What is the most expensive car in the world? Top 25 list with images

The most expensive car in the world comes with a humongous price that puts it beyond the financial reach of the average millionaire because it already costs over a quarter of a hundred million dollars. Surely only a few people will be able to exchange what looks like a comfortable net worth with a luxurious four-wheeler.

The cost of the most expensive car in the world may be the net worth of some millionaires, but it is in the garage of some wealthy people along with other luxurious cars. These luxurious cars combine the masterfully crafted body of art designed and engineered into reality with top-notch latest technology.

What is the most expensive car in the world?

Is there a car worth 1 billion dollars? No, there is never a car worth that much in the history of automobiles, but many of them will cost you an arm and a leg irrespective.

1. Rolls-Royce Boat Tail - $28 million

This car was launched in 2021, and guess what? It is a beauty to behold, not just in looks but also in functionality. As the name suggests, it is another wonder built by the Rolls-Royce company that allows you to have the feeling of dining and partying on a yacht that moves on the road. But interestingly, it is currently the most expensive car ever.

2. Bugatti La Voiture Noire - $13.4 million

This all-black car used to be the most expensive classic car at some point, and it is still a delight to look at and drive even though it has been displaced from that pedestal. Like most Bugatti cars, it has a dramatic design that might make you think of it as a work of art rather than an actual car. Nevertheless, it is the second most expensive car in the world.

3. Rolls-Royce Sweptail - $12.8 million

This car was personalised and custom-made for a customer in 2017, but it was the world's most expensive car. The Rolls-Royce models of the 1920s inspired the design approach to this classic automobile. But, according to some quarters, it took the company and the customer four years to complete production.

4. Bugatti Centodieci - $9 million

Centodieci was Bugatti's first attempt at branching out on its design after rolling out different models of Bugatti Veron for about ten years between 2010 and 2015. The car, which stands for the number 110 in Italian, is a design reminiscent of the Bugatti EB110 that rocked the 1990s. The company made only 10 of this model.

5. Mercedes-Maybach Exelero - $8 million

This is another classy car and the most expensive car to be produced by Mercedes Benz after the merger with Maybach. According to reports, American rapper Birdman got the car for a whopping $8 million and has been featured in a Jay-Z music video.

6. SP Automotive Chaos - $6.4 million

SP Automotive Chaos was produced by a Greek company and was depicted as the world's first ultra car, according to them. According to publicised features, it is a fast car, and its design makes it a beauty to behold on the road. The cheapest the car goes for is $6.4 million, but it can cost as much as &14.4 million if you want personalised features to be included.

7. Bugatti Divo - $5.8 million

Bugatti produced this wonder hypercar; it has special features that make it the delight of a race driver while offering comfort and respect to a regular customer. It is a remake of the 1980s version of Chiron. Unfortunately, only 40 of them were made, and they were already sold out to specific persons.

8. Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - $4.8 million

Though two of these cars were made, only one of them was legally allowed to be driven on the streets of the United States of America. Nevertheless, world mixing champion Floyd Mayweather owned the US-licensed model, and he got it for $4.8 million. The car has the Special diamond-weave and carbon-fibre bodywork.

9. Bugatti Bolide - $4.7 million

When Bugatti announced the commencement of production for this car sometime in 2021, they added a caveat that it would only be track racing and only 40 people would be a proud owner because they are making only 40 pieces. In addition, the car was made to be fast and is only about three feet high.

10. Lamborghini Veneno - $4.5 million

This Lamborghini Veneno may look like what should only be seen on a racing track, but it has been legally approved to be driven on the street. It has a V-12 engine that generates about 740 horsepower, and another interesting thing is that there are just nine of them.

11. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ - $3.9 million

This car is designed to take its rider on a fast tour and is one of the few producer's cars allowed on the streets. Only nine of them were made, and according to Stephan Winkelmann, the president of Bugatti, it is the "ultimate grand tourer."

12. Lamborghini Sian - $3.6 million

Only 63 cars were produced and sold before unveiling them at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Nevertheless, it is the most expensive car by this producer and comes with a V12 engine and a 48-volt electric motor.

13. Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport - $3.6 million

As usual, as per Bugatti's undying love for producing cars hybrid of aesthetic and functionality, the Chiron Pur Sport is one of a kind. The company allegedly produced 60 and insisted that it was making it track-focused.

14. Pagani Huayra Roadster BC - $3.5 million

This is another expensive super hypercar that any millionaire with love for cars would like to see in their garage. The Pagani was a project to make something special for a unique customer, but 40 of it have been made altogether because other people bought into what it stood for.

15. W Motors Lykan Hypersport - $3.4 million

This beauty was built by a Lebanese company in Dubai, and by all standards, it was by far their greatest design at the time. But unfortunately, seven of them were made, and only five were made available for sale to the public because one was used in the Fast and Furious movie, and another was the property of the Dubai police force.

16. Aston Martin Valkyrie - $3.2 million

Martin Valkyrie is the first hypercar produced by the British car manufacturer that has been known to churn out incredibly surreal cars for a while. However, this new car changed the game for them, and about 150 of the street-legal ones were made while only 25 of the track-only models were made available for sale.

17. Koenigsegg Jesko - $3 million

The Swedish car company made only 125 of this supercar; according to them, 83 were sold before the unveiling, while customers lapped up the remaining 42 within five days of unveiling. The car was named in honour of the CEO's father, Jesko.

18. Aston Martin Victor - $3 million

The name of this particular car is a symbol of all it stands for and more like what the company has achieved under Victor Gauntlett's chairmanship in the 80s. It is a V12-engined car and was not naturally made street-legal because of its achievable speed limit.

19. Mercedes-AMG Project One - $2.7 million

This machine takes inspiration from its Formula One version, and the over 1,000 horsepower-generating car has various external and interior features that make it worthy of its $2.7 million price tag.

20. Lamborghini Countach - $2.6 million

This particular model of Lamborghini pays tribute to its 1970s original version that put the company in the limelight as far as supercars go. It is a coupe with a V12 engine that has the signature low height of Lambos since the 1970s.

21. Gordon Murray T.50 - $2.6 million

This car was designed by Gordon Murray, a McLaren F1 designer, which means that the features come with what you would expect of a racing car. The car was designed to accommodate air into it from beneath and aimed to help cool and generate an incredible downforce.

22. Ferrari FXX K Evo - $2.6 million

This particular model of Ferrari is not playing and is an over 1000-horsepower hybrid car only meant for racing tracks and not just anyone. About 40 of them were manufactured, and according to reports, Ferrari will only send them to you when you want to drive them. This is the modus operandi until, after a few years, they have a standing rule that a buyer must drive it and not just let it sit around as an investment.

23. Pininfarina Battista - $2.5 million

The Battista is entirely electrical and generates about 1,900 horsepower with the ability to reach 60 miles per hour within two seconds. For a car that is this fast, the Battista is legalised for street use. But unfortunately, only 150 of them were manufactured, and just 50 of these will be available in the North American car market.

24. Rimac Nevera - $2.4 million

This electric hypercar should instil fear and respect into every driver's heart as it can cover about 60 miles per hour within two seconds. This is a feature that some Formula One cars could never boast of.

25. McLaren Speedtail - $2.3 million

Only 106 pieces of this pretty monster were manufactured, but it is no surprise that they were all sold out to enthusiastic high-end buyers. This car lives up to its Speedtail name as it has a maximum speed of 250 miles per hour and can reach 186 miles per hour in just about 13 seconds.

Now that you know that the most expensive car in the world is the Rolls Royse boat tail that costs a whopping $28 million, do you think it is worth the hype? Whatever your answer is, it is no doubt important that you understand that these cars are not made for just anybody. To acquire some of them is sometimes beyond only wealth but how influential you are in the economics of the car market.

