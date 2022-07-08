If you have been keeping up with the news, you may have seen that Minister of Police Bheki Cele has been trending in the news for several reasons. Besides the recent backlash he has faced for comments during press conferences, and corruption accusations, his daughter Khumbuza Cele's actions have also sprung him and her into the spotlight. So what do we know of her, and why are they both trending?

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Sources state she is Bheki’s daughter, but this remains alleged and challenged by the minister. Photo: @kaecele on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

First, let us discuss the minister's controversies. Recently, he was accused of bullying an Action Society organisation member Ian Cameron during a crime-centred community meeting. Besides that, he has also been accused of political interference and major corruption by a suspended previously prominent cop.

So, what about Bheki Cele’s daughter? Why does she gain so much interest separate from her father? His daughter, Khumbuza Cele’s viral video of her dancing in a nightclub, captured media attention in her own right, but was everything as it seemed? Keep reading for what we know of the incident and other facts about her.

10. Khumbuza was seen dancing scandalously in a nightclub

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

First, let us get into the scandal that caught the country's attention and thrust her into the spotlight. On 31 December 2021, New Year's Eve, a video began circulating of a woman dancing in a way some claim is provocative, without underwear on. The woman is believed to be Bheki Cele's daughter dancing to the nightclub's music, as claimed by various online local celebrity gossip and blogger accounts.

9. In a twist of events, Bheki Cele said it is not her

Bheki is seen outside parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, in November 2021. Photo: Dwayne Senior

Source: Getty Images

Despite this current event circulating, the current minister of police has since disputed the claim that it is his daughter at all, even going as far as stating he 'take legal action' against those who are said to be falsely reporting the lady's identity. Furthermore, the woman in the video shares the same name as his daughter, making it a strange coincidence if it is not her.

8. Her father was spotted at the same nightclub

To add fuel to the fire and back up claims that the young lady spotted in the video is likely his daughter, the minister was supposedly at the same nightclub on the same night. This fact makes Khumbuza Cele's video of her dancing on NYE a scandal that criticised her and her father harshly. Although her famous politically connected father states it is not his daughter, some sources strongly believe otherwise.

7. Khumbuza Cele's biography is shrouded in secrecy

The social media sensation has not disclosed much about her personal life. Photo: @kaecele on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Assumpting that the lady in the video is the minister's daughter, what do we know of her? The details of who she is and what biography facts we can obtain are almost impossible to find, as her identity is not confirmed. However, some rumours about things like her current residence, occupation and lifestyle.

6. She is turning 25 years old in 2022

As we already know, many facts relating to her biography are not publicly disclosed. However, if social media posts/rumours are anything to go by, she is celebrating her 25 birthday in December of 2022. However, Khumbuza Cele's age has not been disclosed officially.

5. Khumbuza is believed to live in Umlazi

As seen in the post, she indicates that this cosy coastal spot is the place she calls home. It is unclear whether or not she lives here on her own, with relatives or with roommates, but she holds it dear to her heart. She also refers to another place on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal called Umdloti, her 'home', which may not be as literal.

4. Khumbuza Cele’s profiles show her travelling the world

The viral star frequently posts about her travels. Photo: @kaecele on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Her social media profiles are notoriously different, but some online sources have found at least two forms of her social media, her Instagram and Twitter page. You can find her under @kaecele on Instagram, with 6620 followers currently. Her Twitter page is @khumbuza_cele_, with 3642 followers.

3. Khumbuza Cele’s career plans are currently focused on radio

Although not working full time yet, the woman, who is believed to be Khumbuza Cele, is studying at the University of Cape Town (UCT) as of 2022. She is also a part-time radio host on the university’s campus radio in her free time. There is no confirmation on what she is currently studying or if she is getting paid for her work on the campus radio station.

2. Khumbuza Cele’s net worth

Considering that we have no confirmation on her job occupation, we do not know her net worth. Some of her rumoured occupations include a professional model and an account manager. Some online sources have claimed that her alleged father, Bheki Cele's salary, is rumoured to be a colossal R117 000 monthly. We can only assume she shares some of that wealth with him.

1. Khumbuza Cele's family is well-connected

Going off the assumption that the lady in the video is the daughter of our Minister of Police, we know that she belongs to a very powerful family that is assorted with prominent figures. They include veteran cop General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola and General Khehla John Sitole.

Even though Khumbuza Cele rose to prominence through a scandal, if the lady in the video is Bheki Cele's daughter, she seems to have more to her than the controversy surrounding her. Her current studies and constant travel show she is on top of the world, with no signs of stopping. Keep an eye on her social media to see what exciting thing she does next!

READ ALSO: Top 10 South African celebrity couples 2022: pictures and stories

Briefly.co.za wrote another article about prominent local figures through a top 10 list of South African celebrity couples this year.

Fans may have opinions on who they fan their favourite celebs to be with, but the heart wants what it wants. Here are the Top 10 South African celebrity couples in 2022 that we are currently swooning over.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News