Anime characters are hardly practical in real life. However, they have some of the most iconic styles, fashion senses and characteristics. Their physical appearance plays a significant part in their role. However, thinking outside the box means that the best anime hairstyles for 2022 could be an inspiration for your next look.

Top 30 best anime hairstyles for 2022 | Easy hairstyles for men and women.

If you have been keen, you can attest that most anime hairstyles serve as the basis for some of the most common hairstyles. Looks such as ponytails are the perfect example of that. Even though some might be too edgy, you could rock them if you toned them down. This list of the best anime hairstyles for 2022 provides the options you could consider.

30 best anime hairstyles for 2022

Are you asking yourself, 'how do I make my hair look like anime hair?' If you are more experimental, you might find colouring your hair expressive of how bold you are. You could consider the options highlighted below while choosing your new style.

Anime hairstyles male

Guys are becoming more experimental with male anime hairstyles in real life. This is the motivation that informed this list. It is a mix of edgy, simple and bold. You could twitch the options provided below to come up with a unique style.

Some of the anime hairstyles for males highlighted below are inspired by specific characters.

1. Dazzlingly colourful anime hair

Colourful anime hair.

Anime hairstyles are known for being bold. One of the ways of attaining boldness and enhancing how it looks is by using colour. The other option would be using two contrasting highlighted colours like blonde and tinted red.

2. Straight and long

Straight and long anime hair.

The straight and long is a simple anime hairstyle for men. It is perfect for anyone with less volume hair who prefers to wear their hair long.

3. Uneven spikey

What is an anime hairstyle called?

The spikes in this anime hairstyle are often unevenly positioned. A little even design may exist at the back of the head. Adding bright colouring makes this anime hairstyle for males stand out.

4. Shonen hair

This style is inspired by the male protagonist of the Shonen series. It has spiky hair that sticks out on all sides. It is the go-to option to consider if you want to create a bold statement. It also exudes someone who does not play by rules.

The Shonen hairstyle is bold and unique. However, attaining it requires patience and skill. So, if you opt to go for it, ensure to get a skilled hairstylist.

5. The messy look

The messy look.

Any anime fan can confirm that the messy look is one of the most common anime hairstyles. It is effortless to pull and requires minimal effort to maintain.

6. Himura Kenshin style

Himura Kenshin style.

The Himura Kenshin style is characterized by long red hair flowing right down to the back. It is complemented by a short mushroom-shaped cut around the face.

7. Go Koga mohawk

The Go Koga mohawk is not one of the most popular anime hairstyles. However, history is proof that the muscular males like the super-strong manga like Tampion from DBZ or Koga have rocked this look.

8. Aladdin

Aladdin.

This is one of the most popular anime hairstyles. Its highlight is its long ponytail with spiked texture. It does not matter whether you have long hair or not; you could go in with an extension. Rock it in bright colours like green and blue for extra attention and points.

9. Fujiwara no Sai

Fujiwara no Sai-inspired style.

What hair style is in for 2022? This Fujiwara no Sai-inspired style could be your go-to. It is characterized by waist-length coloured hair. However, you do not need to grow your hair that long to rock this style. You could go in with purple and white colour and gather your mane in a loose ponytail.

10. Byakuya

Byakuya.

Byakuya is another male anime character you could draw inspiration from. His style is characterized by long magenta-tinted hair. It also features bangs shaped using hair cuffs.

11. Grell Sutcliff

Grell Sutcliff.

Are you looking for inspiration for long hair anime hairstyles? If so, you might want to consider Grell Sutcliff's signature electric red hair. His choppy locks feature choppy layers bringing out a spiked texture. If you are going for a subtle, you could consider not going in with vibrant colours.

12. Jiraiya

Jiraiya.

Are you looking for a bold and radiant anime hairstyle? If so, Jiraiya's style is the perfect idea to consider. This choppy layered long hairstyle with a subtle blend between grey and white is ideal for any age.

13. Kyojuro Rengoku

Kyojuro Rengoku.

If your personality is wild and daring, you should consider pulling Kyojuro's orange style. It looks better with textured hair, especially curls and waves. It is the perfect male anime hairstyle.

14. Maximillion Pegasus

Top 30 best anime hairstyles for 2022 | Easy hairstyles for men and women.

Blue and white ombre is a colour combination that will never go wrong. Maximillion Pegasus' long hair will never be boring again.

15. Riou Satomi

There is something bold about a man with a blonde mane. Riou Satomi's look is one of the inspirations for long hair anime hairstyles.

If you wish to tone down on it, you could have your cut at shoulder-length. You could add a little humour by having your layers stay close to the top half of your head and around your face.

16. Uno

Uno.

Most people consider Uno's look as one of the braided anime female hairstyles. However, that is not always the case. It is perfect for men who wish to braid their mane. The braids could be thicker if they are not tightened.

17. Sesshomaru

Sesshomaru.

How do I make my hair look like anime hair? Going in with a bold colour is one of the easiest ways of doing so. Sesshomaru's bold snow-white hair is a perfect inspiration. It is characterized by shaggy bangs, ideal for anyone with a thick mane.

18. Ukyo

Ukyo.

If your style is more eclectic, Ukyo is the best inspiration. Long layers and a fringe characterize this style. You could add a side braid to give it a little hue.

19. Wizard Howl

Wizard Howl-inspired look.

Wizard Howl's style is characterized by blunt-cut-man lob with choppy bangs. The bangs' blunt ends give the style its edgy look.

20. Yu Kanda

Yu Kanda.

If you are a mysterious and moody man looking for recommendations for unique anime hairstyles for men, you might want to consider Yu Kanda's style. It exudes boldness and confidence. You could achieve this look by gathering your long hair in a loose ponytail, leaving the other half down.

21. Su-Wan

How do I make my hair look like anime hair? Su-Wan is another inspiration you could consider if you are looking for inspiration for anime hair. It is characterized by a mix of golden brown and light blonde locs with stringy tendrils for bangs.

Anime hairstyles female

Anime female hairstyles could be dramatic or toned down, depending on your personality. These are some of the basic options to consider. If you are edgier, you could change them a little to achieve a unique hairstyle.

22. Default

Default anime hairstyle.

This is one of the most common anime female hairstyles. It is characterized by blunt bangs and the rest of the man being held on the back. If you are more experimental, you could consider colouring your mane.

23. Bun

Bun.

How do you make an anime bun? Wearing a bun is an easy anime hairstyle. It involves gathering your mane at the nape of your neck and creating a bun using it. If you are more experimental, you could create bangs using the front section of your mane. Alternatively, you could leave out a few strands.

24. Double bun

Double bun.

If you have a more voluminous mane, you could go in with a double bun. It is one of the neatest and most cute anime female hairstyles.

25. Twin tails

Twin tails.

The twin tails style has to be one of the simplest anime female hairstyles. It involves gathering your mane in two tails at the nape of your neck. It is the perfect alternative to consider if you do not wish to wear your hair in a bun.

26. Braided pigtails

Braided pigtails.

The braided pigtails style is the perfect option if you do not wish to wear your hair in twin tails. It involves braiding the two tails. Therefore, if you find twin tails too cliche, you could go with braided pigtails.

27. Ponytail

Ponytail.

What is the most popular anime hairstyle? Ponytails have to be the oldest of all anime female hairstyles. This style involves having your mane at the nape of your neck and letting it hang. It is perfect for anyone who has a less voluminous mane.

28. Hair down

Hair down.

If your mane is manageable, you could wear it down. Going in with bangs gives it a little edginess. For a more dramatic look, you could make your hair ends spiky.

29. Short hair

Short hair.

Short hair is also embraced in anime shows. However, it is not as simple. It involves having your mane in a dramatic colour like lime green. However, if you are more laid-back, you could go in with subtle colours like deep brown.

30. Long hair

Long hair.

Long hair is also one of the common anime female hairstyles. It is characterized by wearing your mane down. However, you could make it more dramatic by having bangs. For more edginess, you could dye your hair.

These anime hairstyles for 2022 provide endless options to consider before you settle on your next style. You could try something out of your comfort zone. What better way to do so than going for the options mentioned above?

