Who is the richest female rapper in the world and their net worth? Top 20 list
The rap music industry has evolved since the late 1970s, and today it is one of the most dominant music genres. But, despite being male-dominated like most industries, women have embraced rapping music, and today, some are famous rappers. So, who is the richest female rapper in the world?
Rapping is not a piece of cake, so few have succeeded in this career. Nonetheless, some female rappers have soared high in their careers, as evident in their net worth, extravagant spending, mansions, and luxury cars, among others. So, who is the richest female rapper in 2022?
Who is the richest female rapper in the world?
Rap may have penetrated the mainstream, but it is still a challenging genre to penetrate. It becomes even more complicated if you are a female artist. However, some female rappers have managed to break the ceiling and make it in. So, who is the highest selling female rapper in 2022?
20. Roxanne Shante - $500,000
Roxanne is a famous American female rapper who took the world by storm. She is also known as Roxane or Roxanne Baby Raps Mitchell. She was previously part of the Juice Crew. She came to the limelight after releasing her debut song; The Word is Out in 1987.
19. Angel Haze - $500,000
The Canadian-American rapper and singer came to the limelight after releasing her debut album, Dirty Gold, in 2013. Since then, she has remained relevant in the industry. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan.
18. Foxy Brown – $1.8 million
Foxy Brown was raised in Brooklyn, New York. She is popular for her solo work and various collaborations with renowned rappers. In 1996, she was signed to the popular record label Def Jam.
Some of her hit songs include Broken Silence, Brooklyn’s Don Diva, Ill Na Na 2: The Fever, Chyna Doll, and Black Roses, among others. The rapper was also part of the legendary hip hop group known as The Firm, where she worked along with musicians such as Nature, AZ, Cormega, and Nas.
17. Young M.A - $2 million
Young M.A is a respected and notable entrepreneur, spoken word artist, and rapper who has remained relevant. In 2016, she released her single hit known as Ooouuu through her debut album Election Year, which raised her on the music charts.
Her birth name is Kasanova Marrero. Her stage name, Young M. A, is an acronym for Young Me. Always. In 2018, she released her second studio album known as Herstory. In 2020, she was also featured in Eminem’s surprise album Music To Be Murdered By.
16. Azealia Banks - $3 million
Azealia Banks is a notable American rapper, actress, and songwriter. She was raised in Harlem, where she kick-started her career via Myspace. In 2008, she was signed to XL Recordings and released her hit song titled 212 in 2011, which became a hit worldwide.
15. Da Brat - $3 million
Da Brat is an American rapper and actress hailing from Chicago. She kick-started her music career in 1992 as a member of the group Playaz Circle before ultimately going solo in 1999. She sold millions of copies worldwide for her album Funkdafied in 1994.
Since then, she has received two Grammy Award nominations. In the early 1990s, she collaborated with Lil’ Kim. Other reputable artists she has collaborated with include Alicia Keys, Ciara, Ludacris, Timbaland, and Missy Elliot. She has also appeared in various television shows such as The Rap Game and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.
14. Remy Ma - $4 million
Artist Big Pun discovered Remy Ma. She released her debut studio album; There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story. Interestingly, she is one of the only three multiple winners of the B.E.T. Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Some of her single hits include Lean Back, All the Way Up, Ante Up, and Conceited.
13. Iggy Azalea - $6 million
Iggy Azalea is a popular Australian rapper, songwriter, and model. She was born in Sydney, Australia, and later relocated to the United States at 16 to pursue her music career. Interestingly, she dropped out of high school to pursue her dream. She has worked with record labels such as the Dungeon Family and Interscope.
After signing with Interscope, she released her debut album titled The New Classic, which featured her Billboard No.1 single Fancy. She has also featured in Ariana Grande’s hit song titled Problem. Some of her other popular songs include Beg For Love, Work, and Fancy.
12. Trina - $6 million
Trina, whose birth name is Katrina Laverne Taylor, gained popularity after being featured on Trick Daddy’s second album. Since then, she has become a sensation to many and has about five albums to her name.
In 2010, the XXL Magazine named her The Most Consistent Female Rapper of All-Time. Her notable albums include Glamorest Life, Amazin’, The One, Still Da Baddest, Diamond Princess, and Da Baddest Bitch.
11. MC Lyte - $8 Million
MC Lyte is a famous American rapper whose career commenced in the 1980s. She rose to fame in 1988 after releasing a complete album-hit song titled Lyte as a Rock. Over the years, she has started acting on various television shows such as Get Real, Queen of the South, Sylvie, The District, In the House, and Half & Half.
10. Eve - $10 million
Eve is no new name in the world of rap. She is a respected and celebrated rapper, songwriter, and actress from Pennsylvania. She came to the limelight in 1999 with her debut album titled Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady. In 2002, she won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.
She has also penetrated the showbiz arena with notable credits in films such as Barbershop: The Next Cut, The Woodsman, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.
9. DJ Spinderella - $10 million
DJ Spinderella is a renowned rapper, producer, actress, and D.J. She is a member of the hip-hop group Salt-H-Pepa and has also appeared on the reality T.V series The Salt-H-Pepa Show. Some of the songs credited include Tramp and Push It. Additionally, she has been featured in Kazaam and Stay Tuned films.
8. M.I.A - $14 million
M.I.A is a British rapper, singer, activist, and songwriter. Her music genre is unique and combines rap music, hip-hop, electro, dancehall, grime, and dance. She has bagged several awards to her name, including three Grammy Awards, a Mercury Prize, an Academy Award, and an M.B.E. for her music service.
7. Cheryl James - $14 million
Cheryl James is a reputable American rapper and songwriter whose stage name is Salt, and she is also a member of the rap trio Salt-H-Pepa whose other members are rappers Spinderella and Sandra Denton. She has sold more than 15 million records worldwide.
In 2005, she was awarded by Queen Elizabeth 11 an M.B.E. for her contribution to the music industry. In 2006, she was nominated for the Best International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards. The rapper released her first solo album in 2009, titled Cheryl.
6. Sandra Denton - $15 Million
Sandra Denton’s stage name is Pepa. She is a Jamaican-American rapper, hip-hop artist and actress. She is also a member of Salt-N-Pepa. Together with her group members, they have been awarded six platinum by the RIAA for hits such as Very Necessary, Hot Cool, and Blacks’ Magic.
5. Lil’ Kim - $18 million
Lil’ Kim wears many hats in her music career. She is a respected songwriter, model, rapper, and record producer. Her birth name is Kimberly Denise Jones, and she is known to many as the Queen of Rap and Hip-Hop Goddess. Her albums such as Hard Core, La Belle Mafia, and The Notorious K.I.M. have sold millions of copies.
4. Cardi B – $24 million
Cardi B is no new name in the music industry. The famous American rapper and T.V. personality is a darling to many who appreciate her music. Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, the rapper has made a mark in the highly competitive industry. She is celebrated for her talent and passion for music.
3. Missy Elliot – $50 million
Rapper Missy Elliot depicts talent, hard work, and resilience in one person. The reputable rapper wears many hats, such as songwriter, dancer, and record producer. Since the onset of her career, she has managed to remain relevant. She is also the first female rapper to receive the MTV Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.
2. Queen Latifa - $60 million
The American rapper remains one of the most famous rappers in the world. She is also a remarkable actress, songwriter, producer, and singer. She released her debut album in 1991, and since then, she has not looked back.
1. Nicki Minaj - $75 million
Nicki Minaj is a force to be reckoned with. Her talent in music, zeal and passion has led the list of richest female rappers of all time. Male rapper Lil Wayne discovered the musician, and since then, her career has skyrocketed. Nicki Minaj's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be about $75 Million.
The rapper is also a model, songwriter and actress. Born in Saint James, Port of Spain, she has managed to soar high and become a celebrated musician today and one of the highest selling female rappers in 2022.
The above-detailed list is an eye-opener on the richest female rapper today. You can now tell if your favourite rapper makes the list and, at the same time, connect with these celebrated rappers of all time.
