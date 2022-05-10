Global site navigation

Top 40 most popular female anime characters in 2022 | Who is the hottest?
by  Bennett Yates

The animation industry has continued to maintain and improve the physical appearance of the female characters in their series. However, the females in the series are not limited to one specific role. This article has the top 40 popular female anime characters in 2022. Who is the hottest? Find out below!

Most popular female anime characters
These are some of the most powerful characters who are attractive, intelligent, or simply formidable. Photo: @Zerochan
Source: Instagram

It takes more than a pretty face to become a famous female anime character, even among fans. The animation series, especially those in the shonen genre, feature female characters designed to win viewers' hearts via their physical appearance, body features, and outfits. So who are these famous female anime characters? Find out below!

Top female anime characters

The best female characters in anime history are ones who are attractive, intelligent, or simply formidable. The list is in descending order, starting with the top. From the strong to the cool and the sweet, they have earned a place in the ranking for their popularity.

1. Erza Scarlet

Top female anime characters
The top 40 most popular female anime characters. Photo: @Zerochan
Source: Instagram

Who is the best female character in anime? Scarlett is one of the best and main female lead characters in Fairy Tail animation. She is a fine lady with perfect proportions who can slay any man instantly.

2. Hinata Hyuga

Top female anime characters
She is the most adorable character. Photo: @Hyuga
Source: Instagram

Hinata is the most lovable character in Naruto because she has genuinely admired and loved Naruto ever since she was young. She solidified herself as a popular female anime character with unconditional and undying support.

3. Makise Kurisu

Top female anime characters
She is hardworking, intelligent, and annoying. Photo: @Kurisu
Source: Instagram

Kurisu is the lead girl from Steins Gate and probably the perfect combination of cute, hot, caring, tsundere, hardworking, intelligent, and annoying. Plus, with the super exciting narrative of Steins Gate, her qualities get even more recognised.

4. Ackerman Mikasa

Top female anime characters
She is one of the best girl characters in the series. Photo: @Mikasa
Source: Instagram

Mikasa is one of the main characters of Attack On Titan, and for many fans, she is the best girl in the series. Her battle skills are first-class and incomparable, and her strength and extraordinary skills are unbelievable for a human without special powers or magical abilities!

5. Zero Two

Best female characters in anime
She is a beautiful, pink-haired girl with an impressive physical appearance. Photo: @Zero
Source: Instagram

Zero Two might be the most loved female character because in Darling in the Franxx, she has been a dream girl for many. She is a beautiful, pink-haired girl with an impressive physical appearance, insane strength, and heavenly powers that cannot be compared to anyone.

6. Oshino Shinobu

Best female characters in anime
Her design and personality complement each. Photo: @Oshino
Source: Instagram

Shinobu is one of the lead female characters in the Monogatari series. You cannot help but appreciate the amazingness of her design and her personality complementing each other so well.

7. Yuno Gasai

Best female characters in anime
She cares a lot about those who are close to her. Photo: @Yuno
Source: Instagram

Yuno Gasai is one of the most popular female anime characters out there. She cares a lot about those who are close to her. And if she loves you, she will kill anyone so that she can be safe with you.

8. Violet Evergarden

Best female characters in anime
She is a being without emotions. Photo: @Violet
Source: Instagram

Violet Evergarden is one of the gorgeous women who have ever run animation face. She is a being without emotions and is on a journey to find those emotions and learn about them.

9. Nezuko Kamado

Best female characters in anime
Kamado is outwardly cute but a deadly character. But her cuteness is always on display. Photo: @Kamado
Source: Instagram

Nezuko is one of the cutest anime girls in recent times, and she influenced several animation fans. After her recent fight with Daki, the Upper Six, she has risen to the top. Kamado is outwardly cute but a deadly character.

10. Jeanne

top female anime characters
Jeanne is one of those female vampires who have no chance of getting unnoticed. Photo: @Zerochan
Source: Instagram

Jeanne is one of those female vampires who have no chance of going unnoticed. However, when it comes to love, she becomes weak and sometimes seems like a maiden who is not conscious of anything.

11. Uraraka Ochaco

Blonde anime characters female
She is fun and uplifting to have around. Photo: @Ochaco
Source: Instagram

Uraraka Ochaco is an individual who works hard for her dream of earning a living as a professional hero. Also, she is super cute, bubbly, optimistic, and happy-go-lucky. She is fun and uplifting to have around, and she proves to be useful at several key moments.

12. Shinobu Kocho

Blonde anime characters female
Her gentle voice when talking makes her adorable on the outside. Photo: @Kocho
Source: Instagram

Shinobu Kocho is the one who has been fetching the entire demon Slayer male fans into her beauty. Her style and wit make her unique and different from others. Her gentle voice when talking makes her adorable on the outside, veiling her fierce spirit on the inside.

13. Blouse Sasha

Blonde anime characters female
Sasha loves food more than anything. Photo: @Sasha
Source: Instagram

Her insatiable hunger and constant need to munch on food provide much-needed fun in a series. What makes her stand out is that she is probably the only comical character in the show.

14. Mereoleona Vermillion

Blonde anime characters female
She has a menacing aura that even other squad captains are silent in her presence. Photo: @Vermillion
Source: Instagram

Who is a famous blonde female anime character? Mereoleona is one of the powerful female characters who can generate and manipulate fire. She is so strong that she manages to stand alone and single-handedly fight a team of elves using nothing more than raw power. She also has a menacing aura that even other squad captains are silent in her presence.

15. Orihime Inoue

Blonde anime characters female
She tends to exhibit comical outward behaviours that hide her true feelings. Photo: @Inoue
Source: Instagram

Orihime is one of the most charming and supportive friends in anime. She also tends to exhibit comical outward behaviours that hide her true feelings. She stands out with her anti-violence attitude, which does not quite have a place in fight-heavy anime.

16. C.C

Famous female anime characters
She is one of the reasons Code Geass anime has become such an awesome one. Photo: @cc
Source: Instagram

Who are the most popular female anime characters? C.C is one of the most popular because she is one of the reasons Code Geass anime has become such an awesome one. Anyone can look at C. C. and feel comfortable calling her one of the hottest female characters in the industry.

17. Boa Hancock

Famous female anime characters
Luffy is the only man to win her heart. Photo: @Boa
Source: Instagram

Hancock is the only female warlord in One Piece anime, Snake Princess. Luffy is the only man to win her heart, and she is one of the most popular female characters.

18. Nami

Famous female anime characters
She is pretty attractive, not in her looks but also in her strength and compassion. Photo: @Nami
Source: Instagram

Nami is one of the leading females in One Piece, and although she has not been much likeable initially, now she has become quite hot, and more people tend to love her. Also, she is pretty attractive, not in her looks but also in her strength and compassion.

19. Aqua

Famous female anime characters
She looks like a water-type Pokémon. Photo: @Aqua
Source: Instagram

Aqua is one of the most trolled characters on the internet. She seems like a water-type pokemon. Plus, her entire Blue Aesthetic does not match her in the first place. People often refer to her as the most useless anime character, but they love her nonetheless.

20. Nico Robin

Famous female anime characters
Nico has it all covered with a compliment to her personality, aesthetics, and overall experience. Photo: @Zerochan
Source: Instagram

Nico Robin is quiet and mature and loves archaeology. Her maturity makes her ever more qualifiable as a waifu. Nico has it all covered with a compliment to her personality, aesthetics, and overall experience.

21. Megumin

Most popular female anime characters
Her behaviour and hilarity are pretty wholesome. Photo: @Megumin
Source: Instagram

The beauty of Megumin lies in her simplicity in contrast to her show. However, when you add her personality to the realm of KonoSuba, she suddenly becomes a lot more lovable and enjoyable. Her behaviour and hilarity are pretty wholesome.

22. Kanna Kamui

Most popular female anime characters
She stands so strong despite being a fictional personality. Photo: @Kamui
Source: Instagram

Kanna Kamui is one of the best loli characters ever. Her innocent nature makes her more adorable, and her influence over anime fans worldwide is unimaginable. She is just too cute to be true. And that is why she stands so strong despite being a fictional personality.

23. Gremory Rias

Most popular female anime characters
She is a top-tier beauty. Photo: @Rias
Source: Instagram

Gremory Rias is most boys' fantasy, and she is famous because every man wants her. Her red hair matches her flaming personality. She is the main female protagonist in High School DxD.

24. Merlin

Most popular female anime characters
Her personality is like none other. Photo: @Merlin
Source: Instagram

Merlin is from Nanatsu no Taizai. She is beautiful and has a great personality that is very captivating. Her most treasured possession is Aldan, a floating ord she summons at will. Her unique character is welcomed and appreciated by many.

25. Aisaka Taiga

Most popular female anime characters
She might get annoying a few times, but you cannot possibly hate her. Photo: @Taiga
Source: Instagram

Taiga is one of the main characters in the world of Toradora. Her personality may seem rude at first, but soon enough, you will realise that she is a weak soul using aggression to hide her weaknesses.

26. Furukawa Nagisa

Who is the best female character in anime?
Nagisa is the definition of a perfect girlfriend. Photo: @Nagisa
Source: Instagram

Selfless Nagisa is the definition of an ideal girlfriend, and quite a lot of times, she is adorable. She has played the main characters in the Clannad and Kaginado anime franchises.

27. Raphtalia

Who is the best female character in anime?
She is extremely caring, and her relationship with Noafumi feels genuine. Photo: @Raph
Source: Instagram

Raphtalia is known within the community as a Waifu who is caring and lovable and her relationship with Noafumi keeps viewers glued to the series. She is one of the best characters, along with Naofumi.

28. Honda Tooru

Who is the best female character in anime?
She is one of the most lovable characters and deserves all the love she gets. Photo: @Tooru
Source: Instagram

Honda is one of the main characters in the anime Fruits Basket. And for those of you who do not know, Fruits Basket is one of the highest-rated anime. She is one of the most lovable characters and deserves all the love she gets.

29. Misaki Mei

Who is the best female character in anime?
She is the protagonist, and her personality is even more alarming. Photo: @Mei
Source: Instagram

Mei Misaki is one of the most horrifying characters in the realm of Another. But, of course, since she is the protagonist, her personality is even more alarming than we would expect. She carries the story, and she might have one or two flaws in character development.

30. Tachibana Kanade

most popular female anime characters
Her personality might not be likeable to everyone because she is cold, blunt, and emotionless. Photo: @Zerochan
Source: Instagram

Kanade is one of the most compelling characters in the world of Angel Beats. Her personality might not be likeable to everyone because she is cold, blunt, and emotionless. However, as the story progresses, we get to see her brighter self that, soon enough, makes us love her.

31. Saber

Who is the strongest female anime character?
She is a bit more notable and captivating, and she is also super strong. Photo: @Saber
Source: Instagram

Who is the strongest female anime character? Saber is probably the strongest servant in Fate because her Holy Sword can even destroy the Holy Grail. However, she is a bit more notable and captivating, and she is also super strong. She is pretty popular even among all the anime girls and, overall, a compelling character.

32. Shiro

Who is the strongest female anime character?
Her chemistry with her brother is as strong as it gets. Photo: @Shiro
Source: Instagram

She impacts everyone she meets, and her skills are what make her so good. Her looks are pretty, and so is her nature. And the best part is that her chemistry with her brother is as strong as it gets. She is regarded as the one who stole everyone's heart right off the bat.

33. Holo

Who is the strongest female anime character?
She gets a lot of attention and admiration from fans around the globe for her caring and lovely nature. Photo: @Holo
Source: Instagram

Holo is the wolf diety and the best girl from the Spice and Wolf series. She gets a lot of attention and admiration from fans around the globe for her caring and lovely nature.

34. Akame

Who is the strongest female anime character?
Her swordsmanship is impressive, and so is her attitude to take all she wants. Photo: @Akame
Source: Instagram

Akame is the main character of Akame Ga Kill, and she is a powerful and hot character. Also, her sheer strength and capabilities make her second to none. Her swordsmanship is impressive, and so is her attitude to take all she wants.

35. Fujiwara Chika

Who is the strongest female anime character?
She constantly interrupts and spices up the scenes. Photo: @Chika
Source: Instagram

Chika is the funniest character in Kaguya-sama: Love is War. Moreover, she is adorable, which adds more to her character. She constantly interrupts and spices up the scenes in the series. But the best part is that she is funny.

36. Sakurajima Mai

Most useless anime character
She is beautiful, caring, talented, hardworking, down-to-earth, and gorgeous. Photo: @Mai
Source: Instagram

Mai is one of the best waifu around, and she is lovely in every moment. She is beautiful, caring, talented, hardworking, down-to-earth, and gorgeous. Of course, some people may find her annoying, but that is just how their personalities are made.

37. Esdeath

Most useless anime character
Since she is one of the hottest characters like Rias Gremory, she is pretty popular. Photo: @Esdeath
Source: Instagram

Esdeath is one of the main characters in the show we call Akame Ga Kill. Her role was perfect, and literally, every man who watched her might have wished they were Tatsumi. Since she is one of the hottest characters like Rias Gremory, she is pretty popular.

38. Hori Kyouko

Most useless anime character
She is bold, strong, hardworking, and kind. Photo: @Hori
Source: Instagram

Hori seems a bit controlling, but she still gives the space for Miyamura. They both perfectly suit each other, but Hori is quite popular, bold, strong, hardworking, and kind.

39. Izumi Konata

Most useless anime character
Izumi is known for her dumb and hilarious personality. Photo: @Konata
Source: Instagram

Izumi is known for her dumb and hilarious personality. She is lazy, loves gaming, and is super funny. So often, people relate their personalities to Konata. Countless memes have been made about her.

40. Lucy

Most useless anime character
She is a monster capable of destroying anything and everything next to her. Photo: @Lucy
Source: Instagram

She is a girl who is looked upon as a monster with the capability to destroy anything and everything next to her. However, the story that Lucy from Elfen Lied offers is what gives us a reason to love her more than we already do.

Above is everything you would love to know about the famous female anime characters in 2022. They are picked and placed from a variety of different animation series.

