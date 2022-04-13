Top 15 best whiskeys under $50 you need to try out in 2022

Finding a good whiskey, for many, is always a little challenging considering the many counterfeits in the market. However, that should not worry you. There are many classic and tasty whiskeys out here you can enjoy. Check out this list of the best whiskeys under $50 you should try in 2022.

As a whiskey lover, how much can you willingly spend on a bottle at any given time? Of course, some people can go the extra mile to spend more if the bottle is worth their taste. However, that should not be the case because there are many smooth whiskeys under $50 for anyone’s liking.

Top 15 best whiskeys under $50

Generally, quality is the main distinctive feature used to classify some of these liquours. Other features include smoothness, ingredients used, flavour, and distillation methods, among many others. These best under $50 whiskeys are classified based on some of these factors as shared by various whiskey review websites.

1. Michter’s Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Rye – $48

It is among the oldest liquours made in the United States. It is made from American rye grain that is sheared to maximize flavour extraction from the grain. It contains 42.4% alcohol by volume.

2. George Dickel Barrel Select – $46

The drink was produced by George A. Dickel & Co. It is among the best alcohols under $50. It is aged between 10 to 12 years. The alcohol is made through a mixture of chilled charcoal mellowing, and it has a rich and silky taste with hints of vanilla sweetness, spice and charcoal. The drink comes packed in a 750ml bottle.

3. Blackened American – $45.99

Blackened is a combination of straight bourbons, quality ryes & drinks from distilleries across North America. Sweet Amber Distilling Company makes the liquor in America. It has a delicate apricot, caramel, and honey balance. It contains 45% alcohol by volume, and it is packed in 350ml and 750ml.

4. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon – $43.99

This Bourbon drink has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. It tastes sweet with brown sugar and spice notes that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit, and anise. It is among under $50 smoothest whiskey and fairly reliable on most markets, and dependably affordable and versatile. The alcoholic drink weighs about 1.27 kilograms, and it is 40% alcohol by volume.

5. Suntory Toki – $40

Suntory Toki is the most extraordinary blended Japanese whisky produced by Suntory in Japan. It is made from a mash bill of malted barley and grain. Suntory Toki is lightly coloured and has 43% ABV. It comes in an unusual brick-shaped glass bottle.

6. E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon – $40

The drink is made and produced at Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. It is made from a mixture of mash, corn and barley. It is warm maple in appearance and has freshly popped corn, caramel apples, and pumpkin spice aroma. The liquor has a thick and sweetly spicy taste with butterscotch and cinnamon with 50% alcohol volume.

7. Glenfiddich 12 – $40

If you have been looking for a smooth whiskey to buy in 2022, you are assured to try out the Glenfiddich 12. It is one of the best-selling bottles globally because of its unique flavour. It is very smooth, sweet, with a touch of oak and general fruit, oily.

8. Laphroaig 10 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky – $39

What are the 10 most popular whiskeys? Laphroaig 10-Year-Old is among the 10 most popular liquours. A large number of people that have tried out the drink consider it the Best Single Malt Whisky in the world. It is also among the smoothest liquours under $50; it has a Smokey-smooth taste and mellow finish. It is golden in colour.

9. Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey – $38.99

Jameson Black Barrel is produced in Ireland; the drink is a blend of small-batch grain and traditional Irish pot still whiskeys. It is triple distilled, and flame charred to bring a rich, smooth taste. It contains 40% alcohol, and it comes packed in a 700ml bottle.

10. Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey – $36

Rye has become popular nowadays because of its unique features. It is also among the best whiskeys under $40. It tastes of rye spice and savoury stewed grain with marmalade and light butterscotch with a long, smooth, and peppery finish. It also has rye grain and cracker jacks aroma, and it is served at 42.8% alcohol content. In addition, it is golden mahogany in colour.

11. Basil Hayden’s Kentucky Bourbon – $37

It is the lightest-bodied bourbon liquor in the category of Jim Beam small batch bourbons produced by Beam Suntory. It is made through a combination of rye, corn and malted barley. It is packaged in a tall, sloped shoulder bottle of 750ml. The drink is light golden in colour, and its alcohol content is 40%.

12. Henry McKenna 10 Year Single Barrel – $35

What are decent whiskeys? Have you tried out Henry Mckenna whiskey? It is among the best drinks in the market right now. It is produced in Kentucky, United States, at Heaven Hill Distillery. It is one of the longest aged Single Barrel Bottled-in-Bond alcoholic drinks available currently. It is Warm amber-gold and has 50% alcohol by volume. It is packaged in a high proof 750ml bottle.

13. Slane Irish Whiskey – $30

It is made at Slane Distillery, Ireland. Slane Irish is a triple distilled drink, it is made using whiskeys drawn from a trio of casks of virgin oak casks, seasoned casks (which previously contained Tennessee whiskey and bourbon) and Oloroso Sherry casks. It is packed in a custom black glass bottle design of 750ml and contains 40% alcohol by volume.

14. Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey – $30

What are the top 20 whiskeys? Knob Creek Straight Rye Whiskey is among the top 20 drinks to consider in 2022. The drink is made from the highest quality rye, which gives it a unique spicy and smooth flavour. It is aged in only the deepest charred American Oak barrels to draw out the natural sugars fully; it is then packed in 100 proof to maintain its big flavour. It is gold to light amber in colour; it also tastes bold rye spiciness with undertones of vanilla and oak. It has an alcohol percentage of 50%.

15. Sazerac Rye – $30

Sazerac Ryes is an American whisky classified as American bourbon whisky. Sazerac Rye is distilled and bottled at Buffalo Trace Distillery in the United States. It has been the most sought after alcoholic brand since 2005, and it is among the best alcoholic brand under $50. It has a Vanilla and honey taste and a zesty little pep at the finish. It contains 45% ABV (alcohol by volume) and is offered in 750 ml.

Prices of whiskeys vary based on the quality of ingredients used, ageing time, and distillation techniques. Hopefully, the above of the best whiskeys under $50 will help you get the best drink of your choice that you have been looking for. However, it is essential that you drink responsibly!

