light, grainy, malty

Dry, light, grainy, malty ABV: 4.7%

4.7% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Pabst Blue Ribbon is one of the oldest American lagers. It has malty, grainy taste notes.

17. Corona Premier

Corona Premier.

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager ABV: 4%

4% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Corona is one of the most famous beer brands. Corona Premier guarantees to offer you an exceptionally smooth taste obtained from unmalted cereals, barley malt, bottom-fermenting yeast and hops. The result is a perfectly balanced beer with a touch of sweetness and a pleasantly dry finish.

16. Yuengling Traditional Lager

Categories: Amber / Vienna lager, lager

Amber / Vienna lager, lager Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Malty, dry, bready

Malty, dry, bready ABV: 4.5%

Yuengling traditional lager is an iconic American lager famous for its rich amber colour and a medium-bodied flavour. Roasted caramel malt adds subtle sweetness, while a combination of cluster and cascade hops round out this well-balanced beer.

15. New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA

Categories: Ale, Imperial / Double IPA, IPA

Ale, Imperial / Double IPA, IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Bitter, citrus, hoppy, strong

Bitter, citrus, hoppy, strong ABV: 9%

9% IBU: 70

70 Suggested serving temperature: 50-55° F

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Imperial IPA is a rare blend of choice hops that creates an explosion of fresh-cut pine and citrus flavours for a complex, rich and delicious taste.

14. New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale

New Belgium Fat Tire Amber Ale.

Categories: Ale, amber / red ale

Ale, amber / red ale Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Balanced, biscuit, malty, smooth

Balanced, biscuit, malty, smooth ABV: 5.2%

5.2% IBU: 22

22 Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

New Belgium Fat Tire ale is the easy-drinking amber ale. It has a smooth malty taste and is best when served chilled.

13. Corona Light

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Dry, grainy, light, smooth

Dry, grainy, light, smooth ABV: 4.1%

4.1% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Corona Light Mexican Lager is one of the most famous beer brands. It is made from barley malt, hops, non-malted cereals and bottom-fermenting yeast to deliver a pleasant honey aroma. It is perfect when served with lime on a hot day.

12. Lagunitas IPA

Categories: Ale, IPA

Ale, IPA Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Hoppy, bitter, floral, citrus

Hoppy, bitter, floral, citrus ABV: 6.2%

6.2% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Lagunitas is a highly drinkable IPA. It has a bit of caramel malt barley which provides the richness that mellows out the twang of the hops.

11. Budweiser

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Balanced, Grainy, Round

Balanced, Grainy, Round ABV: 5%

5% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Budweiser beer is a medium-bodied, American-style lager beer. It is brewed with high-quality barley malt, a blend of premium hop varieties, fresh rice and filtered water. This American beer is crisp and full of flavour.

10. Heineken Lager

Heineken Lager.

Categories: Lager, pale lager

Lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Grainy, herbal, light

Grainy, herbal, light ABV: 5%

5% Suggested serving temperature: 40-45° F

Heineken is a full-bodied premium lager with deep golden colour, light fruity aroma, a mildly bitter taste and a balanced hop aroma leaving a crisp, clean finish for an ultimate refreshing taste. It is the only beer enjoyed in 192 countries.

9. Blue Moon Belgian White Wheat Beer

Categories: Ale, wheat ale, witbier

Ale, wheat ale, witbier Tasting notes: S picy, floral, citrus, smooth

picy, floral, citrus, smooth ABV: 5.4%

5.4% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Blue Moon Belgian White Ale Beer is a Belgian style wheat ale with a crispy and tangy taste and subtle citrus sweetness. It is full of zesty orange fruitiness.

8. Guinness Draught

Categories: Ale, dry stout, stout

Ale, dry stout, stout Tasting notes: Balanced, chocolate, creamy, dry, velvety

Balanced, chocolate, creamy, dry, velvety ABV: 4.2%

4.2% Suggested serving temperature: 45-50° F

Guinness Draught Stout is the original nitrogen-infused beer. Although it can look dark and heavy to the uninitiated, it tastes deliciously light and smooth. It swirls with notes of roasted barley, caramel, coffee and chocolate.

7. Modelo Especial

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Grainy, light, malty

Grainy, light, malty ABV: 4.4%

4.4% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Modelo Especial Mexican Beer is a model of what a good beer should be. It is a rich, full-flavoured pilsner beer with a golden hue complemented by its smooth notes of orange blossom honey and hints of herbs. It has a light hop character, tantalizing sweetness, and a crisp, clean finish.

6. Stella Artois

Stella Artois.

Tasting notes: Balanced, bready, grainy, neutral

Balanced, bready, grainy, neutral ABV: 5%

5% Suggested serving temperature: 40-45° F

Stella Artois is the best-selling Belgian beer in the world. It has a beautiful floral aroma, well-balanced malt sweetness, crisp hop bitterness and soft dry finish.

5. Michelob ULTRA

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Bright, grainy, light, malty

Bright, grainy, light, malty ABV: 4.2%

4.2% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Michelob ULTRA is a superior light beer with no artificial colours or flavours. It has a crispy taste coupled with light malty, and grainy notes.

4. Corona Extra

Corona Extra.

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Dry, grainy, light, neutral

Dry, grainy, light, neutral ABV: 4.6%

4.6% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Corona Extra Mexican Lager is one of the best-selling beers in the world. It is an even-keeled imported beer with aromas of fruity honey and a touch of malt. Its flavour is refreshing, crisp, and well-balanced between hops and malt.

3. Miller Lite Lager Beer

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Crisp, dry, light, smooth

Crisp, dry, light, smooth ABV: 4.2%

4.2% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Although most people consider it the American style pilsner, Miller Lite Beer is the original light beer. Since it is brewed for more taste, it has a medium hop-forward flavour and is smooth, light and refreshing.

2. Coors Light Lager Beer

Categories: American-style lager, lager, pale lager

American-style lager, lager, pale lager Tasting notes: Crisp, dry, light, smooth

Crisp, dry, light, smooth ABV: 4.2%

4.2% Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

Coors Light Beer is an American style light lager. It is crisp, clean and refreshing with a light body with clean malt notes and low bitterness. Not only is it crafted with pure water, lager yeast, two-row barley malt and four different hop varieties, but it is cold lager, cold filtered and cold packaged to deliver an unforgettable beer-drinking experience.

1. Bud Light

Categories: American-Style Lager, Lager, Pale Lager

American-Style Lager, Lager, Pale Lager Type: Craft beer

Craft beer Tasting notes: Crisp, dry, light, smooth

Crisp, dry, light, smooth ABV: 4.2%

4.2% IBU: 10

10 Suggested serving temperature: 35-40° F

What is the most popular beer in 2022? Introduced in 1982, Bud Light is a premium light lager with superior drinkability, making it the best-selling and most popular beer in the USA. Bud Light is brewed using a blend of premium aroma hop varieties, both American-grown and imported, and a combination of barley malts and rice. The light-bodied beer features a fresh, clean and subtle hop aroma, delicate malt sweetness and a crisp finish that delivers the ultimate refreshment.

This list of the top 50 beer brands in the world in 2022 highlights the diversity in tastes, alcohol content and options in brands. If you have been thinking of sampling them, this list provides the best guide.

