Cheapest business bank account South Africa 2022 | Top 10 best accounts

Running a business comes with a lot of responsibility and worries. One thing you shouldn't worry about is how to save and invest your hard-earned cash. Banks with business accounts offer business owners, large and small, convenient banking solutions that ensure the growth of their businesses. If you are a small business or a sole proprietor, you are interested in a business bank account and a cheap one at that. This is where the cheapest business bank account in South Africa comes in.

What makes the best business bank account? Of course, the first must be low monthly and transactional fees. Many banks now offer accounts with zero or minimum monthly fees. But which bank has the cheapest fees in South Africa? According to the 2022 Bank Charges Report by The Solidarity Research Institute (SRI), Absa and Capitec banks are the conventional banks with the lowest fees in the country.

Now, which bank account is best for small businesses in South Africa? Some include FNB, Standard Bank, Absa, and TymeBank. Check out the list below for the full list.

Which is the cheapest business bank account in South Africa?

Here is a list of the best banks for business accounts in South Africa. Check out their features, benefits, qualifying criteria, and application details.

1. First Business Zero Account – FNB (R0 monthly fee)

Which bank is best for a business account? The First Business Zero Account by FNB might be the answer. This bank account is designed for sole proprietors whose annual turnover is R0 - R5m. How much is the FNB business account? This bank account has an R0 monthly fee. This means you can enjoy all the features and benefits of the account at a zero monthly fee.

Features

Zero monthly account fee

Unlimited free card swipes.

Accept payments with QR Speedpoint available on the FNB App.

Transfer any additional cash into your FNB Business Call Account.

Access a free business coach any time with Fundaba on the FNB App.

Qualifying criteria

Have a business that is not registered with CIPC (Companies and Intellectual Property Commission).

Be a sole proprietor.

You make all the decisions yourself as the business owner.

You accept all the risks associated with your business.

How to apply

Open the FNB App, select 'First Business Zero Account', and upload your documents.

2. Business Evolve Lite - Absa (R0 monthly fee)

The Business Evolve Lite account is great for beginners. It offers 0 monthly fees, 0 inter-account transfer fees, and 0 charges on Absa-to-Absa debit orders. It is designed for businesses with an R0 to R1.5 million annual turnover.

Features and benefits

24/7 access to Absa Online Banking and the Absa Banking App at no cost.

A Visa debit card that you can use to withdraw cash at ATMs and make payments and purchases.

Secondary debit cards and card personalisation options.

Tiered pricing on electronic transactions.

No monthly fee on your Absa SmartPay and Mobile Pay POS devices.

Access to the Self-service portal and cash-handling service.

View statements online or via e-mail.

Shari'ah-compliant account option is also made available.

Qualifying criteria

Registered businesses with an annual turnover of up to R5 million

Sole proprietors

Registered PTY Ltd companies

Documents required

Copy of ID

Proof of address

Proof of physical address of your business

Three months bank statements

Company registration documents

Company resolution

How to apply

Call 0800 227 592, or

Visit your nearest Absa branch

3. Business Evolve Core - Absa (R0 monthly fee)

The Business Evolve Core is another account offered by Absa. The account also has an R0 monthly fee, which is meant for businesses with an R0 to R5 million annual turnover.

Features and benefits

R0 monthly account fee.

24/7 access to Absa Online and the Banking App, at no cost.

Visa Debit Card with secondary debit cards and personalisation options available.

Zero fees on Absa inter-account transfers and Absa-to-Absa debit orders.

No monthly fee on the Absa SmartPay card payment device.

One account number for life.

Access to the Self-service portal, Absa ATMs, Absa-supported ATMs and branch network.

Access to a cash-handling service.

View your statement on your Absa Online profile or receive your statement via e-mail.

Shari'ah-compliant account options are available.

Qualifying criteria

Sole proprietors with an annual turnover of up to R5 million.

Documents needed

Copy of ID (per business member/individual member and/or director).

Proof of address (per business member/individual member and/or director).

Proof of physical address of business (if absent, an affidavit is required for a sole proprietor).

Business member/owner to submit three months' bank account statements on a personal account.

Company resolution (where more than one signatory is applicable).

How to apply

Call 0800 227 592, or

Visit your nearest Absa branch

4. 32Day Notice Investment Account - Nedbank (R0 monthly fee)

This investment account allows you to enjoy above-average interest rates that increase the more your money grows.

Features and benefits

The higher your balance, the more interest you earn

You can top up your investment anytime to earn more

Your investment is guaranteed to grow.

You can earn anything between 4.45 - 5.55% monthly.

Zero monthly fees.

No commissions are charged.

Free stop orders from your Nedbank account.

Free Greenbacks membership for great rewards and discounts.

The minimum amount you can withdraw is R100.

To access your funds, you'll need to give a 32-day notice of withdrawal.

Free SMS alerts on all transactions.

5. Bidvest Business Bank Account - Bidvest Bank (R0 monthly fees)

This Bidvest bank account offers R0 monthly fees and a competitive interest rate.

Features and benefits

Access to the online banking system.

A Visa Debit card for nominated individuals.

Ability to apply for an overdraft facility.

How to apply

Visit the Bidvest Bank website and apply online.

6. Business Pay-as-you-use - Nedbank (R60 monthly fee)

The pay-as-you-use account by Nedbank allows you the freedom to only pay for the transactions you use.

Features and benefits

Pay only for the transactions you use

A relationship banker for your personal and business needs

Access to Nedbank's digital banking channels

Register your business online through BizPortal or in a branch via SwitfReg.

7. Everyday Business bank account - TymeBank (R0 monthly fees)

This TymeBank account is linked to your personal account profile and makes it easier to see the difference between your money and the money that belongs to your business.

Features and benefits

The customer gets these for free:

Monthly administration fee

Android banking app subscription fee

Online banking subscription fee

Initial Visa debit card

Electronic funds transfer from TymeBank to TymeBank

SendMoney from TymeBank to TymeBank

12 months' bank statements (via banking app, online banking & e-mail)

Beneficiary payment notification (banking app & online banking)

Proof of account (banking app & online banking)

Balance enquiries: banking app, online banking & kiosk

First deposit at a till point

Cash withdrawal with TymeCode @ PnP & Boxer till points

Cash withdrawal with a debit card at till point @ PnP & Boxer

Debit card purchases

Online purchases (local)

Using the banking app & online banking service to buy prepaid electricity, airtime, data & SMS bundles

Debit order dispute within 40 days (when helped by the Customer Service Centre)

Payment to non-TymeBank account

Debit order (external – where your account is debited to pay a 3rd party)

Bill payments

Debit card purchase transactions

Online purchase transactions

Bulk payments (TymeBank to TymeBank and TymeBank to non-TymeBank)

First till point deposit

Qualifying criteria

You must be an existing TymeBank Personal EveryDay account holder with your details verified at a TymeBank kiosk.

How to apply

Login to your EveryDay Personal account using online banking and answer a few questions.

Click on open an EveryDay Business bank account and answer some basic questions to create your account.

8. MyMoBiz Business Account - Standard Bank (R5 monthly fee)

This Standard Bank account offers simple, affordable banking solutions for small businesses. The account attracts an R5 monthly fee and includes lucrative offers and deals as mentioned below.

Features and benefits

The business account helps you keep track of your finances

Purchase stock and sundries with your business debit card

A free MarketLink Account that helps you save towards your business goals with

Accept card payments from your customers and do more business with our PocketBiz

Receive notifications when payments are made from your account

View statements online or receives e-mail statements for free

Deposit cash at your nearest cash-accepting ATM and have immediate access to the funds

Bank anywhere, anytime through the Banking App or Internet Banking at no additional cost

Get dedicated business support from a team of business bankers.

The customer also gets these for free: Debit card purchases, inter-account transfers, statements of up to two years via Internet Banking or the Banking App, E-mailed statements, schedule transfer into MarketLink Account, verify Standard Bank account details before making a payment, reverse an unauthorised debit order online, and many other benefits.

Documents needed

ID document of owners and signatories.

Proof of address not older than 3 months.

Company registration documents (if a registered company).

How to apply

Click on Apply now on the Standard Bank website and leave your contact details. The bank will call you back, or

Visit your nearest Standard Bank branch.

9. Business Evolve PAYT - Absa (R85 monthly fee)

The Business Evolve Pay as You Transact account is meant for businesses with an annual turnover of R0 to R500 million. The account charges an R85 monthly fee.

Features and benefits

24/7 access to Absa Online and the Banking App, at no additional cost.

Visa debit card

Access to Cashflow Manager at no additional cost.

Zero fees on Absa inter-account transfers and Absa-to-Absa debit orders.

Tiered pricing on electronic transactions.

No monthly fee on the Absa SmartPay card payment device.

One account number for life.

Multiple accounts.

Access to the Self-service portal, Absa ATMs, Absa-supported ATMs and branch network.

Access to a cash-handling service.

View your statement on your Absa Online profile or receive your statement via e-mail.

Franchise and Shari'ah-compliant options are available.

Qualifying criteria

Any registered business entity with an annual turnover of up to R500 million.

Sole proprietors.

Anybody who wants to be registered as a private company (for online customers).

Documents needed

Copy of ID (per business member/individual member and/or director).

Proof of address (per business member/individual member and/or director).

Proof of physical address of business (if absent, an affidavit is required for a sole proprietor).

Bank statements: Last three months (not applicable to start-up businesses and sole proprietors).

Business member/owner to submit three months' bank account statements on a personal account.

Company registration documents (not required for sole proprietors).

Company resolution (where more than one signatory is applicable.

How to apply

Call 0800 227 592, or

Visit your nearest Absa branch

10. Business Current Account - Standard Bank (R85 monthly fee)

This account by Standard Bank gives you access to secure electronic cash transfers and allows you to boost your cash flow with business lending solutions.

Features and benefits

Secure chip- and PIN-enabled cheque card with automatic lost card protection.

Earn UCount Rewards Points whenever you swipe your business debit card.

Access to secure electronic transfers, prepaid purchases and payments.

Cross-border and international business support.

eStatements for easy filling.

Notifications on transactions via MyUpdates.

No opening deposit.

No minimum balance.

The annual card fee included.

Documents needed

The ID of owners and signatories.

Proof of address not older than 3 months.

Company registration documents if a registered company.

How to apply

Click on Apply now on the Standard Bank website and leave your contact details. The bank will call you back, or

Visit your nearest Standard Bank branch.

What banks have no monthly fees for business accounts?

The following banks charge zero monthly fees for business accounts: Bidvest Bank, TymeBank, Nedbank, Absa, and FNB. This is according to our well-compiled list of the cheapest business bank accounts in South Africa above.

Which bank has the lowest monthly fee in South Africa?

According to BusinessTech, the banks with the lowest monthly fees are TymeBank, FNB, Nedbank, Bank Zero, and African Bank MYWORLD. However, it is important to mention that these banks offer different types of accounts with different features, so some might be cheaper than others.

The cheapest business bank account in South Africa might be pocket-friendly, but this is not the only thing you should consider when choosing which bank you would like to save and invest your money in. Ensure the bank matches your requirements and that it offers extra services - like 24/7 contact support, which will help you run your business even smoother.

