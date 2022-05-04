Who is the richest female rapper in the world and their net worth? Top 20 list

The rap music industry has evolved since the late 1970s, and today it is one of the most dominant music genres. But, despite being male-dominated like most industries, women have embraced rapping music, and today, some are famous rappers. So, who is the richest female rapper in the world?

Female rappers who have soared high in their careers. Photo: @Dimitrios Kambouris, @David Livingston, @Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rapping is not a piece of cake, so few have succeeded in this career. Nonetheless, some female rappers have soared high in their careers, as evident in their net worth, extravagant spending, mansions, and luxury cars, among others. So, who is the richest female rapper in 2022?

Who is the richest female rapper in the world?

Rap may have penetrated the mainstream, but it is still a challenging genre to penetrate. It becomes even more complicated if you are a female artist. However, some female rappers have managed to break the ceiling and make it in. So, who is the highest selling female rapper in 2022?

20. Roxanne Shante - $500,000

Roxanne Shante attends the "Roxanne Roxanne" New York Premiere at SVA Theater on March 19, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Mike Pont

Source: Getty Images

Roxanne is a famous American female rapper who took the world by storm. She is also known as Roxane or Roxanne Baby Raps Mitchell. She was previously part of the Juice Crew. She came to the limelight after releasing her debut song; The Word is Out in 1987.

19. Angel Haze - $500,000

Angel Haze poses backstage during her Back To The Woods Tour at SOB's on November 23, 2015 in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

The Canadian-American rapper and singer came to the limelight after releasing her debut album, Dirty Gold, in 2013. Since then, she has remained relevant in the industry. She grew up in Detroit, Michigan.

18. Foxy Brown – $1.8 million

Foxy Brown performs at the Def Jam Recordings 30th Anniversary Concert at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 16, 2014 in New York City. Photo: Mychal Watts

Source: Getty Images

Foxy Brown was raised in Brooklyn, New York. She is popular for her solo work and various collaborations with renowned rappers. In 1996, she was signed to the popular record label Def Jam.

Some of her hit songs include Broken Silence, Brooklyn’s Don Diva, Ill Na Na 2: The Fever, Chyna Doll, and Black Roses, among others. The rapper was also part of the legendary hip hop group known as The Firm, where she worked along with musicians such as Nature, AZ, Cormega, and Nas.

17. Young M.A - $2 million

Young M.A. performs during Rolling Loud NY at Citi Field on October 28, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Astrida Valigorsky

Source: Getty Images

Young M.A is a respected and notable entrepreneur, spoken word artist, and rapper who has remained relevant. In 2016, she released her single hit known as Ooouuu through her debut album Election Year, which raised her on the music charts.

Her birth name is Kasanova Marrero. Her stage name, Young M. A, is an acronym for Young Me. Always. In 2018, she released her second studio album known as Herstory. In 2020, she was also featured in Eminem’s surprise album Music To Be Murdered By.

16. Azealia Banks - $3 million

Azealia Banks walks the runway for Kim Shui during NYFW: The Shows at Gallery at Spring Studios on September 12, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Azealia Banks is a notable American rapper, actress, and songwriter. She was raised in Harlem, where she kick-started her career via Myspace. In 2008, she was signed to XL Recordings and released her hit song titled 212 in 2011, which became a hit worldwide.

15. Da Brat - $3 million

Da Brat attends the new music listening party at EMBR Lounge on April 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Source: Getty Images

Da Brat is an American rapper and actress hailing from Chicago. She kick-started her music career in 1992 as a member of the group Playaz Circle before ultimately going solo in 1999. She sold millions of copies worldwide for her album Funkdafied in 1994.

Since then, she has received two Grammy Award nominations. In the early 1990s, she collaborated with Lil’ Kim. Other reputable artists she has collaborated with include Alicia Keys, Ciara, Ludacris, Timbaland, and Missy Elliot. She has also appeared in various television shows such as The Rap Game and Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta.

14. Remy Ma - $4 million

Remy Ma attends the 2022 Beauty & Barber Bosses Awards and Scholarship Show at Hilton Atlanta Airport on January 30, 2022 in Hapeville, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Artist Big Pun discovered Remy Ma. She released her debut studio album; There’s Something About Remy: Based on a True Story. Interestingly, she is one of the only three multiple winners of the B.E.T. Award for Best Female Hip-Hop Artist. Some of her single hits include Lean Back, All the Way Up, Ante Up, and Conceited.

13. Iggy Azalea - $6 million

Iggy Azalea attends "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show" at Z100 Studio on November 19, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

Iggy Azalea is a popular Australian rapper, songwriter, and model. She was born in Sydney, Australia, and later relocated to the United States at 16 to pursue her music career. Interestingly, she dropped out of high school to pursue her dream. She has worked with record labels such as the Dungeon Family and Interscope.

After signing with Interscope, she released her debut album titled The New Classic, which featured her Billboard No.1 single Fancy. She has also featured in Ariana Grande’s hit song titled Problem. Some of her other popular songs include Beg For Love, Work, and Fancy.

12. Trina - $6 million

Rapper Trina is seen onstage during Pandora Playback with Trina at Pandora Media Atlanta Office on March 28, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Trina, whose birth name is Katrina Laverne Taylor, gained popularity after being featured on Trick Daddy’s second album. Since then, she has become a sensation to many and has about five albums to her name.

In 2010, the XXL Magazine named her The Most Consistent Female Rapper of All-Time. Her notable albums include Glamorest Life, Amazin’, The One, Still Da Baddest, Diamond Princess, and Da Baddest Bitch.

11. MC Lyte - $8 Million

MC Lyte attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Joni Mitchell at MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom on April 01, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

MC Lyte is a famous American rapper whose career commenced in the 1980s. She rose to fame in 1988 after releasing a complete album-hit song titled Lyte as a Rock. Over the years, she has started acting on various television shows such as Get Real, Queen of the South, Sylvie, The District, In the House, and Half & Half.

10. Eve - $10 million

Rapper Eve attends the after party for the debut of Janet Jackson's residency "Metamorphosis" at On The Record Speakeasy and Club at Park MGM on May 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Eve is no new name in the world of rap. She is a respected and celebrated rapper, songwriter, and actress from Pennsylvania. She came to the limelight in 1999 with her debut album titled Let There Be Eve…Ruff Ryders’ First Lady. In 2002, she won the Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration.

She has also penetrated the showbiz arena with notable credits in films such as Barbershop: The Next Cut, The Woodsman, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle.

9. DJ Spinderella - $10 million

DJ Spinderella performs at halftime of a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on December 03, 2019 in Los Angeles. Photo by Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

DJ Spinderella is a renowned rapper, producer, actress, and D.J. She is a member of the hip-hop group Salt-H-Pepa and has also appeared on the reality T.V series The Salt-H-Pepa Show. Some of the songs credited include Tramp and Push It. Additionally, she has been featured in Kazaam and Stay Tuned films.

8. M.I.A - $14 million

Maya Arulpragasam attends the London Premiere of "MATANGI / MAYA / M.I.A." at The Curzon Mayfair on September 19, 2018 in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

M.I.A is a British rapper, singer, activist, and songwriter. Her music genre is unique and combines rap music, hip-hop, electro, dancehall, grime, and dance. She has bagged several awards to her name, including three Grammy Awards, a Mercury Prize, an Academy Award, and an M.B.E. for her music service.

7. Cheryl James - $14 million

Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa attends the Los Angeles premiere of MGM's 'House of Gucci' at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Cheryl James is a reputable American rapper and songwriter whose stage name is Salt, and she is also a member of the rap trio Salt-H-Pepa whose other members are rappers Spinderella and Sandra Denton. She has sold more than 15 million records worldwide.

In 2005, she was awarded by Queen Elizabeth 11 an M.B.E. for her contribution to the music industry. In 2006, she was nominated for the Best International Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards. The rapper released her first solo album in 2009, titled Cheryl.

6. Sandra Denton - $15 Million

Sandra “Pepa” Denton attends the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center on November 08, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Sandra Denton’s stage name is Pepa. She is a Jamaican-American rapper, hip-hop artist and actress. She is also a member of Salt-N-Pepa. Together with her group members, they have been awarded six platinum by the RIAA for hits such as Very Necessary, Hot Cool, and Blacks’ Magic.

5. Lil’ Kim - $18 million

Rapper Lil' Kim is seen leaving Christian Siriano's Spring 2022 show during New York Fashion Week on September 07, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

Lil’ Kim wears many hats in her music career. She is a respected songwriter, model, rapper, and record producer. Her birth name is Kimberly Denise Jones, and she is known to many as the Queen of Rap and Hip-Hop Goddess. Her albums such as Hard Core, La Belle Mafia, and The Notorious K.I.M. have sold millions of copies.

4. Cardi B – $24 million

Cardi B speaks on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Cardi B is no new name in the music industry. The famous American rapper and T.V. personality is a darling to many who appreciate her music. Born and raised in The Bronx, New York City, the rapper has made a mark in the highly competitive industry. She is celebrated for her talent and passion for music.

3. Missy Elliot – $50 million

Missy Elliott speaks onstage during 2019 Urban One Honors at MGM National Harbor on December 05, 2019 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Missy Elliot depicts talent, hard work, and resilience in one person. The reputable rapper wears many hats, such as songwriter, dancer, and record producer. Since the onset of her career, she has managed to remain relevant. She is also the first female rapper to receive the MTV Michael Jackson Vanguard Award.

2. Queen Latifa - $60 million

Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper remains one of the most famous rappers in the world. She is also a remarkable actress, songwriter, producer, and singer. She released her debut album in 1991, and since then, she has not looked back.

1. Nicki Minaj - $75 million

Rapper Nicki Minaj attends the Oscar De La Renta front Row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Spring Studios Terrace on September 11, 2018 in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj is a force to be reckoned with. Her talent in music, zeal and passion has led the list of richest female rappers of all time. Male rapper Lil Wayne discovered the musician, and since then, her career has skyrocketed. Nicki Minaj's net worth in 2022 is estimated to be about $75 Million.

The rapper is also a model, songwriter and actress. Born in Saint James, Port of Spain, she has managed to soar high and become a celebrated musician today and one of the highest selling female rappers in 2022.

The above-detailed list is an eye-opener on the richest female rapper today. You can now tell if your favourite rapper makes the list and, at the same time, connect with these celebrated rappers of all time.

