Comedians are celebrated worldwide for their impressive work of entertaining people. Thus, the entertainment industry has created jobs for many, making them some of the most paid and wealthiest entertainers. This article has the top 40 richest comedians globally and their net worth in 2022.

Some of the most popular entertainers are worth more than half a billion dollars when it comes to the comedy industry. Photo: @comic

Source: Instagram

Who are the richest comedians in the world? Some of the most popular entertainers are worth more than half a billion dollars when it comes to the comedy industry. This article has info on how some of these most successful comedians started as stand up acts and ended up as international superstars. When you look at their net worth, it is no laughing matter! So, who is the richest comedian in 2022? Find out below!

Top 40 richest comedians in 2022

With enough time, patience, and luck, a good funny person can make a living by making people laugh. These richest stand up comedians have amassed tons of money by entertaining people. This article has the top 40 richest in the world in 2022. The list is in descending order from the richest.

1. Jerry Seinfeld: $950 million

He is regarded as the wealthiest entertainer in the world. Photo: @Jerry

Source: Twitter

Who is the no 1 comedian in the world? Also considered the King of Comedy in the United States, Jerry Seinfeld is an American comedian, TV producer, actor and car collector. He is regarded as the wealthiest entertainer in the world. He became prominent after playing a semi-fictionalized version of himself in the sitcom Seinfeld, which he created and wrote with Larry David.

2. Matt Stone: $700 million

Matt is famous for addressing social issues across his social media platforms. Photo: @Matt

Source: Instagram

Matt is an American animator, voice artist, and comedian. After co-creating the controversial and satirical cartoon South Park, he became popular. He is also famous for addressing social issues across his social media platforms.

3. Matt Groening: $600 million

He is celebrated as the creator of the popular show The Simpsons. Photo: @Matt

Source: Instagram

Groening is an American animator, author, TV producer, and cartoonist. He has also won multiple awards for top shows, such as the 13 Primetime Emmy Awards. In addition, he is celebrated as the creator of the popular show The Simpsons.

4. Trey Parker: $600 million

He is famous for being the co-creator of South Park, an adult anime animated series. Photo: @Trey

Source: Instagram

Trey is an American-based producer, voice artist, and actor. He is famous for being the co-creator of South Park, an adult anime animated series. He has won four Emmy Awards and one Grammy Award for his impressive work.

5. Ellen DeGeneres: $500 million

She is the host of The Ellen Show. Photo: @Ellen

Source: Getty Images

Ellen is a celebrated American actress, producer, TV personality and writer. She is the host of The Ellen Show, where she has gained much following. She was also named the 50th most powerful woman in the world.

6. Byron Allen: $450 million

He made his TV debut at 18 on The Tonight Show, starring Johnny Carson. Photo: @Byron

Source: Instagram

Byron is an American comedian and TV producer best known as the head of the US entertainment company. He made his TV debut at 18 on The Tonight Show, starring Johnny Carson. He is considered a key player in the entertainment business.

7. Jay Leno: $450 million

He is famous for his hosting skills in the famous TV show The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Photo: @Jay

Source: Instagram

Leno is an American media personality famous for his hosting skills in the famous TV show The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. He was once on TV for years, performing as a stand up comedian and actor. He has worked with some of the most popular stars in the world.

8. Adam Sandler: $420 million

Adam first rose to national fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Photo: @Adam

Source: Getty Images

Sandler is an American actor, comedian and producer. Adam first rose to national fame as a cast member on Saturday Night Live before heading to Hollywood. Over the years, he has been the highest-paid entertainer in the world.

9. Bill Cosby: $400 million

He is best known for creating and starring in The Cosby Show. Photo: @Cosby

Source: Getty Images

Cosby is a media personality and entertainer best known for creating and starring in The Cosby Show. He began as a stand up comedian in the 1960s, and his comedy records are still relevant through the decades. In addition, he has won several awards for his outstanding performances.

10. David Letterman: $400 million

He has hosted various late-night TV talk shows throughout his long career. Photo: @Letterman

Source: Instagram

David began as a stand-up comedian before he later diverted to broadcasting. He was fortunate to work as an announcer and newscaster at the college's student-run radio station. In addition, he has hosted various late-night TV talk shows throughout his long career.

11. Larry David: $400 million

He is an executive producer of Seinfeld, a successful TV series. Photo: @Larry

Source: Getty Images

Larry is an American writer, director, comedian and TV producer. He is best known for creating the shows Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. In addition, he is an executive producer of Seinfeld, a successful TV series.

12. Seth MacFarlane: $300 million

He is famous as the creator of The Family Guy. Photo: @Seth

Source: Instagram

Seth is an American-based TV producer, singer, lyricist, actor and filmmaker. He is famous as the creator of The Family Guy, a successful animated show that has aired on TV from 1999 to 2003 and from 2005 to the present. He is also known for his acting and songwriting skills.

13. Dan Aykroyd: $200 million

He is celebrated for his musical sketch titled The Blues Brothers. Photo: @aykroyd

Source: Instagram

Dan has been famous for his considerable skills as a comedian and an award-winning actor throughout his career. He is known for his work on Saturday Night Live. He is also celebrated for his musical sketch titled The Blues Brothers.

14. Kevin Hart: $200 million

He is mainly known for his appearances in I'm a Grown Little Man and Serious Funny. Photo: @Hart

Source: Instagram

Hart is an American comedian, actor, spokesman and producer. He is mainly known for his appearances in I'm a Grown Little Man and Serious Funny. He is one of the highest-paid entertainers globally and ranks as one of the richest black comedians.

15. Ray Romano: $200 million

He has also set the voice as one of the main characters for the Ice Age franchise. Photo: @Ray

Source: Instagram

Romano is a multi-talented star famous for his excellent multi-tasking skills excellent in stand-up, screenwriting, and voice acting. He has also set the voice as one of the main characters for the Ice Age franchise. Also, he is well known for his social media platforms, where he charges hundreds of dollars per post.

16. Steve Harvey: $200 million

He is regarded as one of the most influential personalities in cinema. Photo: @Harvey

Source: Instagram

Harvey is an American author, actor, and comedian. He is regarded as one of the most influential personalities in cinema. He is well-known for his excellent acting skills in many Hollywood action, comedy, romantic, and horror films.

17. Bill Murray: $180 million

He came to the spotlight through NBC's Saturday Night Live. Photo: @Murray

Source: Instagram

After a long and illustrious career, Bill has emerged as a true comedic legend. He came to the spotlight through NBC's Saturday Night Live. His deadpan delivery and unique acting style make him a worthy addition to virtually any film, earning countless awards.

18. Drew Carey: $165 million

He is currently the host of The Price Is Right. Photo: @Drew

Source: Instagram

Carey is famous for his show The Drew Carey Show. He is currently the host of The Price Is Right. Also, he is well known for being a social worker and one of the most successful comedians in the US Marine Corps.

19. Sacha Baron Cohen: $160 million

He is widely known for portraying the humorous fictional characters Ali G, Bruno Gehard, and Borat Sagdiyev. Photo: @Sacha

Source: Instagram

Sacha is an English actor, comedian and writer. He is widely known for portraying the humorous fictional characters Ali G, Bruno Gehard, and Borat Sagdiyev. Also, he is well known for his social media accounts, where he has millions of followers.

20. Stefan Raab: $160 million

Since 1999, he has hosted TV Total. Photo: @Raab

Source: Instagram

Raab is a German entertainer, TV host, and musician who have earned various awards for his impressive work. He started by hosting Vivasion. Since 1999, he has hosted TV Total.

21. Terry Fator: $160 million

He rose to stardom after appearing on America's Got Talent. Photo: @Fator

Source: Instagram

Terry is an American impressionist, ventriloquist, comedian and singer. He usually uses 16 different puppets in his acts. He rose to stardom after appearing on America's Got Talent.

22. Conan O’Brien: $150 million

He is considered one of the best hosts in the industry. Photo: @Conan

Source: Instagram

O'Brien is an American television host, writer, producer and comedian. He hosted various incarnations of a late-night comedy talk show for nearly three decades. He has met celebrities from all over the world, and he is considered one of the best hosts in the industry.

23. Rowan Atkinson: $150 million

The famous Mr Bean. Photo: @Mr.Bean

Source: Instagram

Atkinson is an actor, screenwriter, and comedian best known for his character, Mr Bean. His performance in the films made his fortune huge, with an income of over $618 million at the box office. Also, he is famous for his pliant face.

24. Bill Maher: $140 million

He is best known for his political satire, comedy, and sociopolitical commentary. Photo: @Maher

Source: Instagram

Bill Maher is an American comedian, host, and actor. Maher has got most of his fortune from an investment in the New York Mets back in 2012. He is best known for his political satire, comedy, and sociopolitical commentary, with many of his views expressed via his HBO talk show Real Time with Bill Maher.

25. Jeff Dunham: $140 million

He has appeared on several television shows, including Late Show with David Letterman. Photo: @Jeff

Source: Instagram

Jeff Dunham is an American ventriloquist and comedian. He has appeared on several television shows, including Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, The Tonight Show, and Sonny With a Chance. He is regarded as one of the best ventriloquists ever.

26. Ricky Gervais: $140 million

He earned the vast majority of his net worth in the television series The Office creator. Photo: @Ricky

Source: Instagram

Who is the richest British comedian? Gervais is a British-born actor, comedian, writer, and filmmaker. He earned the vast majority of his net worth in the television series The Office creator, making him the wealthiest British entertainer. The series has become one of the most lucrative shows in history.

27. Steve Martin: $140 million

He first gained attention as a writer and performer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour. Photo: @Steve

Source: Facebook

Steve Martin is an American comedian, actor, writer, and musician. He first gained attention as a writer and performer on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour (1968-1969). Besides, he has hosted Saturday Night Live 15 times.

28. Jon Stewart: $120 million

He is best known for being the host of The Daily Show between 1999 to 2015. Photo: @Jon

Source: Instagram

Stewart is an American comedian, actor, and political satirist. He is best known for being the host of The Daily Show between 1999 to 2015. He received his first television work in 1989.

29. Matthew Perry: $120 million

He is best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends.

Source: Instagram

Matthew Perry is best known for playing the role of Chandler Bing on the sitcom Friends. However, he has appeared in several additional shows and films, notably TV shows Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Go On, and films Fools Rush In and The Whole Nine Yards.

30. Martin Lawrence: $110 million

Lawrence is known for his television series Martin. Photo: @Lawrence

Source: Instagram

Martin Lawrence is an actor and stand-up comedian. He gained his massive net worth from his many acting roles in big-screen movies and television. In addition, Lawrence is known for his television series Martin.

31. Dennis Miller: $100 million

Miller has become notorious for his neoconservative views and appearances on Fox News. Photo: @Miller

Source: Instagram

Miller is known for his work as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1991. Miller had his breakthrough in 1985 when Lorne Michaels noticed him at the Comedy Store in Los Angeles. Additionally, Miller has become notorious for his neoconservative views and appearances on Fox News.

32. Jeff Foxworthy: $100 million

He is a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour. Photo: @Jeff

Source: Instagram

Jeff is famous for working in the well-known television show You might be a redneck one-liner. Besides, he is a member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, a comedy troupe comprised of Bill Engvall, Larry the Cable Guy, and Ron White.

33. Kevin James: $100 million

He is famous for her appearance on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens. Photo: @James

Source: Instagram

James is an American-based Emmy Award-winning actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. He is famous for her appearance on the CBS sitcom The King of Queens. Over the years, he has gained further popularity with his many comedy films.

34. Larry The Cable Guy: $100 million

He first became famous as one of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour members. Photo: @Larry

Source: Instagram

Larry is an actor, probably best known for voicing Mater in the Cars franchise. He first became famous as one of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour members. While there, he established what would become his famous git-R-done catchphrase.

35. Mel Brooks: $100 million

He is also the creator of the musical adaptation of his first film, The Producers. Photo: @Mel

Source: Instagram

Kaminsky, better known as Mel Brooks, is an American-based comedian, director, producer, screenwriter, actor, composer, and lyricist. He is famous for shifting himself into a stand comedian from a military member. He is also the creator of the musical adaptation of his first film, The Producers.

36. Melissa McCarthy: $90 million

Today Melissa is one of the most beloved comedic actresses in the world. Photo: @Melissa

Source: Instagram

Melissa Ann McCarthy was born in Plainfield, Illinois. She is best known for her roles in the hit comedies Bridesmaids (2011), The Heat (2013), and Tammy (2014), as well as the show Mike & Molly (2010-2016). Today Melissa is one of the most beloved comedic actresses in the world.

37. Dany Boon: $80 million

He is one of the most popular and highly paid French actors. Photo: @Dany

Source: Instagram

Boon is a French comedian and filmmaker. He is one of the most popular and highly paid French actors, consistently earning $20+ million per year. He has been nominated for several awards.

38. Nancy Walls: $80 million

She has also appeared in the films Anger Management, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Bridesmaids. Photo: @Walls

Source: Instagram

Nancy Walls was born in Cohasset, Massachusetts, in July 1966. She is perhaps best known for being married to Steve Carell but has also had a successful entertainment career on her own. She has also appeared in the films Anger Management, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Bridesmaids, and more.

39. The Fat Jewish: $80 million

He rose to fame thanks to the Instagram account TheFatJewish. Photo: @theFatJewish

Source: Instagram

The Fat Jewish is a co-founder of a company called Swish Beverages. Also known as Josh Ostrovsky, he rose to fame thanks to the Instagram account TheFatJewish. He has also appeared in music videos for The Chainsmokers, Dillon Francis, DNCE, and Charli XCX.

40. Russell Peters: $75 million

Peters has become one of the most successful names in the comedic world, and he has performed some of the well-received stand-up routines in recent times. Photo: @peters

Source: Instagram

Russell Dominic Peters was born on September 29th, 1970, in Toronto, Canada. Peters has become one of the most successful names in the comedic world, and he has performed some of the well-received stand-up routines in recent times. In addition, Russell Peters has won many awards throughout his career, including an Emmy Award.

Are you wondering who the highest-paid entertainers are? The above article has everything you would love to know about the top 40 richest comedians. These entertainers have put in the necessary effort, discipline and dedication to rank among the highest-paid.

